Flash Points
Themed journeys through our archive.

Is Ukraine’s Counteroffensive Coming Soon?

Here’s what it might look like.

By
Ukrainian soldiers train outside Kyiv
Ukrainian soldiers train outside Kyiv
Ukrainian soldiers train outside Kyiv on Feb. 21. Paula Bronstein for Foreign Policy

For months, there has been speculation over Ukraine’s spring counteroffensive. Now, as the weather gets warmer, observers are wondering: What is Kyiv waiting for? The reporting and essays below explore this question and more, delving into the reasons for the holdup, the innerworkings of Ukrainian military training and decision-making, and what the highly anticipated offensive might look like.—Chloe Hadavas

For months, there has been speculation over Ukraine’s spring counteroffensive. Now, as the weather gets warmer, observers are wondering: What is Kyiv waiting for? The reporting and essays below explore this question and more, delving into the reasons for the holdup, the innerworkings of Ukrainian military training and decision-making, and what the highly anticipated offensive might look like.—Chloe Hadavas

Weapons and other military hardware delivered by the United States military at Boryspil Airport, near Kyiv.
Weapons and other military hardware delivered by the United States military at Boryspil Airport, near Kyiv.

Weapons and other military hardware delivered by the U.S. military at Boryspil Airport near Kyiv on Jan. 25, 2022. Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Ukraine’s Spring Offensive Is Waiting on Weapons

Every day Kyiv waits, the Russians dig deeper trenches, FP’s Jack Detsch reports.

Normandy landing during World War II
Normandy landing during World War II

American soldiers wade toward the shore as they land in German-occupied Normandy, France, on June 6, 1944. Circa Images/GHI/Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Ukraine’s Longest Day

The first 24 hours of the expected counteroffensive will likely be decisive, Franz-Stefan Gady writes.

A worker adjusts lights above a tourist map of Ukraine at the Ukraine stand of the ITB International Travel Trade Fair in Berlin March 4, 2014.
A worker adjusts lights above a tourist map of Ukraine at the Ukraine stand of the ITB International Travel Trade Fair in Berlin March 4, 2014.

A worker adjusts lights above a tourist map of Ukraine at the Ukraine stand of the ITB International Travel Trade Fair in Berlin March 4, 2014. JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images

Crimea Has Become a Frankenstein’s Monster

The Ukrainian government is now trapped by its own uncompromising—and increasingly indefensible—policy, Anatol Lieven writes.

Ukrainian soldiers train outside Kyiv
Ukrainian soldiers train outside Kyiv

Ukrainian soldier Taksist (a nickname) with the 114th Territorial Defense Brigade trains at a remote site outside Kyiv on Feb. 26. The instructor (standing center left) is U.S. Army veteran John Roberts from Newport Beach, California, who has been teaching through the International Legion of Defense of Ukraine since May 2022. Paula Bronstein photos for Foreign Policy

How Ukraine Learned to Fight

Russia’s full-scale war started a year ago. Ukraine’s military started slashing its Soviet roots long before, FP’s Jack Detsch writes.

A German Leopard tank at a training ground in Munster, Germany.
A German Leopard tank at a training ground in Munster, Germany.

A German Leopard tank at a training ground in Munster, Germany, on Feb. 20.Morris MacMatzen/Getty Images)

Ukraine’s Leopard Tank Crews Are Trained and Ready to Fight

Advanced tanks will be critical to any summer offensive, FP’s Elisabeth Braw writes.

Join the Conversation

Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.

Already a subscriber? .

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.

Not your account?

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs.

You are commenting as .
Tags: Eastern Europe, Europe, Military, Russia, Ukraine, War

Editors’ Picks

  1. 1
    Why Lula’s Visit to Beijing Matters More Than Macron’s
  2. 2
    In Sudan, U.S. Policies Paved the Way for War
  3. 3
    China’s Reincarnation Monopoly Has a Mongolia Problem
  4. 4
    A BRICS Currency Could Shake the Dollar’s Dominance
  5. 5
    What Happens When a Turkish President Loses an Election? No One Knows.
  6. 6
    America Has Dictated Its Economic Peace Terms to China

More from Foreign Policy

A worker adjusts lights above a tourist map of Ukraine at the Ukraine stand of the ITB International Travel Trade Fair in Berlin March 4, 2014.
A worker adjusts lights above a tourist map of Ukraine at the Ukraine stand of the ITB International Travel Trade Fair in Berlin March 4, 2014.

Crimea Has Become a Frankenstein’s Monster

The Ukrainian government is now trapped by its own uncompromising—and increasingly indefensible—policy.

Royal Australian Navy submarine HMAS Rankin takes part in an Australian-Indian naval exercise on Sept. 5, 2021 off Darwin, Australia.
Royal Australian Navy submarine HMAS Rankin takes part in an Australian-Indian naval exercise on Sept. 5, 2021 off Darwin, Australia.

Why China Should Worry About Asia’s Reaction to AUKUS

Even some non-aligned countries have cautiously signaled support.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrives for a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on April 6.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrives for a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on April 6.

Europe Is Disastrously Split on China

Emmanuel Macron served Xi Jinping a strategic triumph on a silver platter.

A large crowd waves Turkish flags in front of a billboard for Kemal Kilicdaroglu on the side of an apartment building.
A large crowd waves Turkish flags in front of a billboard for Kemal Kilicdaroglu on the side of an apartment building.

What if Kemal Kilicdaroglu Wins Turkey’s Election?

It seems that only an act of God could dislodge President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Maybe the Feb. 6 earthquake was just that.

Trending

  1. America Has Dictated Its Economic Peace Terms to China
    Argument |
    Adam Tooze

  2. A BRICS Currency Could Shake the Dollar’s Dominance
    Argument |
    Joseph W. Sullivan

  3. Taiwan Isn’t Playing Dollar Diplomacy Anymore
    Report |
    Rocio Fabbro, Robbie Gramer

  4. China’s Reincarnation Monopoly Has a Mongolia Problem
    Analysis |
    James A. Millward

  5. China’s Got Afghan Fever, Again
    Analysis |
    Lynne O’Donnell