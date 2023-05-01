Analysis

Sudan’s War Might Not Stay in Sudan

A power struggle in the capital, Khartoum, could destabilize neighboring Chad and impact the entire Sahel region.

By , an associate fellow at the Royal United Services Institute in London.
Sudanese refugees from the Tandelti area receive aid in Koufroun, Chad, near Echbara, on April 30, 2023.
Sudanese refugees from the Tandelti area receive aid in Koufroun, Chad, near Echbara, on April 30, 2023.
Sudanese refugees from the Tandelti area receive aid in Koufroun, Chad, near Echbara, on April 30, 2023. Gueipeur Denis Sassou/AFP via Getty Images

Sudan, which borders the Red Sea, the Sahel, and the Horn of Africa, is in the news again: The recent outbreak of war has so far claimed the lives of over 400 people. And events in Sudan might have stirred the greater region’s hornet nest. Indeed, there is a strong likelihood that the war could have a domino effect across the already troubled Chad Basin and the Sahel.

Sudan, which borders the Red Sea, the Sahel, and the Horn of Africa, is in the news again: The recent outbreak of war has so far claimed the lives of over 400 people. And events in Sudan might have stirred the greater region’s hornet nest. Indeed, there is a strong likelihood that the war could have a domino effect across the already troubled Chad Basin and the Sahel.

Given Sudan’s proximity to Chad—a country that has suffered from the devastating activities of violent extremist non-state actors including Boko Haram and its splinter group the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) over the past decade—and the Central African Republic, infighting in the country’s urban areas, such as the Khartoum and Darfur regions, has grave consequences for regional peace and security. The fighting is also particularly significant given the recent rise in violent extremist attacks in West Africa’s coastal states, which has led to the creation of the Accra Initiative, aimed at stemming the tide of violent extremism, by concerned West African states.

One consequence of the conflict in Sudan is the anticipated proliferation of small arms and light weapons among state entities across the region; this could also result in a widening illegal arms trade due to the creation of new smuggling corridors including from Libya in the northwest. This issue is further complicated by the porous nature of the region’s borders, which reflect the widespread prevalence of contested spaces, such as in Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Niger, and Nigeria.

These disputed territories reinforce the dangers of these weapons falling into the wrong hands—such as those of violent extremists. There is also the likelihood of the infiltration of foreign terrorist fighters, especially given the links of the Rapid Support Forces (one of the warring parties) to the Janjaweed.

The Janjaweed is a mostly Sudanese Arab militia that operates particularly in Sudan’s Darfur region, and in eastern Chad. It remains active to this day and is rumored to operate in faraway Yemen, as well. Dangers posed by the Janjaweed add to the prospect of increased collaboration across the region among violent extremist organizations whose political and ideological goals align.

Read More

This photograph taken on December 7, 2021 shows a machine gun over the Menaka camp in Mali for the new Task Force Takuba, a multinational military mission in the troubled Sahel region.
This photograph taken on December 7, 2021 shows a machine gun over the Menaka camp in Mali for the new Task Force Takuba, a multinational military mission in the troubled Sahel region.

Militarizing the Sahel Won’t Make Europe More Secure

The EU’s obsession with security in the Sahel is a reflection of its own anxieties—and a betrayal of its values.

Argument |
Delina Goxho, Yvan Guichaoua
A general view shows smoke billowing in Khartoum, Sudan, on Apr. 20 as fighting between the army and paramilitary forces led by rival generals rages on.
A general view shows smoke billowing in Khartoum, Sudan, on Apr. 20 as fighting between the army and paramilitary forces led by rival generals rages on.

Hemeti’s Rise in Sudan Is a Threat to Regional Stability

Countries that prefer peace to chaos should hope for a quick army victory over the RSF.

Argument |
Yasir Zaidan
Abdel Fattah al-Burhan (center), the head of the Sudanese Armed Forces and de facto leader of Sudan, and Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (left), his deputy, attend a ceremony in Khartoum, Sudan, on Dec. 5, 2022.
Abdel Fattah al-Burhan (center), the head of the Sudanese Armed Forces and de facto leader of Sudan, and Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (left), his deputy, attend a ceremony in Khartoum, Sudan, on Dec. 5, 2022.

In Sudan, U.S. Policies Paved the Way for War

A misguided effort to integrate the RSF into the Sudanese Armed Forces led to a tragic but predictable conflict.

Analysis |
Justin Lynch

With a fragile cease-fire that has now been shattered, the situation in Sudan is expected to deteriorate over the coming days. Left uncontained, the conflict could easily become a full-scale regional war. External state actors such as China, France, and Russia also maintain an active presence and interests in the Chad Basin and Sahel; these countries could be quickly drawn into the war, as well.

An issue of particular concern is the opportunity for an expanded footprint for Russia’s paramilitary Wagner Group. In February alone, Wagner Group was involved in efforts to recruit Chadian rebels and establish a training site for 300 fighters in Chad’s troubled neighbor the Central African Republic.

This unfolding dynamic could significantly exacerbate tensions across the region, especially if Wagner decides to court other rebel groups that are seeking to delegitimize state authority, with the overall goal of state capture in the short to medium term. On the other hand, the situation could further embolden already autocratic rulers across the Chad Basin and Sahel who are keen to ensure regime survival by strengthening measures that help consolidate their hold on power—such as seeking “specialized” help from entities such as the Wagner Group.

The developing war in Sudan is not just for Sudan alone, but rather inherited by multiple state actors. Following France’s 2022 decision to leave Mali for Niger, given the strategic value the latter offers for France’s prosecution of its national security interests in the Sahel, France cannot afford to see Sudan implode. The situation is especially worrisome for France due to Chad’s glaring vulnerability and incapacity to ward off external threats.

The same can be said of the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union, all of which have interests in the region. These actors, for example, need to ensure regional stability to guarantee international trade—especially in light of the threat posed by Russia and China’s political and economic adventurism in these regions.

It is an open secret that Russia is interested in building a military base in Port Sudan, a port city in eastern Sudan. Considering that Russia’s Wagner Group has been accused of smuggling gold out of Sudan, instability in the country could significantly disrupt this flow and cause Moscow to dig deeper into the region to address its acute economic needs.

Both the Chad Basin and Sahel are home to some of the world’s poorest people (which is also reflective of the regions’ acute food insecurity). The unfolding crisis in Sudan could potentially result in a worsening humanitarian situation across these regions. Without a doubt, this would put additional pressure on other states in the area.

Ongoing flight from conflict zones would also worsen armed conflict-induced displacement across the region, thereby offering a potential avenue for further recruitment of vulnerable populations by violent extremist organizations.

Bringing an end to the conflict in Sudan would require a peace process devoid of military confrontations. Both warring parties must commit to the already existing framework of agreement that was due to be signed on April 1—a daunting yet not impossible task. Continued fighting will only lead to further regional instability, rolling back democratic gains and endangering large swaths of Africa.

Folahanmi Aina is an associate fellow at the Royal United Services Institute. His research interests include terrorism, extremism, and insurgency in Nigeria, the Lake Chad Basin, and the Sahel region. Twitter: @folanski

Join the Conversation

Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.

Already a subscriber? .

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.

Not your account?

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs.

You are commenting as .
Tags: Chad, Sudan, Terrorism, War

Read More

This photograph taken on December 7, 2021 shows a machine gun over the Menaka camp in Mali for the new Task Force Takuba, a multinational military mission in the troubled Sahel region.
This photograph taken on December 7, 2021 shows a machine gun over the Menaka camp in Mali for the new Task Force Takuba, a multinational military mission in the troubled Sahel region.

Militarizing the Sahel Won’t Make Europe More Secure

The EU’s obsession with security in the Sahel is a reflection of its own anxieties—and a betrayal of its values.

Argument |
Delina Goxho, Yvan Guichaoua
A general view shows smoke billowing in Khartoum, Sudan, on Apr. 20 as fighting between the army and paramilitary forces led by rival generals rages on.
A general view shows smoke billowing in Khartoum, Sudan, on Apr. 20 as fighting between the army and paramilitary forces led by rival generals rages on.

Hemeti’s Rise in Sudan Is a Threat to Regional Stability

Countries that prefer peace to chaos should hope for a quick army victory over the RSF.

Argument |
Yasir Zaidan
Abdel Fattah al-Burhan (center), the head of the Sudanese Armed Forces and de facto leader of Sudan, and Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (left), his deputy, attend a ceremony in Khartoum, Sudan, on Dec. 5, 2022.
Abdel Fattah al-Burhan (center), the head of the Sudanese Armed Forces and de facto leader of Sudan, and Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (left), his deputy, attend a ceremony in Khartoum, Sudan, on Dec. 5, 2022.

In Sudan, U.S. Policies Paved the Way for War

A misguided effort to integrate the RSF into the Sudanese Armed Forces led to a tragic but predictable conflict.

Analysis |
Justin Lynch

Editors’ Picks

  1. 1
    What the Bush-Obama China Memos Reveal
  2. 2
    What Happens When a Turkish President Loses an Election? No One Knows.
  3. 3
    Biden Is Rewriting the Rules on Trade—and Americans Should Be Worried
  4. 4
    A BRICS Currency Could Shake the Dollar’s Dominance
  5. 5
    How the Fed Became Everything (and Everything Became the Fed)
  6. 6
    At Long Last, the Foreign Service Gets the Netflix Treatment

More from Foreign Policy

A worker adjusts lights above a tourist map of Ukraine at the Ukraine stand of the ITB International Travel Trade Fair in Berlin March 4, 2014.
A worker adjusts lights above a tourist map of Ukraine at the Ukraine stand of the ITB International Travel Trade Fair in Berlin March 4, 2014.

Crimea Has Become a Frankenstein’s Monster

The Ukrainian government is now trapped by its own uncompromising—and increasingly indefensible—policy.

Royal Australian Navy submarine HMAS Rankin takes part in an Australian-Indian naval exercise on Sept. 5, 2021 off Darwin, Australia.
Royal Australian Navy submarine HMAS Rankin takes part in an Australian-Indian naval exercise on Sept. 5, 2021 off Darwin, Australia.

Why China Should Worry About Asia’s Reaction to AUKUS

Even some non-aligned countries have cautiously signaled support.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrives for a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on April 6.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrives for a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on April 6.

Europe Is Disastrously Split on China

Emmanuel Macron served Xi Jinping a strategic triumph on a silver platter.

A large crowd waves Turkish flags in front of a billboard for Kemal Kilicdaroglu on the side of an apartment building.
A large crowd waves Turkish flags in front of a billboard for Kemal Kilicdaroglu on the side of an apartment building.

What if Kemal Kilicdaroglu Wins Turkey’s Election?

It seems that only an act of God could dislodge President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Maybe the Feb. 6 earthquake was just that.

Trending

  1. A BRICS Currency Could Shake the Dollar’s Dominance
    Argument |
    Joseph W. Sullivan

  2. Sudan’s War Might Not Stay in Sudan
    Analysis |
    Folahanmi Aina

  3. What the Bush-Obama China Memos Reveal
    Shadow Government |
    Michael J. Green, Paul Haenle

  4. At Long Last, the Foreign Service Gets the Netflix Treatment
    Review |
    Robbie Gramer

  5. America Has Dictated Its Economic Peace Terms to China
    Argument |
    Adam Tooze

    Insider | Adam Tooze: When National Security Trumps All By Cameron Abadi