Adam Tooze: When National Security Trumps All

How the reordering of U.S. state concerns could threaten the world economy as we know it.

By , a deputy editor at Foreign Policy.
A Chinese flag flies outside a compound in Beijing on April 30, 2017. Greg Baker/AFP via Getty Images

The Biden administration has pursued a variety of policies to reduce the entanglement of the U.S. and Chinese economies—a goal variously referred to as derisking, decoupling, and reshoring. The measures include subsidies to relocate manufacturing as well as energy and transportation infrastructure and rules to reduce investments in China. But the broader strategy behind these policies has only more recently come into view. Last week, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen gave a speech trying to clarify the terms of the new rivalry with China and set boundaries for it. This week, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan gave a similarly programmatic speech of his own. Whether the administration has fully resolved the ambiguities of its preferred relationship to China is another question.

Tags: Economics, Geopolitics, United States

America Has Dictated Its Economic Peace Terms to China

By refusing negotiation over China’s rise, the United States might be making conflict inevitable.

Adam Tooze

Washington Doesn’t Want You to Call It Decoupling

The United States hopes to redefine its economic relationship with China to prevail in the biggest strategic showdown of the century.

Christina Lu

A BRICS Currency Could Shake the Dollar’s Dominance

De-dollarization’s moment might finally be here.

Joseph W. Sullivan

Crimea Has Become a Frankenstein’s Monster

The Ukrainian government is now trapped by its own uncompromising—and increasingly indefensible—policy.

Why China Should Worry About Asia’s Reaction to AUKUS

Even some non-aligned countries have cautiously signaled support.

Europe Is Disastrously Split on China

Emmanuel Macron served Xi Jinping a strategic triumph on a silver platter.

What if Kemal Kilicdaroglu Wins Turkey’s Election?

It seems that only an act of God could dislodge President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Maybe the Feb. 6 earthquake was just that.

