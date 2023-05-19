How Kyiv Is Wooing the Global South

AlondraNelson-FPLive-Site-1500x100 Is U.S. President Joe Biden’s White House prepared to deal with the remarkable growth of artificial intelligence? What are the current and potential risks to Americans? If governments shou...Show moreld create rules around the regulation of AI, what considerations should guide the creation of those rules? Alondra Nelson is the architect of the White House’s “Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights.” Since it was published in October, AI has only become more central to our lives—and Nelson has stepped down from her role as the government’s head of science and technology. How should policymakers think through the challenges presented by AI? Join Nelson for a wide-ranging discussion with FP’s Ravi Agrawal.

Over the last few years, the United States has moved to limit China's technological rise. U.S.-led sanctions have imposed unprecedented limits on Beijing's access to advanced computing chips. In response, China has accelerated its own efforts to develop its technological industry and reduce its dependence on external imports. According to Dan Wang, a technology expert and visiting scholar at Yale Law School's Paul Tsai China Center, China's tech competitiveness is grounded in manufacturing capabilities. And sometimes China's strategy beats America's. Where is this new tech war headed? How are other countries being impacted as a result? In what ways are they reassessing their relationships with the world's largest economic superpowers? Join FP's Ravi Agrawal in conversation with Wang for a discussion about China's technological rise and whether U.S. actions can really stop it.