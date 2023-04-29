Dispatch

And They’ll Dress You in Mourning

Behind closed doors in western Ukraine, the devastating impact of the distant war becomes clear.

By
A timber monastery overlooks the valley as clouds envelop the Chornohora range in the village of Dzembronya near Bystrets, Ukraine.
A timber monastery overlooks the valley as clouds envelop the Chornohora range in the village of Dzembronya near Bystrets, Ukraine.
A timber monastery overlooks a valley as clouds envelop the Chornohora mountain range in the village of Dzembronya near Bystrets, Ukraine, on April 12. Jack Losh photos for Foreign Policy

Russia’s War in Ukraine

Understanding the conflict one year on.

More on this topic

BYSTRETS, Ukraine—In a pine-forested valley, by a spring-melt rushing river, Hanna Potiak enters the village church to mark Orthodox Easter and the resurrection, though not before stopping at the grave of her son, who died fighting on Ukraine’s southeastern front.

BYSTRETS, Ukraine—In a pine-forested valley, by a spring-melt rushing river, Hanna Potiak enters the village church to mark Orthodox Easter and the resurrection, though not before stopping at the grave of her son, who died fighting on Ukraine’s southeastern front.

She crosses herself—up, down, right to left—tends some flowers growing on the grave, and then heads into the 19th-century timber church, deep in southwestern Ukraine’s Carpathian Mountains. Inside, the other women wear colorful headscarves. Potiak, though, has worn black at every service since her son, 27-year-old Stepan, was killed in battle last June while commanding a Ukrainian tank company.

A neon sign above the priest changes from blue to green to red. “Christ has risen,” it blinks. But in wartime, with a village emptied of men, that message of life’s triumph over death is unfulfilled. “The mother of Christ saw her own son die,” said Potiak, 58, before the service. “I now understand the grief that she felt.”

Hanna Potiak holds a homemade camouflage outfit, which will be sent to Ukrainian snipers on the eastern front.
Hanna Potiak holds a homemade camouflage outfit, which will be sent to Ukrainian snipers on the eastern front.

Hanna Potiak holds a homemade camouflage outfit, which will be sent to Ukrainian snipers on the eastern front, in Bystrets on April 14.

War couldn’t feel further from this peaceful, pastoral setting. Fourteen months after Russia’s full-scale invasion, the epicenter of fighting lies in the eastern town of Bakhmut, more than 700 miles from Potiak’s sleepy mountain village. Rather than the flat, war-torn steppe of the Donbas, she lives among snowcapped mountains and steep wooded slopes. Cottages and haystacks, not Soviet-era apartment blocks, catch the eye. Cowbells and birdsong, not the thunder of artillery, are what catch the ear.

The locals are different, too. They’re Hutsuls, and they are highlanders—tough, fiercely independent, and renowned for their traditional dress. They’ve avoided Russian missile attacks, so far. But they’ve made other sacrifices. Step behind the closed doors of Ukraine’s deep homefront, and the devastating impact of the distant war becomes clear.

The village priest and worshippers where traditional garb as they gather outside the church in Bystrets, Ukraine, to celebrate Orthodox Easter.
The village priest and worshippers where traditional garb as they gather outside the church in Bystrets, Ukraine, to celebrate Orthodox Easter.

The village priest and worshippers gather outside the church in Bystrets as the community continues to celebrate Orthodox Easter on April 18.

Children, one wearing camouflage clothing, walk from door to door with an Easter basket collecting candy from neighbors in Bystrets, Ukraine.
Children, one wearing camouflage clothing, walk from door to door with an Easter basket collecting candy from neighbors in Bystrets, Ukraine.

Children, one wearing camouflage clothing, walk from door to door with an Easter basket collecting candy from neighbors in Bystrets on April 15.

It is most glaring in Bystrets’s churchyard. Stepan’s grave is adorned with flowers and embroidered linen, as well as a pysanka egg and paska cake brought by his mother over the Orthodox Easter period. Two flags fly from the grave—the blue-and-yellow national flag alongside the red-and-black standard of Ukrainian nationalists, dating back to their guerrilla war against Soviet forces in the 1940s. A few yards away is the grave of another local young man killed in action last year. Around 10 more soldiers from this remote hamlet continue the fight.

Inside the church, some parishioners are wearing traditional Hutsul dress, but the Potiak family haven’t put on theirs since Stepan’s death. Their outfits are back at home, either folded away or hung up on antlers in the upstairs hallway. There are kresanya bowlers, keptar coats, triple-buckled cheres belts, and long-handled bartka axes. Heritage and history hang from the antlers and in the balance.

“They contain the memories of our forebears,” Potiak said. “They are part of who we are. Protecting this culture is why my son and others decided to fight for our country.”

Ivan Potiak, who lost his brother and his son after Russia invaded Ukraine last year, sits at his dining table in Bystrets late one evening.
Ivan Potiak, who lost his brother and his son after Russia invaded Ukraine last year, sits at his dining table in Bystrets late one evening.

Ivan Potiak, who lost his brother and his son after Russia invaded Ukraine last year, sits at his dining table in Bystrets on April 18.

A car drives past a billboard proclaiming, "I believe in Ukraine's Armed Forces" on the road to Verkhovyna in Ukraine's Carpathian mountains
A car drives past a billboard proclaiming, "I believe in Ukraine's Armed Forces" on the road to Verkhovyna in Ukraine's Carpathian mountains

A car drives past a billboard proclaiming, “I believe in Ukraine’s Armed Forces,” on the road to Verkhovyna in Ukraine’s Carpathian Mountains on April 15.

Stepan wasn’t the only one from this military family to go to battle. Potiak’s husband, Ivan, and their daughter, Yulia, both serve in the Territorial Defense Forces and have seen action farther east. They know exactly what they’re fighting for. Grandparents and great-grandparents in the family were among the thousands of Ukrainians exiled to Siberia under Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin. It’s an atrocity with a grim encore. Russia’s current leader, Vladimir Putin, has deported thousands more Ukrainians to filtration camps deep inside Russia after laying siege to Mariupol and other areas last year.

Grief has muted other aspects of their culture. Ivan, 58, has been writing and performing folk songs for 30 years, and two missing fingers aside (from a carpentry accident), he still would—but now won’t. “In Hutsul culture, there is a custom that you cannot sing for one year if you’re in mourning. I lost my brother and my son to this war, so I just don’t want to sing,” he said.

Various Hutsul artifacts are seen in the week running up to Orthodox Easter in the Ukrainian town, including an old accordion by a painting of a local family, an 18th-century pistol made from wood and bone, a Bystrets local playing an alpine horn and his collection of coins, Soviet medals, and hand-painted pysanka Easter eggs.
Various Hutsul artifacts are seen in the week running up to Orthodox Easter in the Ukrainian town, including an old accordion by a painting of a local family, an 18th-century pistol made from wood and bone, a Bystrets local playing an alpine horn and his collection of coins, Soviet medals, and hand-painted pysanka Easter eggs.

Various Hutsul artifacts are seen in the week running up to Orthodox Easter on April 16, including (clockwise from top left) an old accordion next to a painting of a local family, an 18th-century pistol made from wood and bone, a Bystrets local playing an alpine horn known as a trembita, a collection of coins and medals, and hand-painted pysanka Easter eggs.

Back at the church, the congregation heads outside and circles the building three times, echoing the journey that Mary Magdalene took to the empty tomb that very first Easter. Maria Zelenchuk walks alongside Potiak. She is a tough but warm-hearted neighbor who lives higher up the mountainside with her husband and their son Vasyl, his wife, and their two young children. Vasyl met his wife, Yulia, several years earlier while working as a seasonal laborer, picking fruit in southern Ukraine’s Kherson region, some 500 miles away.

When war broke out, Vasyl joined the Territorial Defense Forces as a driver. Zelenchuk helped keep the family farm going, using her spare time to knit woolen socks and body armor warmers for the troops. Vasyl was later deployed to the brutal slog around Bakhmut, where he was wounded earlier this year, suffering a serious concussion from an explosion. Bleeding from his ears and mouth, he was rushed to the hospital.

Maria Zelenchuk, whose son was recently wounded while fighting in the eastern town of Bakhmut, feeds hay to her cows at her remote mountain home above Bystrets, Ukraine.
Maria Zelenchuk, whose son was recently wounded while fighting in the eastern town of Bakhmut, feeds hay to her cows at her remote mountain home above Bystrets, Ukraine.

Maria Zelenchuk, whose son was recently wounded while fighting in the eastern town of Bakhmut, feeds hay to her cows at her remote mountain home above Bystrets on April 11.

On her way to church in Bystrets, Ukraine, Maria Zelenchuk stops by at the house of Hanna Potiak whose relative Kalyna is making a bushy camouflage outfit for snipers.
On her way to church in Bystrets, Ukraine, Maria Zelenchuk stops by at the house of Hanna Potiak whose relative Kalyna is making a bushy camouflage outfit for snipers.

On her way to church on April 14, Zelenchuk (right) stops by the house of Hanna Potiak, whose relative Kalyna is making a bushy camouflage outfit for snipers. The items are nicknamed Mavka suits after a forest sprite of Ukrainian legend.

“It’s hard for a mother to send her son to the army,” Zelenchuk said. “We don’t understand why the enemy is putting us through this. But his injury has only increased his fighting spirit. When he sees the Russians killing our people, he just wants to fight more and more.”

She paused and surveyed the cows, snowy peaks, and stands of pine. “We are sure that we will have victory,” she added. “Because the truth is on our side.”

At the church, the Easter procession ends. Zelenchuk and other worshippers lower their heads at Stepan’s grave and then do the same with the other fallen soldier and go home. Potiak lingers. She relights the candle at the foot of her son’s grave and then gets up and goes home, too. Outside, she passes a family waiting to christen their newborn baby. Behind them, the river continues to run.

Ukrainian flags fly from the grave of Stepan Potiak in Bystrets, Ukraine.
Ukrainian flags fly from the grave of Stepan Potiak in Bystrets, Ukraine.

Flags fly from the grave of Stepan Potiak in Bystrets on April 18.

Read More

A Ukrainian volunteer group Brave to Rebuild helps
A Ukrainian volunteer group Brave to Rebuild helps

Ukraine Starts to Rebuild After Russia’s Rampage

But some damage can’t be fixed by bricks and mortar.

Dispatch |
Liz Cookman
Normandy landing during World War II
Normandy landing during World War II

Ukraine’s Longest Day

The first 24 hours of the expected counteroffensive will likely be decisive.

Analysis |
Franz-Stefan Gady
Families are reunited with their children in Kyiv.
Families are reunited with their children in Kyiv.

The Kids Aren’t Alright

Kyiv says more than 16,000 Ukrainian children have been taken to Russia. This is the story of a few who made it home.

Report |
Liz Cookman

Jack Losh is a journalist, photographer, and filmmaker whose focus spans conflict, conservation, humanitarian issues, and traditional cultures. Twitter: @jacklosh

Join the Conversation

Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.

Already a subscriber? .

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.

Not your account?

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs.

You are commenting as .
Tags: Civil Society, Ukraine, War

More from Foreign Policy

A worker adjusts lights above a tourist map of Ukraine at the Ukraine stand of the ITB International Travel Trade Fair in Berlin March 4, 2014.
A worker adjusts lights above a tourist map of Ukraine at the Ukraine stand of the ITB International Travel Trade Fair in Berlin March 4, 2014.

Crimea Has Become a Frankenstein’s Monster

The Ukrainian government is now trapped by its own uncompromising—and increasingly indefensible—policy.

Royal Australian Navy submarine HMAS Rankin takes part in an Australian-Indian naval exercise on Sept. 5, 2021 off Darwin, Australia.
Royal Australian Navy submarine HMAS Rankin takes part in an Australian-Indian naval exercise on Sept. 5, 2021 off Darwin, Australia.

Why China Should Worry About Asia’s Reaction to AUKUS

Even some non-aligned countries have cautiously signaled support.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrives for a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on April 6.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrives for a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on April 6.

Europe Is Disastrously Split on China

Emmanuel Macron served Xi Jinping a strategic triumph on a silver platter.

A large crowd waves Turkish flags in front of a billboard for Kemal Kilicdaroglu on the side of an apartment building.
A large crowd waves Turkish flags in front of a billboard for Kemal Kilicdaroglu on the side of an apartment building.

What if Kemal Kilicdaroglu Wins Turkey’s Election?

It seems that only an act of God could dislodge President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Maybe the Feb. 6 earthquake was just that.

Trending

  1. A BRICS Currency Could Shake the Dollar’s Dominance
    Argument |
    Joseph W. Sullivan

  2. Biden Is Rewriting the Rules on Trade—and Americans Should Be Worried
    Argument |
    Inu Manak

    Insider | John Kerry: ‘The IRA Is Working on Overdrive’ By Ravi Agrawal

  3. Adam Tooze: When National Security Trumps All
    Insider |
    Cameron Abadi

  4. Putin’s Pied Piper Plays the U.N.
    Analysis |
    J. Alex Tarquinio

  5. What the Bush-Obama China Memos Reveal
    Shadow Government |
    Michael J. Green, Paul Haenle