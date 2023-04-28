Adam Tooze: When National Security Trumps All

NEW FOR SUBSCRIBERS:Click + to receive email alerts for new stories written by
Cameron Abadi
The Biden administration has pursued a variety of policies to reduce the entanglement of the U.S. and Chinese economies—a goal variously referred to as derisking, decoupling, and reshoring. The measures include subsidies to relocate manufacturing as well as energy and transportation infrastructure and rules to reduce investments in China. But the broader strategy behind these policies has only more recently come into view. Last week, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen gave a speech trying to clarify the terms of the new rivalry with China and set boundaries for it. This week, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan gave a similarly programmatic speech of his own. Whether the administration has fully resolved the ambiguities of its preferred relationship to China is another question.
Cameron Abadi is a deputy editor at Foreign Policy. Twitter: @CameronAbadi
Turkey’s leader for the last two decades, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, could be defeated in the country’s next presidential election, scheduled for May 14. Criticism has mounted over ...Show morethe government’s unpopular economic policies and its slow response to the Feb. 6 earthquake, which claimed more than 50,000 lives. The leader of Turkey’s main opposition party, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, is currently leading in the polls.
What are the driving issues in this election? If Erdogan loses, will there be a peaceful transition of power?
Join FP’s Ravi Agrawal for a discussion with FP columnist Steven A. Cook and Gonul Tol, the founding director of the Turkey program at the Middle East Institute.
Policymakers in Washington don’t agree about much, but there’s a striking bipartisan consensus on one issue: China. On both sides of the aisle, there is agreement that it’s past time t...Show moreo get tough on Beijing.
But is Washington’s China policy shifting? Are U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan finally listening to their European counterparts and advocating for a softer approach on China? And just how far will Washington go in supporting Taiwan?
Join FP’s reporters in conversation with FP executive editor Amelia Lester for a wide-ranging discussion about how Washington is thinking about Beijing now.
It’s a strange year for climate policy in the United States. On the one hand, supporters of U.S. President Joe Biden point out that his White House has overseen a dramatic U-turn from the ...Show moredays of the Trump administration in terms of promoting decarbonization and clean energy and should be lauded for passing the (admittedly strangely titled) Inflation Reduction Act. But there’s also an important strand of criticism from economists arguing that however well-meaning the Biden administration’s policies may be, they are destined to backfire because they are essentially protectionist and could lead to a dangerous subsidies race.
Which perspective has more value?
To find out, FP’s Ravi Agrawal spoke to John Kerry, Biden’s special envoy for climate. They discussed the IRA, cooperation with China, and this year’s forthcoming Conference of Parties climate summit in Dubai. Watch the full discussion on video or read a lightly edited and condensed transcript, exclusive to FP Insiders.
The discussion with former secretary of state Kerry serves as a preview to FP’s annual climate summit. The summit will convene prominent leaders from the climate arena, including Gillian Caldwell, chief climate officer and deputy assistant at USAID, Dr. Hoesung Lee the chair of the IPCC, Selwin Hart, special advisor to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Climate action, and many others.
