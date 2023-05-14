Where the U.S. Went Wrong in Sudan
Khartoum now faces civil war. What does the U.S. have to do with it?
In mid-2019, after the ouster of Sudanese dictator Omar al-Bashir, political analysts hoped that Washington might be able to help Sudan chart a path to democracy. That hope was short-lived. In late 2021, Sudan’s generals staged a coup, and after 18 months of controversial U.S. policies attempting to revive the country’s democratic transition, armed conflict erupted again in Khartoum last month.
In mid-2019, after the ouster of Sudanese dictator Omar al-Bashir, political analysts hoped that Washington might be able to help Sudan chart a path to democracy. That hope was short-lived. In late 2021, Sudan’s generals staged a coup, and after 18 months of controversial U.S. policies attempting to revive the country’s democratic transition, armed conflict erupted again in Khartoum last month.
“Maybe we couldn’t have prevented a conflict,” one U.S. official told FP’s Robbie Gramer. “But it’s like we didn’t even try and beyond that just emboldened [the warring generals] by making repeated empty threats and never following through.”
Today we’re featuring our best reporting and essays on how Sudan got here—and the role that the United States, and other Western powers, have played in what many fear will become a full-blown civil war.—Chloe Hadavas
How the U.S. Fumbled Sudan’s Hopes for Democracy
The East African country, once a beacon for change, now faces civil war, FP’s Robbie Gramer writes.
In Sudan, U.S. Policies Paved the Way for War
A misguided effort to integrate the RSF into the Sudanese Armed Forces led to a tragic but predictable conflict, Justin Lynch writes.
America’s Silence on Sudan Is Deafening
Washington has sidelined the country’s long-term interests in favor of short-term gains, Hala al-Karib writes.
How the U.N. and the West Failed Sudan
Self-delusion and negligence stopped governments and aid agencies from facilitating a genuine and lasting transition to democracy, Justin Lynch writes.
The Battle for Khartoum Exposes Waning U.S. Influence
If any outside power could help Sudan chart a path to democracy, it should have been the United States, Colum Lynch and FP’s Robbie Gramer write.
More from Foreign Policy
At Long Last, the Foreign Service Gets the Netflix Treatment
Keri Russell gets Drexel furniture but no Senate confirmation hearing.
How Macron Is Blocking EU Strategy on Russia and China
As a strategic consensus emerges in Europe, France is in the way.
What the Bush-Obama China Memos Reveal
Newly declassified documents contain important lessons for U.S. China policy.
Russia’s Boom Business Goes Bust
Moscow’s arms exports have fallen to levels not seen since the Soviet Union’s collapse.
Join the Conversation
Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.
Already a subscriber?.
Subscribe Subscribe
View Comments
Join the Conversation
Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.
Subscribe Subscribe
Not your account?
View Comments
Join the Conversation
Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs.