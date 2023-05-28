Flash Points
Themed journeys through our archive.

Is Nonalignment Such a Big Deal?

Here’s what neutrality means in the 21st century.

By
nonalignment-george-wylesol-illustration-site
nonalignment-george-wylesol-illustration-site
George Wylesol illustration for Foreign Policy

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, there has been a lot of talk about the return of nonalignment, particularly as countries in the global south have resisted taking sides. But what does nonalignment really mean in the 21st century—and how might it shape global politics? The essays below explore the nonaligned stance of countries such as Brazil and South Africa and question whether key nations insisting on neutrality can really usher in a new, post-Western global order.—Chloe Hadavas

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, there has been a lot of talk about the return of nonalignment, particularly as countries in the global south have resisted taking sides. But what does nonalignment really mean in the 21st century—and how might it shape global politics? The essays below explore the nonaligned stance of countries such as Brazil and South Africa and question whether key nations insisting on neutrality can really usher in a new, post-Western global order.—Chloe Hadavas

Modi stands alone in front of carpeted steps looking thoughtfully toward flags of India and Japan.
Modi stands alone in front of carpeted steps looking thoughtfully toward flags of India and Japan.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi waits for the arrival of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on March 19.JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images

A New Cold War May Call for a Return to Nonalignment

A growing number of countries want to avoid getting stuck in a great-power tussle—again, Shivshankar Menon writes.

Russian President Vladimir Putin greets South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi, Russia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin greets South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi, Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin greets South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi, Russia, on Oct. 23, 2019. Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

South Africa’s Nonsensical Nonalignment

The ANC has forgotten that the outside world’s principled rejection of neutrality sustained the struggle against apartheid, Eusebius McKaiser writes.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva attends the welcome session at the Portuguese Parliament in Lisbon.
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva attends the welcome session at the Portuguese Parliament in Lisbon.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva attends the welcome session at the Portuguese Parliament in Lisbon on April 25. Patricia de Melo Moreira/AFP via Getty Images

How to Understand Brazil’s Ukraine Policy

Like it or not, Lula’s stance reflects legitimate misgivings about the global order, Oliver Stuenkel writes.

A woman demonstrates in front of the Russian Embassy in Buenos Aires.
A woman demonstrates in front of the Russian Embassy in Buenos Aires.

A woman demonstrates in front of the Russian Embassy in Buenos Aires on Feb. 24, the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images

Why Latin America Will Stay Nonaligned

The bloc’s consensus on Russia’s war in Ukraine is being put to the test, Jacob Sugarman writes.

Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi welcomes Cuban leader Fidel Castro to the Summit of Non-Aligned Countries in New Delhi on March 5, 1983.
Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi welcomes Cuban leader Fidel Castro to the Summit of Non-Aligned Countries in New Delhi on March 5, 1983.

Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi welcomes Cuban leader Fidel Castro to the Summit of Non-Aligned Countries in New Delhi on March 5, 1983. Alain Nogues/Sygma via Getty Images

Why Nonalignment Is Dead and Won’t Return

An old ideology rears its head but offers little for the present age, C. Raja Mohan writes.

Join the Conversation

Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.

Already a subscriber? .

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.

Not your account?

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs.

You are commenting as .
Tags: Cold War, Foreign & Public Diplomacy, History

Editors’ Picks

  1. 1
    A Day Inside Putin’s Surreal Television Empire
  2. 2
    Turn Ukraine Into a Bristling Porcupine
  3. 3
    Gen Z Has Finally Found Its Karl Marx

More from Foreign Policy

Keri Russell as Kate Wyler walks by a State Department Seal from a scene in The Diplomat, a new Netflix show about the foreign service.
Keri Russell as Kate Wyler walks by a State Department Seal from a scene in The Diplomat, a new Netflix show about the foreign service.

At Long Last, the Foreign Service Gets the Netflix Treatment

Keri Russell gets Drexel furniture but no Senate confirmation hearing.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron speak in the garden of the governor of Guangdong's residence in Guangzhou, China, on April 7.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron speak in the garden of the governor of Guangdong's residence in Guangzhou, China, on April 7.

How Macron Is Blocking EU Strategy on Russia and China

As a strategic consensus emerges in Europe, France is in the way.

Chinese President Jiang Zemin greets U.S. President George W. Bush prior to a meeting of APEC leaders in 2001.
Chinese President Jiang Zemin greets U.S. President George W. Bush prior to a meeting of APEC leaders in 2001.

What the Bush-Obama China Memos Reveal

Newly declassified documents contain important lessons for U.S. China policy.

A girl stands atop a destroyed Russian tank.
A girl stands atop a destroyed Russian tank.

Russia’s Boom Business Goes Bust

Moscow’s arms exports have fallen to levels not seen since the Soviet Union’s collapse.

Trending

  1. Gen Z Has Finally Found Its Karl Marx
    Essay |
    Samuel McIlhagga

  2. A Day Inside Putin’s Surreal Television Empire
    Analysis |
    Anastasia Edel

  3. How to Succeed in the Foreign-Policy Blob
    Argument |
    Stephen M. Walt

  4. Russia’s Frighteningly Fascist Youth
    Excerpt |
    Ian Garner

  5. Europe’s Losers Have Become Its Winners Again
    Argument |
    Caroline de Gruyter