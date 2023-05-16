Insider

Is Ukraine’s Spring Offensive Already Underway?

Military analyst Dara Massicot on how to follow the next phase of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

the editor in chief of Foreign Policy.
From the very start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Kyiv’s military has performed above expectations just as much as Moscow has surprised military analysts with its lack of planning and organization. Perhaps that’s why, in recent weeks, there have been high hopes for what Ukraine could achieve in its much-anticipated counterattack on Russian forces—so much so that Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov found it necessary to downplay expectations.

Ravi Agrawal is the editor in chief of Foreign Policy. Twitter: @RaviReports

Tags: Military, Nuclear Weapons, Russia, Ukraine, War

Weapons and other military hardware delivered by the United States military at Boryspil Airport, near Kyiv.
Ukraine’s Spring Offensive Is Waiting on Weapons

Every day Kyiv waits, the Russians dig deeper trenches.

Jack Detsch
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Europe's largest nuclear power station and currently held by Russian occupying forces, is pictured on October 29, 2022 from Prydniprovske in Dnipropetrovsk oblast, Ukraine.
Ukraine’s Counteroffensive Has a Nuclear Complication

Ukrainian troops are targeting an area where Russians are still holed up in a nuclear power plant.

Anchal Vohra
Prisoners of a men's penal colony, wearing black clothing and black winter hats, line up in columns in St. Petersburg, Russia.
Russia’s Convict-Soldiers Have Their Own Brutal Rules

The recruitment of prisoners via the Wagner Group has boosted manpower, but cost morale.

Argument |
Kristaps Andrejsons

