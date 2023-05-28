Is Nonalignment Such a Big Deal?
Here’s what neutrality means in the 21st century.
Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, there has been a lot of talk about the return of nonalignment, particularly as countries in the global south have resisted taking sides. But what does nonalignment really mean in the 21st century—and how might it shape global politics? The essays below explore the nonaligned stance of countries such as Brazil and South Africa and question whether key nations insisting on neutrality can really usher in a new, post-Western global order.—Chloe Hadavas
Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, there has been a lot of talk about the return of nonalignment, particularly as countries in the global south have resisted taking sides. But what does nonalignment really mean in the 21st century—and how might it shape global politics? The essays below explore the nonaligned stance of countries such as Brazil and South Africa and question whether key nations insisting on neutrality can really usher in a new, post-Western global order.—Chloe Hadavas
A New Cold War May Call for a Return to Nonalignment
A growing number of countries want to avoid getting stuck in a great-power tussle—again, Shivshankar Menon writes.
South Africa’s Nonsensical Nonalignment
The ANC has forgotten that the outside world’s principled rejection of neutrality sustained the struggle against apartheid, Eusebius McKaiser writes.
How to Understand Brazil’s Ukraine Policy
Like it or not, Lula’s stance reflects legitimate misgivings about the global order, Oliver Stuenkel writes.
Why Latin America Will Stay Nonaligned
The bloc’s consensus on Russia’s war in Ukraine is being put to the test, Jacob Sugarman writes.
Why Nonalignment Is Dead and Won’t Return
An old ideology rears its head but offers little for the present age, C. Raja Mohan writes.
More from Foreign Policy
At Long Last, the Foreign Service Gets the Netflix Treatment
Keri Russell gets Drexel furniture but no Senate confirmation hearing.
How Macron Is Blocking EU Strategy on Russia and China
As a strategic consensus emerges in Europe, France is in the way.
What the Bush-Obama China Memos Reveal
Newly declassified documents contain important lessons for U.S. China policy.
Russia’s Boom Business Goes Bust
Moscow’s arms exports have fallen to levels not seen since the Soviet Union’s collapse.
Join the Conversation
Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.
Already a subscriber?.
Subscribe Subscribe
View Comments
Join the Conversation
Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.
Subscribe Subscribe
Not your account?
View Comments
Join the Conversation
Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs.