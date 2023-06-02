What in the World?
Test yourself on the week of May 27: Another round of airstrikes batters Syria, a Senegalese opposition leader is arrested, and China makes another appeal for peace.
We know you’ve been waiting all week for our news quiz. But have you really been keeping up with current events?
Have feedback? Email whatintheworld@foreignpolicy.com to let me know your thoughts.
We know you’ve been waiting all week for our news quiz. But have you really been keeping up with current events?
1. Airstrikes over the weekend against Syria’s capital of Damascus were attributed to which country?
The attacks follow Syria’s recent return to the Arab League, which FP’s Steven A. Cook wrote about in May.
2. A United Nations committee met in Paris on Monday to work on a landmark treaty that would bring an end to what?
The proposed treaty on plastic pollution is being discussed at the same time as the European Union is considering a law that would ban ecocide, FP’s Anchal Vohra wrote in May.
3. Papua New Guinea delayed on Tuesday a proposed security agreement with which country?
Papua New Guinea recently hosted a Pacific Islands summit as the Indo-Pacific becomes a central focus for global powers, FP’s Michael Kugelman writes in South Asia Brief.
4. On Tuesday, Denmark’s government said it wanted to spend how much on defense over the next 10 years?
Denmark, as well as the other Nordic countries, has increasingly joined European defense initiatives since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, FP’s Caroline de Gruyter writes.
5. Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s strong support of which Latin American leader drew pushback from regional heads of state at the South American summit in Brasília, Brazil, on Tuesday?
The push for regional unity is another step in Brazil’s path to building a multipolar global order—an ideology that helps explain the country’s stance on the war in Ukraine, Oliver Stuenkel wrote in May.
6. What was Senegalese opposition leader Ousmane Sonko convicted of on Thursday?
Sonko’s arrest has sparked protests across Senegal, as well as accusations against incumbent President Macky Sall of stifling opposition ahead of next year’s presidential election, FP’s Christina Lu writes in World Brief.
7. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s sister said on Thursday that the United States was hypocritical for doing what?
North Korea has said developing its own satellites is key to defending itself against the West and has vowed to attempt another launch, FP’s Christina Lu writes in World Brief.
8. China’s Ukraine envoy, Li Hui, called on governments to start working on a peace deal and stop doing what in the Russia-Ukraine war?
Beijing’s entreaties for peace have largely fallen on deaf ears in Europe, Joshua Eisenman and Ilan Berman write.
9. A government official in India has been suspended from his job after draining a water reservoir for what purpose?
He had dropped his phone in the reservoir while trying to take a selfie, according to The Associated Press.
10. What are fans of musical artist Taylor Swift reportedly experiencing following their attendance at Eras Tour shows?
Fans have also reported out-of-body experiences and entering dreamlike states, according to the BBC.
You scored
It’s a big world out there! Brush up on global goings-on by subscribing to World Brief, Foreign Policy’s flagship daily newsletter.
You scored
Great job! Now, dig deeper by subscribing to Foreign Policy’s one-stop regional newsletters: Africa Brief, China Brief, Latin America Brief, and South Asia Brief.
You scored
Perfection! You’re a pro who needs the in-depth insights offered in Situation Report, our newsletter on national security and defense.
Have feedback? Email whatintheworld@foreignpolicy.com to let me know your thoughts.
Drew Gorman is a deputy copy editor at Foreign Policy.
More from Foreign Policy
At Long Last, the Foreign Service Gets the Netflix Treatment
Keri Russell gets Drexel furniture but no Senate confirmation hearing.
How Macron Is Blocking EU Strategy on Russia and China
As a strategic consensus emerges in Europe, France is in the way.
What the Bush-Obama China Memos Reveal
Newly declassified documents contain important lessons for U.S. China policy.
Russia’s Boom Business Goes Bust
Moscow’s arms exports have fallen to levels not seen since the Soviet Union’s collapse.
Join the Conversation
Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.
Already a subscriber?.
Subscribe Subscribe
View Comments
Join the Conversation
Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.
Subscribe Subscribe
Not your account?
View Comments
Join the Conversation
Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs.