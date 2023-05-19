Insider

Your all-access pass to FP

How Kyiv Is Wooing the Global South

Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova on convincing the rest of the world to stand on the right side of history.

By , the editor in chief of Foreign Policy.
No audio? Hover over the video player, and tap the Click to Unmute button.

Already an FP Subscriber?

On-demand recordings of FP Live conversations are available to FP subscribers.

Russia’s War in Ukraine

Understanding the conflict one year on.

More on this topic

In recent weeks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been on a spate of diplomatic missions: He’s joining the G-7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, which follows a visit to Saudi Arabia to attend the Arab League summit, which was preceded by appearances in London, Rome, Paris, and Berlin. At each stop, Zelensky has been winning promises for more arms and economic aid for his country.

Ravi Agrawal is the editor in chief of Foreign Policy. Twitter: @RaviReports

Join the Conversation

Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.

Already a subscriber? .

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.

Not your account?

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs.

You are commenting as .
Tags: China, Foreign & Public Diplomacy, India, Ukraine, War

Read More

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, standing behind a podium, speaks after a U.N. Security Council meeting at United Nations headquarters in New York.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, standing behind a podium, speaks after a U.N. Security Council meeting at United Nations headquarters in New York.

Ukraine’s Next Big Diplomatic Offensive Is in the Global South

More ambassadors, more embassies, and, the hope is, more countering Russia.

Report |
Jack Detsch, Robbie Gramer
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva attends the welcome session at the Portuguese Parliament in Lisbon.
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva attends the welcome session at the Portuguese Parliament in Lisbon.

How to Understand Brazil’s Ukraine Policy

Like it or not, Lula’s stance reflects legitimate misgivings about the global order.

Analysis |
Oliver Stuenkel
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping make a toast at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 21.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping make a toast at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 21.

China’s ‘Peace Plan’ for Ukraine Isn’t About Peace

Beijing’s diplomatic overture has three ulterior motives.

Analysis |
Jo Inge Bekkevold

Editors’ Picks

  1. 1
    Staring Down the Black Hole of Russia’s Future
  2. 2
    How to Understand Brazil’s Ukraine Policy
  3. 3
    5 Reasons Ukraine Should Get F-16 Jets
  4. 4
    An Election Won’t End Greece’s Troubles
  5. 5
    Russia’s Convict-Soldiers Have Their Own Brutal Rules
  6. 6
    What Does Turkey’s Election Mean for the World?

More from Foreign Policy

Keri Russell as Kate Wyler walks by a State Department Seal from a scene in The Diplomat, a new Netflix show about the foreign service.
Keri Russell as Kate Wyler walks by a State Department Seal from a scene in The Diplomat, a new Netflix show about the foreign service.

At Long Last, the Foreign Service Gets the Netflix Treatment

Keri Russell gets Drexel furniture but no Senate confirmation hearing.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron speak in the garden of the governor of Guangdong's residence in Guangzhou, China, on April 7.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron speak in the garden of the governor of Guangdong's residence in Guangzhou, China, on April 7.

How Macron Is Blocking EU Strategy on Russia and China

As a strategic consensus emerges in Europe, France is in the way.

Chinese President Jiang Zemin greets U.S. President George W. Bush prior to a meeting of APEC leaders in 2001.
Chinese President Jiang Zemin greets U.S. President George W. Bush prior to a meeting of APEC leaders in 2001.

What the Bush-Obama China Memos Reveal

Newly declassified documents contain important lessons for U.S. China policy.

A girl stands atop a destroyed Russian tank.
A girl stands atop a destroyed Russian tank.

Russia’s Boom Business Goes Bust

Moscow’s arms exports have fallen to levels not seen since the Soviet Union’s collapse.

Trending

  1. What Does Turkey’s Election Mean for the World?
    It's Debatable |
    Emma Ashford, Matthew Kroenig

  2. Russia’s Convict-Soldiers Have Their Own Brutal Rules
    Argument |
    Kristaps Andrejsons

  3. How to Understand Brazil’s Ukraine Policy
    Analysis |
    Oliver Stuenkel

  4. A BRICS Currency Could Shake the Dollar’s Dominance
    Argument |
    Joseph W. Sullivan

  5. It’s Time for the Generals to Let Go in Pakistan
    Argument |
    Omar Waraich