What in the World?
Test yourself on the week of April 15: Fighting breaks out in Sudan, Ukraine gets new weapons, and Erdogan tries to woo voters.
It’s been a grim week in the news. Were you following the headlines?
1. How many civilians were killed in Sudan over the weekend as a result of clashes between the Sudanese military and the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group?
The conflict has since escalated, resulting in intense fighting in the country’s capital of Khartoum—with more than 300 dead so far and no way out, FP’s Robbie Gramer and Jack Detsch report.
2. Europe’s most powerful nuclear reactor to date began regular operations on Sunday. In which country is it located?
The new power plant begins its life as Germany shutters its last remaining nuclear reactors, FP’s Emily Schultheis reports.
3. Which international organization on Monday vowed to take a tougher stance against China’s threats to Taiwan, North Korea’s tests of long-range missiles, and Russia’s war in Ukraine?
The group may crack down on North Korean state-sponsored hackers, who, as FP’s Robbie Gramer and Rishi Iyengar report, have worked to collect information pertinent to the country’s nuclear weapons program.
4. China said on Tuesday that U.S. accusations about what were “groundless”?
FP’s Stephen M. Walt argues that China and the United States need to work together to bring peace to Ukraine. But the latest finger-pointing has only heightened tensions between the two powers.
5. Mexico’s Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s efforts to do what were unconstitutional?
The formation of the National Guard was one of López Obrador’s efforts to consolidate power. Another was his gutting of Mexico’s national election watchdog, FP’s Rocío Fabbro reported last month.
6. Which weapons system arrived in Ukraine on Wednesday?
Ukraine is delaying its spring offensive in a bid to get more weapons from the West, but each passing day buys Russia more time to prepare, FP’s Jack Detsch reports.
7. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan promised households one month of unlimited free access to what on Thursday in a bid to shore up support ahead of May elections?
Some might say Erdogan’s latest promise reeks of desperation. Those people would be right: FP’s Steven A. Cook writes that opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu has a real chance of winning.
8. Burkina Faso’s government on Thursday opened an investigation into alleged human rights abuses by its security forces following the circulation of a video that appeared to show what?
Poor governance and ineffective counterterrorism strategies have enabled violent extremism in Africa, U.S. Rep. Sara Jacobs argued last year.
9. What rare astronomical event occurred Wednesday in parts of Australia, East Timor, and Indonesia?
The event is the first of its kind in nearly 10 years, CNN reports. CNN did not report on the number of people who stared directly at the eclipse.
10. What did French citizens do to voice their displeasure with President Emmanuel Macron this week during his first public appearance since signing his unpopular pension reform into law?
Macron said that banging pots and pans would not move France forward, the Guardian reports.
Drew Gorman is a deputy copy editor at Foreign Policy.
