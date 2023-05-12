Adam Tooze: Why ‘Green Hydrogen’ Isn’t Just Hype

Dara-Massivcot-FPLIVE-1500x1000-Getty-250826235. Moscow has had months to prepare for a long-awaited Ukrainian counteroffensive. But as revealed by recently leaked U.S. Defense Department documents, the West has doubts that Kyiv will be ab...Show morele to make serious gains. What will the next phase of the war look like? Is Russia prepared for what Kyiv is planning? Will Crimea play a role? Could battlefield outcomes lead to a negotiated settlement? Join military expert Dara Massicot in conversation with FP’s Ravi Agrawal as the two explore the dynamics of the planned Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Emine Dzhaparova-FPLive-Site-1500x100 Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to generate a wide spectrum of reactions around the world. While Western policymakers have mobilized to help Kyiv and punish Moscow, large parts of...Show more the global south have either sat on the fence or provided Russian President Vladimir Putin with diplomatic or economic support. Kyiv wants to shift this dynamic in its favor: It wants to explain to developing economies why they should care more about the war in Ukraine. And one person it’s deploying to convey this message is Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova, who has been visiting countries such as India and Qatar to advocate for their support. Can Ukraine swing the global south? What tools and leverage does Kyiv have over New Delhi, Brasília, or Jakarta? And amid these efforts, what are Ukraine’s plans to maintain Western support? Join Minister Dzhaparova in conversation with FP’s Ravi Agrawal as they discuss a crucial angle in the continuing war in Ukraine.