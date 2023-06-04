What’s Going on Inside Putin’s Russia?
Deciphering Moscow’s domestic politics.
“I came of age as the borders of the Soviet Union collapsed and Russia embraced the West,” historian Anastasia Edel wrote in March. “Back then, it seemed that after a decades-long totalitarian detour, Russia had finally found its true path—that of a free, democratic country. Now I’m forced to revise, yet again, my assumptions about what Russia is and what it will become.”
“I came of age as the borders of the Soviet Union collapsed and Russia embraced the West,” historian Anastasia Edel wrote in March. “Back then, it seemed that after a decades-long totalitarian detour, Russia had finally found its true path—that of a free, democratic country. Now I’m forced to revise, yet again, my assumptions about what Russia is and what it will become.”
In this edition of Flash Points, historians, journalists, and analysts examine Moscow’s propaganda machine, the books Russians are reading, the country’s fascist youth, and more to piece together what’s been going on inside Russia since its invasion of Ukraine.—Chloe Hadavas
A Day Inside Putin’s Surreal Television Empire
The nonstop blare of Russian state media fuels the war effort—and blurs reality, Anastasia Edel writes.
For Russians, Reading Is the New Resistance
What bestselling books tell us about how Russians are processing the war, according to Andrei Kolesnikov.
Russia’s Frighteningly Fascist Youth
A new generation of Russians glorifies war, death, and Vladimir Putin, Ian Garner writes.
Why Isn’t Russia a Democracy?
The country wasn’t preordained to despotism or a clash with the West, Lucian Kim writes.
Staring Down the Black Hole of Russia’s Future
A Ukrainian victory may be the country’s only chance at long-term salvation, Anastasia Edel writes.
More from Foreign Policy
At Long Last, the Foreign Service Gets the Netflix Treatment
Keri Russell gets Drexel furniture but no Senate confirmation hearing.
How Macron Is Blocking EU Strategy on Russia and China
As a strategic consensus emerges in Europe, France is in the way.
What the Bush-Obama China Memos Reveal
Newly declassified documents contain important lessons for U.S. China policy.
Russia’s Boom Business Goes Bust
Moscow’s arms exports have fallen to levels not seen since the Soviet Union’s collapse.
Join the Conversation
Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.
Already a subscriber?.
Subscribe Subscribe
View Comments
Join the Conversation
Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.
Subscribe Subscribe
Not your account?
View Comments
Join the Conversation
Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs.