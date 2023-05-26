Report

The Last Big Weapon on Ukraine’s Wish List

Lawmakers want Biden to send long-range ATACMS sooner rather than later.

By
An Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) is fired during a joint training between the United States and South Korea.
An Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) is fired during a joint training between the United States and South Korea.
An Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) is fired during a joint training between the United States and South Korea at an undisclosed location on Oct. 5, 2022. South Korean Defense Ministry via Getty Images

Russia’s War in Ukraine

Understanding the conflict one year on.

More on this topic

Congress, fresh from seemingly securing a U.S. promise to provide advanced fighter jets to Ukraine, is now urging the Biden administration to send long-range weapons to Kyiv.

Congress, fresh from seemingly securing a U.S. promise to provide advanced fighter jets to Ukraine, is now urging the Biden administration to send long-range weapons to Kyiv.

In a letter sent to U.S. President Joe Biden and obtained by Foreign Policy, the leaders of the bipartisan Helsinki Commission urged the White House to greenlight the delivery to Ukraine of the U.S.-made Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS), a weapon that can be fired from Kyiv’s U.S.-provided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems and hit Russian targets nearly 200 miles away.

“Now that the decision has been made to send F-16s, now is the time to commit to Ukraine’s full victory and deliver all the tools needed,” Reps. Joe Wilson and Steve Cohen wrote in the May 25 letter, which was also signed by Rep. Victoria Spartz, a member of the commission. “Nearly every weapon system requested by Ukraine has been delivered after intense pressure. Let us not wait for another pressure campaign to deliver ATACMS.”

Some members of Congress and U.S. officials think the deliveries of ATACMS to Ukraine could be decisive in putting Russian troops, ships, and bases on occupied Ukrainian soil at risk. After Ukraine first began raking Russian lines with High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, it received from the United States last year, cutting supply lines, knocking out command posts, and crashing weapons depots, enemy troops began to move out of range and hunker down.

The ATACMS has a range that is nearly four times as great as the HIMARS. “This would not only help Ukraine degrade or destroy Russian weapons of war used to murder Ukrainian defenders and civilians but would also push Russian units and supply chains further from the front, dramatically complicating sustainment and their ability to continue prosecuting this genocidal war,” the lawmakers wrote. “The fewer supplies and arms that reach Russian forces, the less capable they are of holding Ukrainian territory and killing its people.”

In recent weeks, Russia has stepped up rocket attacks on civilian targets farther away from the front lines. On Friday, at least two civilians were killed and 23 injured by a Russian missile strike on the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro. Russia had previously pounded the city with drones and missiles in late April, as well another central city, Uman, and assaulted Kyiv with strikes surrounding the anniversary of Russia’s World War II victory in early May.

Still, as it has throughout the war, the Biden administration has offered a number of reasons for not sending long-range weapons to Ukraine. Officials have worried about Ukraine hitting targets in Russia, which could escalate the war. U.S. war plans also require keeping plentiful ATACMS on hand in case of a war with China, Russia, or North Korea.

But the drumbeat to send the kinds of weapons that Ukraine needs has only grown louder after a monthslong, British-led pressure campaign to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets culminated with Biden announcing his backing for the plan at the G-7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, last week. Wilson, Cohen, and Spartz, the U.S. lawmakers pushing Biden to take the next step in delivering ATACMS to Ukraine, recently returned from a congressional delegation to the war-torn country, where Ukrainian officials told them that their military was staving off the Russians in all areas of the battlefield, except for the skies.

And U.S. allies are finally beginning to send longer-range weapons to Ukraine in a bid to further hammer home the issue in Washington. In early May, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace announced that the United Kingdom would provide Ukraine with Storm Shadow cruise missiles that can hit targets about 155 miles away.

“It expands Ukraine’s options to fight the deep battle—and prosecuting that battle is all about starving the front line of logistics, command direction, and people,” a British government spokesperson said in a statement. “These missiles will help them to hit Russian command and control nodes within Ukrainian territory. It creates more dilemmas for Russia’s senior leadership, and it means they have to further disperse their highly strained logistics. It gives the Ukrainians options and allows them to take decisive steps forward on the southern battlefield.”

The renewed push to send longer-range weapons to Ukraine comes as Kyiv has started to prepare its long-anticipated spring offensive, with operations hitting much of the Russian front line this week, including targets across the border in Russia’s Belgorod region. Sending ATACMS, the lawmakers insist, will help the Ukrainians seal the victory.

“A defeat or even a military stalemate against Russia’s genocidal invasion would be a catastrophe for our national security and guarantee renewed Russian attacks on Ukraine and broader aggression in Europe,” they wrote. “Once Ukraine has achieved victory on its terms, ATACMS, along with other long-range and advanced weapons, will be a primary means of deterring and constraining future Russian aggression.”

Jack Detsch is a Pentagon and national security reporter at Foreign Policy. Twitter: @JackDetsch

Read More

A Romanian Air Force F-16 fighter jet participates in NATO’s Baltic Air Policing mission in Lithuanian airspace near Siauliai on May 23. Photo by Petras Malukas/AFP via Getty Images
A Romanian Air Force F-16 fighter jet participates in NATO’s Baltic Air Policing mission in Lithuanian airspace near Siauliai on May 23. Photo by Petras Malukas/AFP via Getty Images

It’s Back-to-School Season for Ukrainian Fighter Pilots

Kyiv’s top brass hopes to get Western fighter jets before their kids go off to college.

Report |
Jack Detsch, Robbie Gramer
A man wears a mask depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin wearing makeup, during the 19th edition of the 'Belgian Pride' event, a gathering of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people, on May 17, 2014 in Brussels.
A man wears a mask depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin wearing makeup, during the 19th edition of the 'Belgian Pride' event, a gathering of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people, on May 17, 2014 in Brussels.

Homophobia Is Part of Putin’s War Plan

Why anti-gay propaganda has been part of Russia’s strategy against Ukraine from the start.

Analysis |
Anchal Vohra
U.S. President Joe Biden sits at a table next to a screen showing with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a virtual meeting at the White House.
U.S. President Joe Biden sits at a table next to a screen showing with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a virtual meeting at the White House.

How to Talk About China Without Talking About China

Team Biden’s split-screen messaging on China at home versus abroad may pay off.

Analysis |
Robbie Gramer

Editors’ Picks

  1. 1
    How Erdogan’s Supporters Are Thinking About the Runoffs
  2. 2
    Russia’s Frighteningly Fascist Youth
  3. 3
    How to Talk About China Without Talking About China
  4. 4
    Homophobia Is Part of Putin’s War Plan
  5. 5
    Is the Biden Administration Going Soft on China?
  6. 6
    The Last Big Weapon on Ukraine’s Wish List

More from Foreign Policy

Keri Russell as Kate Wyler walks by a State Department Seal from a scene in The Diplomat, a new Netflix show about the foreign service.
Keri Russell as Kate Wyler walks by a State Department Seal from a scene in The Diplomat, a new Netflix show about the foreign service.

At Long Last, the Foreign Service Gets the Netflix Treatment

Keri Russell gets Drexel furniture but no Senate confirmation hearing.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron speak in the garden of the governor of Guangdong's residence in Guangzhou, China, on April 7.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron speak in the garden of the governor of Guangdong's residence in Guangzhou, China, on April 7.

How Macron Is Blocking EU Strategy on Russia and China

As a strategic consensus emerges in Europe, France is in the way.

Chinese President Jiang Zemin greets U.S. President George W. Bush prior to a meeting of APEC leaders in 2001.
Chinese President Jiang Zemin greets U.S. President George W. Bush prior to a meeting of APEC leaders in 2001.

What the Bush-Obama China Memos Reveal

Newly declassified documents contain important lessons for U.S. China policy.

A girl stands atop a destroyed Russian tank.
A girl stands atop a destroyed Russian tank.

Russia’s Boom Business Goes Bust

Moscow’s arms exports have fallen to levels not seen since the Soviet Union’s collapse.

Trending

  1. The Last Big Weapon on Ukraine’s Wish List
    Report |
    Jack Detsch

  2. Russia’s Frighteningly Fascist Youth
    Excerpt |
    Ian Garner

  3. How Chile’s Politics Are Shaping the Global Energy Transition
    Argument |
    Juan Carlos Jobet, Tom Moerenhout, Jason Bordoff

  4. How to Talk About China Without Talking About China
    Analysis |
    Robbie Gramer

  5. A BRICS Currency Could Shake the Dollar’s Dominance
    Argument |
    Joseph W. Sullivan