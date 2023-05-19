How Kyiv Is Wooing the Global South
Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova on convincing the rest of the world to stand on the right side of history.
In recent weeks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been on a spate of diplomatic missions: He’s joining the G-7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, which follows a visit to Saudi Arabia to attend the Arab League summit, which was preceded by appearances in London, Rome, Paris, and Berlin. At each stop, Zelensky has been winning promises for more arms and economic aid for his country.
Ravi Agrawal is the editor in chief of Foreign Policy. Twitter: @RaviReports
More from Foreign Policy
At Long Last, the Foreign Service Gets the Netflix Treatment
Keri Russell gets Drexel furniture but no Senate confirmation hearing.
How Macron Is Blocking EU Strategy on Russia and China
As a strategic consensus emerges in Europe, France is in the way.
What the Bush-Obama China Memos Reveal
Newly declassified documents contain important lessons for U.S. China policy.
Russia’s Boom Business Goes Bust
Moscow’s arms exports have fallen to levels not seen since the Soviet Union’s collapse.
Join the Conversation
Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.
Already a subscriber?.
Subscribe Subscribe
View Comments
Join the Conversation
Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.
Subscribe Subscribe
Not your account?
View Comments
Join the Conversation
Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs.