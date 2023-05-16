Is Ukraine’s Spring Offensive Already Underway?

From the very start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Kyiv’s military has performed above expectations just as much as Moscow has surprised military analysts with its lack of planning and organization. Perhaps that’s why, in recent weeks, there have been high hopes for what Ukraine could achieve in its much-anticipated counterattack on Russian forces—so much so that Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov found it necessary to downplay expectations.
Ravi Agrawal is the editor in chief of Foreign Policy. Twitter: @RaviReports
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to generate a wide spectrum of reactions around the world. While Western policymakers have mobilized to help Kyiv and punish Moscow, large parts of t...Show morehe global south have either sat on the fence or provided Russian President Vladimir Putin with diplomatic or economic support.
Kyiv wants to shift this dynamic in its favor: It wants to explain to developing economies why they should care more about the war in Ukraine. And one person it’s deploying to convey this message is Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova, who has been visiting countries such as India and Qatar to advocate for their support.
Can Ukraine swing the global south? What tools and leverage does Kyiv have over New Delhi, Brasília, or Jakarta? And amid these efforts, what are Ukraine’s plans to maintain Western support?
Join Minister Dzhaparova in conversation with FP’s Ravi Agrawal as they discuss a crucial angle in the continuing war in Ukraine.
Is U.S. President Joe Biden’s White House prepared to deal with the remarkable growth of artificial intelligence? What are the current and potential risks to Americans? If governments shou...Show moreld create rules around the regulation of AI, what considerations should guide the creation of those rules?
Alondra Nelson is the architect of the White House’s “Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights.” Since it was published in October, AI has only become more central to our lives—and Nelson has stepped down from her role as the government’s head of science and technology.
How should policymakers think through the challenges presented by AI? Join Nelson for a wide-ranging discussion with FP’s Ravi Agrawal.
Over the last few years, the United States has moved to limit China’s technological rise. U.S.-led sanctions have imposed unprecedented limits on Beijing’s access to advanced computing c...Show morehips. In response, China has accelerated its own efforts to develop its technological industry and reduce its dependence on external imports.
According to Dan Wang, a technology expert and visiting scholar at Yale Law School’s Paul Tsai China Center, China’s tech competitiveness is grounded in manufacturing capabilities. And sometimes China’s strategy beats America’s.
Where is this new tech war headed? How are other countries being impacted as a result? In what ways are they reassessing their relationships with the world’s largest economic superpowers? Join FP’s Ravi Agrawal in conversation with Wang for a discussion about China’s technological rise and whether U.S. actions can really stop it.
