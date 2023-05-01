Sudan’s War Might Not Stay in Sudan

Sudan, which borders the Red Sea, the Sahel, and the Horn of Africa, is in the news again: The recent outbreak of war has so far claimed the lives of over 400 people . And events in Sudan might have stirred the greater region’s hornet nest. Indeed, there is a strong likelihood that the war could have a domino effect across the already troubled Chad Basin and the Sahel.

Sudan, which borders the Red Sea, the Sahel, and the Horn of Africa, is in the news again: The recent outbreak of war has so far claimed the lives of over 400 people. And events in Sudan might have stirred the greater region’s hornet nest. Indeed, there is a strong likelihood that the war could have a domino effect across the already troubled Chad Basin and the Sahel.

Given Sudan’s proximity to Chad—a country that has suffered from the devastating activities of violent extremist non-state actors including Boko Haram and its splinter group the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) over the past decade—and the Central African Republic, infighting in the country’s urban areas, such as the Khartoum and Darfur regions, has grave consequences for regional peace and security. The fighting is also particularly significant given the recent rise in violent extremist attacks in West Africa’s coastal states, which has led to the creation of the Accra Initiative, aimed at stemming the tide of violent extremism, by concerned West African states.

One consequence of the conflict in Sudan is the anticipated proliferation of small arms and light weapons among state entities across the region; this could also result in a widening illegal arms trade due to the creation of new smuggling corridors including from Libya in the northwest. This issue is further complicated by the porous nature of the region’s borders, which reflect the widespread prevalence of contested spaces, such as in Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Niger, and Nigeria.

These disputed territories reinforce the dangers of these weapons falling into the wrong hands—such as those of violent extremists. There is also the likelihood of the infiltration of foreign terrorist fighters, especially given the links of the Rapid Support Forces (one of the warring parties) to the Janjaweed.

The Janjaweed is a mostly Sudanese Arab militia that operates particularly in Sudan’s Darfur region, and in eastern Chad. It remains active to this day and is rumored to operate in faraway Yemen, as well. Dangers posed by the Janjaweed add to the prospect of increased collaboration across the region among violent extremist organizations whose political and ideological goals align.

With a fragile cease-fire that has now been shattered, the situation in Sudan is expected to deteriorate over the coming days. Left uncontained, the conflict could easily become a full-scale regional war. External state actors such as China, France, and Russia also maintain an active presence and interests in the Chad Basin and Sahel; these countries could be quickly drawn into the war, as well.

An issue of particular concern is the opportunity for an expanded footprint for Russia’s paramilitary Wagner Group. In February alone, Wagner Group was involved in efforts to recruit Chadian rebels and establish a training site for 300 fighters in Chad’s troubled neighbor the Central African Republic.

This unfolding dynamic could significantly exacerbate tensions across the region, especially if Wagner decides to court other rebel groups that are seeking to delegitimize state authority, with the overall goal of state capture in the short to medium term. On the other hand, the situation could further embolden already autocratic rulers across the Chad Basin and Sahel who are keen to ensure regime survival by strengthening measures that help consolidate their hold on power—such as seeking “specialized” help from entities such as the Wagner Group.

The developing war in Sudan is not just for Sudan alone, but rather inherited by multiple state actors. Following France’s 2022 decision to leave Mali for Niger, given the strategic value the latter offers for France’s prosecution of its national security interests in the Sahel, France cannot afford to see Sudan implode. The situation is especially worrisome for France due to Chad’s glaring vulnerability and incapacity to ward off external threats.

The same can be said of the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union, all of which have interests in the region. These actors, for example, need to ensure regional stability to guarantee international trade—especially in light of the threat posed by Russia and China’s political and economic adventurism in these regions.

It is an open secret that Russia is interested in building a military base in Port Sudan, a port city in eastern Sudan. Considering that Russia’s Wagner Group has been accused of smuggling gold out of Sudan, instability in the country could significantly disrupt this flow and cause Moscow to dig deeper into the region to address its acute economic needs.

Both the Chad Basin and Sahel are home to some of the world’s poorest people (which is also reflective of the regions’ acute food insecurity). The unfolding crisis in Sudan could potentially result in a worsening humanitarian situation across these regions. Without a doubt, this would put additional pressure on other states in the area.

Ongoing flight from conflict zones would also worsen armed conflict-induced displacement across the region, thereby offering a potential avenue for further recruitment of vulnerable populations by violent extremist organizations.

Bringing an end to the conflict in Sudan would require a peace process devoid of military confrontations. Both warring parties must commit to the already existing framework of agreement that was due to be signed on April 1—a daunting yet not impossible task. Continued fighting will only lead to further regional instability, rolling back democratic gains and endangering large swaths of Africa.