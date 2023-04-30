How Mining Fuels Conflict Across the Globe
From rubies in Mozambique to sand in the South China Sea.
Sand in the South China Sea, bauxite in Ghana, rubies in Mozambique, gold in the Central African Republic, coal in Afghanistan. All of these resources are being mined, and fueling conflict in the regions that possess them—whether armed conflict or tensions between local communities and the state. The essays and reporting below explore the battles over these resources and, together, present a picture of the price of extraction worldwide.—Chloe Hadavas
Sand in the South China Sea, bauxite in Ghana, rubies in Mozambique, gold in the Central African Republic, coal in Afghanistan. All of these resources are being mined, and fueling conflict in the regions that possess them—whether armed conflict or tensions between local communities and the state. The essays and reporting below explore the battles over these resources and, together, present a picture of the price of extraction worldwide.—Chloe Hadavas
The Great Sand Grab
Modern civilizations are forged with sand, but soaring extraction has come at an alarming price, FP’s Christina Lu writes.
Ghana’s Bauxite Boom
Chinese investment has led to a crush of infrastructure development in Ghana’s tropical forests—and not everyone is happy about it, FP’s Nosmot Gbadamosi writes.
The Blood Rubies of Montepuez
Some 40 percent of the world’s rubies lie in one mining concession in Mozambique, where a troubling pattern of violence and death contradicts the claim of “responsibly sourced,” Estacio Valoi writes.
Beijing Doesn’t Know Who to Blame for Gold Mine Murders
The attack in the Central African Republic may tie back to rebels—or Russian mercenaries, Arthur Kaufman writes.
Taliban Wage War Over Coal in Northern Afghanistan
The battle for cash pits the Kabul extremists against Hazara locals, Stefanie Glinski writes.
More from Foreign Policy
Crimea Has Become a Frankenstein’s Monster
The Ukrainian government is now trapped by its own uncompromising—and increasingly indefensible—policy.
Why China Should Worry About Asia’s Reaction to AUKUS
Even some non-aligned countries have cautiously signaled support.
Europe Is Disastrously Split on China
Emmanuel Macron served Xi Jinping a strategic triumph on a silver platter.
What if Kemal Kilicdaroglu Wins Turkey’s Election?
It seems that only an act of God could dislodge President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Maybe the Feb. 6 earthquake was just that.
Join the Conversation
Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.
Already a subscriber?.
Subscribe Subscribe
View Comments
Join the Conversation
Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.
Subscribe Subscribe
Not your account?
View Comments
Join the Conversation
Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs.