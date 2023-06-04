Flash Points
What’s Going on Inside Putin’s Russia?

Deciphering Moscow’s domestic politics.

By
A man rides a unicycle past a house decorated with a mural that depicts members of the Russian Patriotic Youth movement Yunarmiya in Moscow in 2022.

A man rides a unicycle past a house decorated with a mural that depicts members of the Russian Patriotic Youth movement Yunarmiya in Moscow on Aug. 6, 2022. Yuri Kadobnov/AFP via Getty Images

“I came of age as the borders of the Soviet Union collapsed and Russia embraced the West,” historian Anastasia Edel wrote in March. “Back then, it seemed that after a decades-long totalitarian detour, Russia had finally found its true path—that of a free, democratic country. Now I’m forced to revise, yet again, my assumptions about what Russia is and what it will become.”



In this edition of Flash Points, historians, journalists, and analysts examine Moscow’s propaganda machine, the books Russians are reading, the country’s fascist youth, and more to piece together what’s been going on inside Russia since its invasion of Ukraine.—Chloe Hadavas

An illustration shows Russian President Vladimir Putin on a television set with spinning lines behind him for a story about Russia's TV propaganda.


Mark Harris illustration for Foreign Policy

A Day Inside Putin’s Surreal Television Empire

The nonstop blare of Russian state media fuels the war effort—and blurs reality, Anastasia Edel writes.

Cathryn Virginia illustration for Foreign Policy/Getty Images

For Russians, Reading Is the New Resistance

What bestselling books tell us about how Russians are processing the war, according to Andrei Kolesnikov.

Children attend an official initiation ceremony for the youth organization Young Pioneers in Moscow's Red Square.


Children attend an official initiation ceremony for the youth organization Young Pioneers in Moscow’s Red Square on May 22, 2022. Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP via Getty Images

Russia’s Frighteningly Fascist Youth

A new generation of Russians glorifies war, death, and Vladimir Putin, Ian Garner writes.

Police detain protesters in Moscow.


Police detain protesters gathered at Pushkin Square in Moscow on Jan. 23, 2021.Getty Images

Why Isn’t Russia a Democracy?

The country wasn’t preordained to despotism or a clash with the West, Lucian Kim writes.

People walk past a Kremlin star bearing the letter Z.


People walk past a Kremlin star bearing the letter Z, the tactical insignia of Russian troops in Ukraine, in Moscow on Dec. 29, 2022.ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images

Staring Down the Black Hole of Russia’s Future

A Ukrainian victory may be the country’s only chance at long-term salvation, Anastasia Edel writes.

Tags: Authoritarianism, Russia, Vladimir Putin, War

Keri Russell as Kate Wyler walks by a State Department Seal from a scene in The Diplomat, a new Netflix show about the foreign service.


At Long Last, the Foreign Service Gets the Netflix Treatment

Keri Russell gets Drexel furniture but no Senate confirmation hearing.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron speak in the garden of the governor of Guangdong's residence in Guangzhou, China, on April 7.


How Macron Is Blocking EU Strategy on Russia and China

As a strategic consensus emerges in Europe, France is in the way.

Chinese President Jiang Zemin greets U.S. President George W. Bush prior to a meeting of APEC leaders in 2001.


What the Bush-Obama China Memos Reveal

Newly declassified documents contain important lessons for U.S. China policy.

A girl stands atop a destroyed Russian tank.


Russia’s Boom Business Goes Bust

Moscow’s arms exports have fallen to levels not seen since the Soviet Union’s collapse.

