What in the World?
Test yourself on the week of April 22: Ukrainian forces make moves, Fox News ousts a headliner, and the U.S. and South Korea strike a deal.
This week has featured plenty of international meetings and deals. See if you’ve kept up with them all in our latest news quiz.
Have feedback? Email whatintheworld@foreignpolicy.com to let me know your thoughts.
1. Where did Ukrainian forces establish a strategic position over the weekend?
The first 24 hours of Ukraine’s expected spring offensive will be the most crucial, Franz-Stefan Gady writes.
2. Which Fox News television host was unceremoniously removed from their position on Monday?
Tucker Carlson has been at the forefront of a right-wing U.S. media push to sell foreign military propaganda to American audiences, Blake Herzinger writes.
3. Diplomats from 19 countries and the European Union gathered Tuesday to discuss Venezuela’s political crisis. Which South American country hosted the conference?
Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has been courting evangelical Christians ahead of a 2024 presidential election, in which opposition parties will participate for the first time since 2013, Tony Frangie-Mawad writes.
4. Confirmation came late Tuesday night that the Taliban had killed the mastermind behind which recent terrorist attack?
U.S. officials declined to identify the perpetrator’s identity, FP’s Robbie Gramer and Jack Detsch write in this week’s Situation Report.
5. U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Wednesday signed an agreement that includes plans to dock U.S. nuclear-armed submarines in South Korea. When was the last time that happened?
The United States’ decades-long success in preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons is one of its greatest national security achievements, Graham Allison writes.
6. On Wednesday, Argentina announced it would begin paying for Chinese imports in which currency, in a switch away from the U.S. dollar?
The move could strengthen momentum for de-dollarization. A potential currency from the BRICS nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) is an enticing alternative, Joseph W. Sullivan writes.
7. The Netherlands on Thursday celebrated the birthday of King Willem-Alexander with street markets and parties. How old is the Dutch monarch?
Though King Willem-Alexander has apologized for some atrocities, the Dutch government has generally been reluctant to acknowledge the Netherlands’ role in the perpetration of colonial violence, Olivia Tasevski argued in 2020.
8. On Thursday, police in Kenya arrested a pastor connected to a cult accused of orchestrating what?
Kenyan President William Ruto recently denounced another pastor, arrested on April 14, who led a cult connected to at least 95 deaths by starvation, FP’s Alexandra Sharp documents in World Brief.
9. Which traditional Japanese festival resumed for the first time since the onset of the pandemic over the weekend?
The ritual is believed to bring the babies good health, with the first one to bawl declared the winner, the Guardian reports.
10. South African police said on Monday that three men had been arrested for stealing what?
The stolen crocodile was found tied up with wire and rope in an abandoned farmhouse, the Associated Press reports.
You scored
You scored
You scored
Drew Gorman is a deputy copy editor at Foreign Policy.
