Insider

Your all-access pass to FP

Adam Tooze: Why Nvidia Is Soaring

The AI chip company’s value has tripled in less than a year.

By , a deputy editor at Foreign Policy.
A sign is posted at the Nvidia headquarters in Santa Clara, California.
A sign is posted at the Nvidia headquarters in Santa Clara, California.
A sign is posted at the Nvidia headquarters in Santa Clara, California, on May 25, 2022. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Earlier this week, the market value of the U.S.-based chipmaker Nvidia briefly crossed the threshold of $1 trillion. That put it in an exclusive club alongside the likes of Alphabet, Apple, and Amazon. Nvidia’s valuation has essentially tripled since October, when public attention began to focus on the transformative potential of artificial intelligence. That’s also when investors began to focus on the potential for Nvidia’s chips to play a major role in that transformation.

Cameron Abadi is a deputy editor at Foreign Policy. Twitter: @CameronAbadi

Join the Conversation

Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.

Already a subscriber? .

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.

Not your account?

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs.

You are commenting as .
Tags: China, Economics, Science and Technology, United States

Read More

An illustration shows the faces of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin interrupted by wavy lines of a fragmented map of Europe and Asia.
An illustration shows the faces of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin interrupted by wavy lines of a fragmented map of Europe and Asia.

The Battle for Eurasia

China, Russia, and their autocratic friends are leading another epic clash over the world’s largest landmass.

Analysis |
Hal Brands
Uniformed Soviet soldiers work on a row of tanks in East Germany.
Uniformed Soviet soldiers work on a row of tanks in East Germany.

Cold War II Is All About Geopolitics

A new book overplays the domestic roots of Sino-U.S. confrontation and underestimates its geopolitical logic.

Review |
Jo Inge Bekkevold
A person holding an umbrella and a cell phone walks out of a building between two glass doors. Just inside the building, behind the person, is a large sign showing the logo for Micron.
A person holding an umbrella and a cell phone walks out of a building between two glass doors. Just inside the building, behind the person, is a large sign showing the logo for Micron.

The U.S. and China Are Caught in a Technology Trap

The world’s two largest economies are walking a tightrope between bad blood and good business.

Report |
Rishi Iyengar, Robbie Gramer

Editors’ Picks

  1. 1
    The Battle for Eurasia
  2. 2
    Iran’s Growing Rift Between Theocrats and Security Elites
  3. 3
    Gen Z Has Finally Found Its Karl Marx
  4. 4
    Is Netflix’s ‘The Diplomat’ Factual or Farcical?
  5. 5
    Cold War II Is All About Geopolitics

More from Foreign Policy

Keri Russell as Kate Wyler walks by a State Department Seal from a scene in The Diplomat, a new Netflix show about the foreign service.
Keri Russell as Kate Wyler walks by a State Department Seal from a scene in The Diplomat, a new Netflix show about the foreign service.

At Long Last, the Foreign Service Gets the Netflix Treatment

Keri Russell gets Drexel furniture but no Senate confirmation hearing.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron speak in the garden of the governor of Guangdong's residence in Guangzhou, China, on April 7.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron speak in the garden of the governor of Guangdong's residence in Guangzhou, China, on April 7.

How Macron Is Blocking EU Strategy on Russia and China

As a strategic consensus emerges in Europe, France is in the way.

Chinese President Jiang Zemin greets U.S. President George W. Bush prior to a meeting of APEC leaders in 2001.
Chinese President Jiang Zemin greets U.S. President George W. Bush prior to a meeting of APEC leaders in 2001.

What the Bush-Obama China Memos Reveal

Newly declassified documents contain important lessons for U.S. China policy.

A girl stands atop a destroyed Russian tank.
A girl stands atop a destroyed Russian tank.

Russia’s Boom Business Goes Bust

Moscow’s arms exports have fallen to levels not seen since the Soviet Union’s collapse.

Trending

  1. Is Netflix’s ‘The Diplomat’ Factual or Farcical?
    Review |
    Ellie Geranmayeh, Jason Pack, Barbara Stephenson, Garvan Walshe

  2. The Battle for Eurasia
    Analysis |
    Hal Brands

  3. Iran’s Growing Rift Between Theocrats and Security Elites
    Analysis |
    Sajjad Safaei

  4. America’s Evacuation Efforts in Sudan Stall Out
    Report |
    Jack Detsch

  5. Stop Worrying About Chinese Hegemony in Asia
    Argument |
    Stephen M. Walt