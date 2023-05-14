Where the U.S. Went Wrong in Sudan

In mid-2019, after the ouster of Sudanese dictator Omar al-Bashir, political analysts hoped that Washington might be able to help Sudan chart a path to democracy. That hope was short-lived. In late 2021, Sudan’s generals staged a coup, and after 18 months of controversial U.S. policies attempting to revive the country’s democratic transition, armed conflict erupted again in Khartoum last month.

“Maybe we couldn’t have prevented a conflict,” one U.S. official told FP’s Robbie Gramer. “But it’s like we didn’t even try and beyond that just emboldened [the warring generals] by making repeated empty threats and never following through.”

Today we’re featuring our best reporting and essays on how Sudan got here—and the role that the United States, and other Western powers, have played in what many fear will become a full-blown civil war.—Chloe Hadavas

A photo collage illustration shows the two warring generals at the center of Sudan's unrest alongside images of U.S. President Joe Biden and the seal of the state department for a story about U.S. diplomacy in Sudan.

The East African country, once a beacon for change, now faces civil war, FP’s Robbie Gramer writes.

Abdel Fattah al-Burhan (center), the head of the Sudanese Armed Forces and de facto leader of Sudan, and Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (left), his deputy, attend a ceremony in Khartoum, Sudan, on Dec. 5, 2022.

A misguided effort to integrate the RSF into the Sudanese Armed Forces led to a tragic but predictable conflict, Justin Lynch writes.

Sudanese protesters wave the national flag during a demonstration calling for civilian rule and demanding justice for those killed in crackdowns in the capital of Khartoum on Jan. 24.

Washington has sidelined the country’s long-term interests in favor of short-term gains, Hala al-Karib writes.

A Sudanese man waves his country's flag as he stands in front of a barricaded street during protests in the capital Khartoum to mark the second anniversary of the revolt that toppled the previous government, on Dec. 19, 2020.

Self-delusion and negligence stopped governments and aid agencies from facilitating a genuine and lasting transition to democracy, Justin Lynch writes.

Sudanese protesters block roads and burn tires.

If any outside power could help Sudan chart a path to democracy, it should have been the United States, Colum Lynch and FP’s Robbie Gramer write.