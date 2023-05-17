Chinese Graduates Are Asking Where All the Good Jobs Went

You don’t need a master’s degree to roll tobacco, so when China Tobacco Henan announced that almost a third of its new factory-floor hires had postgraduate degrees, it triggered a national debate in China. Weren’t these highly educated young people wasted on the assembly line? Or did they in fact make the sensible decision, given the job security and competitive pay—roughly 8,300 yuan (around $1,200) a month, compared with a graduate average of 5,800 yuan ($835) a month—at the state-owned tobacco factory?

That was almost two years ago. Few people realized then that that would be a sign of things to come. Amid record-high youth unemployment, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is now explicitly encouraging graduates to consider manual and blue-collar jobs. In March, 19.6 percent of 16- to 24-year-olds were jobless, down slightly from last July’s record of 19.9 percent. Those with a university education were 1.4 times more likely to be unemployed.

Online, the unemployed compare themselves to Kong Yiji, the eponymous protagonist of a 1919 short story by Lu Xun, China’s most lauded novelist of the last century. In the story, Kong is a relic, and his half-baked classical education (symbolized by his ratty scholar’s gown) hindered rather than helped him adapt to the changing times. He is a laughing stock to the uneducated townspeople and an object of contempt to the well-connected and successful officials from whom he tries to steal books.

A century later, the joke is now on China’s Generation Z, who self-deprecatingly meme themselves as modern-day Kong Yijis, lamenting that their education has hobbled their ability to adapt to a China with fewer prospects. They dub the trend “Kong Yiji literature” and have spun it off into a song and a cartoon strip.

Beijing is worried. Even setting aside concerns over the health of the economy in general, large-scale social discontent always has the potential to turn into something more. In 1989, frustration over unemployment and inflation provided the initial spark for the Tiananmen protests, followed by student anger. That’s one reason why last November’s protests, which mixed frustration over zero-COVID policies with a broader discontent about Xi-ism, were so unsettling to the ruling party.

So, in March, then-Premier Li Keqiang pledged that China would create 12 million urban jobs, and a month later, the State Council, one of the country’s chief governing bodies, announced a set of 15 measures to tackle youth unemployment. They include a one-off bonus for companies that hire under-24-year-olds who are registered as unemployed and at least 1 million new internship spots at state-owned companies and departments. The latest reform came last week with the abolishment of the Employment and Registration Certificate, a relic from China’s command economy days when no graduate could take a job without state approval, as a way to streamline the job-finding process in today’s employment crisis.

Yet the government has also been encouraging students to continue their higher education, pushing the problem down the line. One provincial government has even set a goal to send 300,000 graduates to “rejuvenate the countryside” on “volunteer” schemes by 2025, a suggestion that was quickly compared to a revival of the Maoist “up to the mountains, down to the countryside” scheme by critics online. Back then, young people were dispatched to villages to work under brutal and sometimes deadly conditions.

It’s never a good look to draw from the Maoist playbook, and in this case, it betrays a lack of ideas from the government on how to solve the problem. With no answers to hand, Chinese officials tend to fall back on old ideas and the projects of their own youth. Fundamentally, there is a mismatch of supply and demand. Official figures show that, last fall, demand for new graduate hires fell by 12 percent compared with the year before, while the number of job applicants almost doubled.

The economy was slowing even before COVID-19, but it’s only since the pandemic that youth unemployment has spiraled. (Before 2020, the figure hovered at around 10 percent.) Lockdowns destroyed small and medium-sized businesses across the country, which normally would account for just under two-thirds of urban employment. (The Purchasing Managers’ Index, which signals market conditions, has suggested the business activities of these companies had contracted since May 2021 and are only this year recovering.)

Meanwhile, Beijing’s crackdowns on the property, tech, and education sectors have also meant that these traditional employers of fresh graduates are cutting back, with mass layoffs particularly visible in tech. Tech giant Alibaba alone cut at least 15,000 jobs last year.

Add to that the global economic slowdown and increasing geopolitical hostility against China. Huawei, on the geopolitical front line, barely hired at all last year. According to Caixin, a Chinese financial magazine, just under two-thirds of China’s top 100 companies have cut their graduate hiring quotas.

But if the government has deflated demand for graduate labor through its economic management, it’s the Chinese middle classes that continue to inflate supply, answering for the other side of this imbalance. Higher education offers greater prospects for the young, while society at large confers higher social status to graduates.

As recently as the 1990s, students were literally guaranteed jobs, as they would be assigned employment by the state—albeit often in remote towns—after university. Even after China’s economic boom, university education was still the best bet for getting the best jobs. Higher education allows rural students a chance to change their household registration to urban, allowing them certain rights and benefits to live in wealthier cities. According to a recent study, the earnings potential of those who go to university rise by 17 percent for men and 12 percent for women.

And the idea that education is a way out of poverty harks back to an earlier time: centuries of the imperial civil service examinations that drummed the worth of education into Chinese society. In theory, they provided a way for poor families to improve their fortunes, as successful candidates were elevated into imperial office—although in practice rich families dominated both examinations and offices. Today, though the old civil service exams have been abolished for more than a century, parents still colloquially call the modern college entrance examinations “kao zhuangyuan,” or becoming the top scholar—a nod to that imperial age.

But this deep-seated faith in education has manifested into a Red Queen’s race among the urban upper middle class, where the costs keep going up but nobody gets ahead.

Government figures say the gross enrollment rate of higher education was 59.6 percent last year (in other words, 3 in 5 of those in the eligible age cohort go to university), a rate that has doubled since just a decade ago. The number of people with master’s degrees has also almost doubled in that period, rising from 435,000 in 2012 to 700,000 in 2021. This year’s number of graduates will again beat records; 12 million will finish higher education in June.

But it’s not just parents and employers who have swallowed whole the prestige of higher education. Like Kong Yiji, students themselves also believed in its life-changing power and have come to expect the same comfortable and/or lucrative office jobs as previous generations. Now, many of them find it hard to settle for less.

In fact, Chinese manufacturing has long been complaining about a shortage of skilled labor (China’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security estimates that nearly 30 million manufacturing jobs will go unfilled by 2025), a problem compounded by China’s shrinking population. But these are not the jobs that many of the unemployed millions want, which explains why the joblessness rate is higher for the university-educated and why a growing number are going for master’s degrees, preferring to stay in school than do work they see as beneath them. What they want are stable office jobs, especially in the government, where the prospect of lifetime employment is colloquially known as the “iron rice bowl.” This year, a record high of 1.5 million candidates sat the recruitment exam to enter the bureaucracy—competing for only 37,000 jobs.

Beijing has tried to point this out, but it hasn’t gone down well. Recently, state media CCTV posted a blog directly referencing the Kong Yiji phenomenon: “The reason that Kong Yiji fell into difficulties was not because he was educated but because he couldn’t leave behind the haughty manner of a scholar, refusing to use manual labor to change his situation. The long robe was an item of clothing, but even more it was a shackle around his mind.” The message is clear: You can still succeed if you’re willing to work hard and, as the Chinese say, “eat bitterness.”

Predictably, the message has gone down badly. One now-censored blog retorted: “The economy is in the toilet, and unemployment is severe. Rather than make Kong Yiji take off his scholar’s gown, how about stripping the emperor of his new clothes?”—not so subtly pointing a finger of blame at Xi Jinping, China’s modern-day emperor.

Can Beijing solve the problem before it festers into a more deep-seated generational resentment? Creating more jobs for the young requires more than just top-down directives. Fundamentally, the CCP needs to restore confidence among private companies, bruised after zero-COVID and regulatory crackdowns, as they provide 80 percent of urban jobs.

Labor reforms that limit the worst excesses of private sector jobs, such as the infamous 9-9-6 work pattern (working 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., six days a week), would also help attract students to these companies. In many cases, this would just be enforcing laws already on the books but largely ignored. One of the reasons government jobs are so popular, after all, is because of the legendarily long lunch breaks, afternoon naps, and other perks. Still, there are signs of recovery: Hires in high-end manufacturing sectors such as renewables have grown 20 percent year on year, with electric vehicle manufacturer BYD looking for 30,000 graduate hires in major cities.

But just as important is an attitude shift among job-seekers, parents, and employers. Today’s university education is not like the imperial civil service examinations. There are other ways to find success, even if that means starting out on an assembly line.