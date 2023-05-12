What in the World?
Test yourself on the week of May 6: The U.K. coronates a king, Pakistan plays catch and release with its former leader, and Turkish presidential candidates make their final pitches to the public.
It’s been a busy week in U.S. news. But did you give time to the rest of the world?
Have feedback? Email whatintheworld@foreignpolicy.com to let me know your thoughts.
1. Which of the following artists performed at King Charles III’s coronation concert on Sunday?
The death of Charles’s predecessor and mother, Queen Elizabeth II, last year renewed debate about the role of the British monarchy, Priya Satia wrote in March.
2. On Monday, thousands of people in Serbia protested the government’s response to what recent tragedy?
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic pledged to “disarm” the nation following the second shooting, FP’s Alexandra Sharp writes in World Brief.
3. Where was former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan arrested on Tuesday?
Just days later, Pakistan’s Supreme Court ruled that Khan’s arrest was unlawful, and the Islamabad court released him on bail. Khan and his party face dozens of charges, Betsy Joles wrote in April.
4. Ecuador’s National Assembly voted Tuesday to move forward with impeachment proceedings against President Guillermo Lasso over allegations of what?
Lasso was voted into office on a conservative platform amid sinking trust in democratic institutions, Will Freeman wrote in 2021. That faith has apparently since taken a nosedive.
5. Fighting between Israeli forces and Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants in Gaza continued this week despite the ongoing efforts of which country to broker a cease-fire agreement?
Dozens of Palestinians were killed or injured in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza Tuesday night, including three top militant leaders and their wives and children, FP’s Alexandra Sharp writes in World Brief.
6. The U.S. ambassador to South Africa on Thursday accused the country of doing what?
South Africa has refused to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and instead cozied up to Moscow—a posture Eusebius McKaiser and FP’s Sasha Polakow-Suransky slammed as self-defeating last year.
7. Turkey’s presidential race took an unexpected turn on Thursday. What happened?
Ince’s exit could be a boon to Kilicdaroglu’s opposition coalition. Find all of FP’s Turkey elections coverage here.
8. The two warring factions in Sudan signed a deal on Thursday. Which of the following is not part of their agreement?
The United States’ mishandling of Sudan’s democratic transition helped fuel the current conflict, FP’s Robbie Gramer reports.
9. Mexican officials and a conservation group said this week that they will attempt to locate which endangered sea creature?
Listen to Season 2 of The Catch to hear more about the vaquita and the complicated world of fishing in the upper Gulf of California.
10. The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest began this week in which country?
Usually, the victor of the previous year’s contest plays host. But 2022 winner Ukraine is at war—so the city of Liverpool has subbed in, celebrating Ukrainian culture, flying Ukrainian flags, and serving Ukrainian cuisine, among other tributes, Reuters reports.
Drew Gorman is a deputy copy editor at Foreign Policy.
