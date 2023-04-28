What in the World?

Turkey-Elections-1920x1080 Turkey’s leader for the last two decades, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, could be defeated in the country’s next presidential election, scheduled for May 14. Criticism has mounted over ...Show morethe government’s unpopular economic policies and its slow response to the Feb. 6 earthquake, which claimed more than 50,000 lives. The leader of Turkey’s main opposition party, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, is currently leading in the polls. What are the driving issues in this election? If Erdogan loses, will there be a peaceful transition of power? Join FP’s Ravi Agrawal for a discussion with FP columnist Steven A. Cook and Gonul Tol, the founding director of the Turkey program at the Middle East Institute.

Screenshot 2023-04-26 at 2.51.20 PM Policymakers in Washington don’t agree about much, but there’s a striking bipartisan consensus on one issue: China. On both sides of the aisle, there is agreement that it’s past time t...Show moreo get tough on Beijing. But is Washington’s China policy shifting? Are U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan finally listening to their European counterparts and advocating for a softer approach on China? And just how far will Washington go in supporting Taiwan? Join FP’s reporters in conversation with FP executive editor Amelia Lester for a wide-ranging discussion about how Washington is thinking about Beijing now.