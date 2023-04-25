John Kerry: ‘The IRA Is Working on Overdrive’

It’s a strange year for climate policy in the United States. On the one hand, supporters of U.S. President Joe Biden point out that his White House has overseen a dramatic U-turn from the days of the Trump administration in terms of promoting decarbonization and clean energy and should be lauded for passing the (admittedly strangely titled) Inflation Reduction Act. But there’s also an important strand of criticism from economists arguing that however well-meaning the Biden administration’s policies may be, they are destined to backfire because they are essentially protectionist and could lead to a dangerous subsidies race.
Which perspective has more value?
To find out, FP’s Ravi Agrawal spoke to John Kerry, Biden’s special envoy for climate. They discussed the IRA, cooperation with China, and this year’s forthcoming Conference of Parties climate summit in Dubai. Watch the full discussion on video or read a lightly edited and condensed transcript, exclusive to FP Insiders.
The discussion with former secretary of state Kerry serves as a preview to FP’s annual climate summit. The summit will convene prominent leaders from the climate arena, including Gillian Caldwell, chief climate officer and deputy assistant at USAID, Dr. Hoesung Lee the chair of the IPCC, Selwin Hart, special advisor to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Climate action, and many others.
As undersecretary of defense for policy, Colin Kahl is one of the Biden administration’s senior most policymakers, tasked with formulating and coordinating the White House’s national sec...Show moreurity strategy.
In an hour-long interview on FP Live, Kahl told FP’s Ravi Agrawal that the Pentagon is working “24/7” to understand the scope and scale of the recent leaks, and to make sure it never happens again.
On Ukraine, Kahl pushed back against criticisms that the Biden administration has slow-rolled aid to Ukraine. “We are all in,” he said, adding that “Russia has already lost, by every measure.”
On China, “the reality is that Beijing is not picking up the phone when we’re calling them,” said Kahl. And on Taiwan, he explained how the Pentagon thinks about deterrence: “It’s important that the Chinese leadership wakes up every single day and says ‘today is not the day’ to launch an invasion across the Taiwan Strait … or to engage in other aggression that could threaten the rules-based international order.”
For more, watch the full discussion on video or read a lightly edited and condensed transcript, exclusive to FP Insiders.
Economic policymakers from around the globe traveled to Washington this week for the annual spring convening of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank. The backdrop to the ...Show moremeeting was stark: The IMF warned of an “anemic outlook” for the global economy amid rising interest rates, stubborn inflation, and Russia’s war in Ukraine. It projects global growth could slow to just 2.8 percent this year.
FP’s Ravi Agrawal sat down with the renowned economist Larry Summers, a former president of Harvard University. Summers has held top jobs at the World Bank, the National Economic Council, and was U.S. treasury secretary from 1999 to 2001 under President Bill Clinton. The two discussed the global economic outlook, but also spent time examining the state of Russia’s economy, the dollar’s strength, accusations of U.S. protectionism, and the economic impacts of U.S.-China competition. Watch the full interview, or read a condensed and edited transcript.
