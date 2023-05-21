Five Novels FP Contributors Loved

Flash Points
A person is shown from the back looking at book shelves.
A person is shown from the back looking at book shelves.
A visitor looks at books displayed at a bookshop in Rennes, France, on Sept. 5, 2017. Damien Meyer/AFP via Getty Images

As summer approaches, we wanted to share some of the novels that FP contributors and staff have raved about in recent years. They may not exactly be light beach reads, but these books offer a window into how moments in foreign policy and world history—World War I, the Sri Lankan civil war, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regime—are passed into fiction.—Chloe Hadavas

As summer approaches, we wanted to share some of the novels that FP contributors and staff have raved about in recent years. They may not exactly be light beach reads, but these books offer a window into how moments in foreign policy and world history—World War I, the Sri Lankan civil war, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regime—are passed into fiction.—Chloe Hadavas

A soldier takes a coffee break in downtown Colombo, Sri Lanka.
A soldier takes a coffee break in downtown Colombo, Sri Lanka.

A soldier takes a coffee break in downtown Colombo, Sri Lanka, in front of two burned-out shops on Aug. 2, 1983, in the wake of anti-Tamil violence.Jeff Robbins/AP

Trysts With Sri Lanka’s Ghosts

In the Booker Prize-winning The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida, the past haunts a country racked by unresolved death, V.V. Ganeshananthan writes.

African infantrymen of the French Army in 1915
African infantrymen of the French Army in 1915

African infantrymen of the French Army lunch in their trench In France in 1915. Corbis via Getty Images

In the Trenches With the Colonizer

The French Senegalese writer David Diop revises the modernist archetype with a protagonist long excluded from World War I literature: the African soldier on the front lines, Jessi Jezewska Stevens writes.

A Portrait of India on Fire

Megha Majumdar’s bestselling novel A Burning begins with a train in flames. But what really gets torched is the Indian Dream, FP’s Ravi Agrawal writes.

Vladislav Surkov and Vladimir Putin lean their heads close together to confer privately.
Vladislav Surkov and Vladimir Putin lean their heads close together to confer privately.

Russia’s then-Prime Minister Vladimir Putin confers with his deputy, Vladislav Surkov, in the Urals city of Kurgan, Russia, on Feb. 13, 2012.Alexei Nikolsky /AFP via Getty Images

The Wizard of the Kremlin

A French novel offers a fascinating, fictionalized look at Vladimir Putin’s longtime spin doctor, FP’s Caroline de Gruyter writes.

Viet Thanh Nguyen poses during a photo session in Paris on June 28, 2017.
Viet Thanh Nguyen poses during a photo session in Paris on June 28, 2017.

Viet Thanh Nguyen poses during a photo session in Paris on June 28, 2017. Martin Bureau/AFP via Getty Images

In ‘The Committed,’ Revolution and Colonialism Turn Into Crime

Viet Thanh Nguyen’s sequel moves from the United States to France but stays revolutionary, Noah Berlatsky writes.

