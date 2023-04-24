Is Ukraine’s Counteroffensive Coming Soon?

For months, there has been speculation over Ukraine’s spring counteroffensive. Now, as the weather gets warmer, observers are wondering: What is Kyiv waiting for? The reporting and essays below explore this question and more, delving into the reasons for the holdup, the innerworkings of Ukrainian military training and decision-making, and what the highly anticipated offensive might look like.—Chloe Hadavas

Weapons and other military hardware delivered by the United States military at Boryspil Airport, near Kyiv.

Every day Kyiv waits, the Russians dig deeper trenches, FP’s Jack Detsch reports.

Normandy landing during World War II

The first 24 hours of the expected counteroffensive will likely be decisive, Franz-Stefan Gady writes.

A worker adjusts lights above a tourist map of Ukraine at the Ukraine stand of the ITB International Travel Trade Fair in Berlin March 4, 2014.

The Ukrainian government is now trapped by its own uncompromising—and increasingly indefensible—policy, Anatol Lieven writes.

Ukrainian soldiers train outside Kyiv

Russia’s full-scale war started a year ago. Ukraine’s military started slashing its Soviet roots long before, FP’s Jack Detsch writes.

A German Leopard tank at a training ground in Munster, Germany.

Advanced tanks will be critical to any summer offensive, FP’s Elisabeth Braw writes.