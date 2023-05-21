Five Novels FP Contributors Loved

As summer approaches, we wanted to share some of the novels that FP contributors and staff have raved about in recent years. They may not exactly be light beach reads, but these books offer a window into how moments in foreign policy and world history—World War I, the Sri Lankan civil war, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regime—are passed into fiction.—Chloe Hadavas

A soldier takes a coffee break in downtown Colombo, Sri Lanka.

In the Booker Prize-winning The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida, the past haunts a country racked by unresolved death, V.V. Ganeshananthan writes.

African infantrymen of the French Army in 1915

The French Senegalese writer David Diop revises the modernist archetype with a protagonist long excluded from World War I literature: the African soldier on the front lines, Jessi Jezewska Stevens writes.

Megha Majumdar’s bestselling novel A Burning begins with a train in flames. But what really gets torched is the Indian Dream, FP’s Ravi Agrawal writes.

Vladislav Surkov and Vladimir Putin lean their heads close together to confer privately.

A French novel offers a fascinating, fictionalized look at Vladimir Putin’s longtime spin doctor, FP’s Caroline de Gruyter writes.

Viet Thanh Nguyen poses during a photo session in Paris on June 28, 2017.

Viet Thanh Nguyen’s sequel moves from the United States to France but stays revolutionary, Noah Berlatsky writes.