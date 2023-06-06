Insider

How to Regulate AI

Biden’s former top tech policymaker explains how guardrails around technology should work.

By Ravi Agrawal, the editor in chief of Foreign Policy.
A strange thing is happening in the world of artificial intelligence. The very people who are leading its development are warning of the immense risks of their work. A recent statement released by the nonprofit Center for AI Safety, signed by hundreds of important AI executives and researchers, said: “Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war.”

Ravi Agrawal is the editor in chief of Foreign Policy. Twitter: @RaviReports

A journalist is silhouetted in front of a neon-lighted poster that reads "AI from Africa to the world" at the first AI research center established in Africa by Google in Accra, Ghana.
Team Tartan Rescue's CHIMP (CMU Highly Intelligent Mobile Platform) robot uses a hand-held power tool during the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Robotics Challenge in California on June 6, 2015.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai testifies during a U.S. House Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington on Dec. 11, 2018.
Keri Russell as Kate Wyler walks by a State Department Seal from a scene in The Diplomat, a new Netflix show about the foreign service.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron speak in the garden of the governor of Guangdong's residence in Guangzhou, China, on April 7.
Chinese President Jiang Zemin greets U.S. President George W. Bush prior to a meeting of APEC leaders in 2001.
A girl stands atop a destroyed Russian tank.
