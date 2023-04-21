Insider

Adam Tooze: A New Middle East?

How the reconciliation between Iran and Saudi Arabia could reorder the region.

By Cameron Abadi, a deputy editor at Foreign Policy.
Newspapers in Tehran feature stories about the China-brokered deal to restore ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia on March 11. ATTA KENARE/AFP via Getty Images

This week, the Iranian government extended an invitation for a state visit to the Saudi royal family. That’s just the latest development in an extraordinary turnaround in Saudi-Iranian relations in recent weeks after years of estrangement and rivalry that led to proxy battles across the region, from Yemen to Syria. And with both regional powers due to open embassies in each other’s capitals by May 9, the trend seems set to continue. The question is whether that rapprochement is sufficient to create a new regional order—without the active involvement of the United States.

Cameron Abadi is a deputy editor at Foreign Policy. Twitter: @CameronAbadi

