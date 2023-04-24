Is Ukraine’s Counteroffensive Coming Soon?
Here’s what it might look like.
For months, there has been speculation over Ukraine’s spring counteroffensive. Now, as the weather gets warmer, observers are wondering: What is Kyiv waiting for? The reporting and essays below explore this question and more, delving into the reasons for the holdup, the innerworkings of Ukrainian military training and decision-making, and what the highly anticipated offensive might look like.—Chloe Hadavas
Ukraine’s Spring Offensive Is Waiting on Weapons
Every day Kyiv waits, the Russians dig deeper trenches, FP’s Jack Detsch reports.
Ukraine’s Longest Day
The first 24 hours of the expected counteroffensive will likely be decisive, Franz-Stefan Gady writes.
Crimea Has Become a Frankenstein’s Monster
The Ukrainian government is now trapped by its own uncompromising—and increasingly indefensible—policy, Anatol Lieven writes.
How Ukraine Learned to Fight
Russia’s full-scale war started a year ago. Ukraine’s military started slashing its Soviet roots long before, FP’s Jack Detsch writes.
Ukraine’s Leopard Tank Crews Are Trained and Ready to Fight
Advanced tanks will be critical to any summer offensive, FP’s Elisabeth Braw writes.
More from Foreign Policy
Why China Should Worry About Asia’s Reaction to AUKUS
Even some non-aligned countries have cautiously signaled support.
Europe Is Disastrously Split on China
Emmanuel Macron served Xi Jinping a strategic triumph on a silver platter.
What if Kemal Kilicdaroglu Wins Turkey’s Election?
It seems that only an act of God could dislodge President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Maybe the Feb. 6 earthquake was just that.
