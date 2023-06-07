Insider

Your all-access pass to FP

How Europe Is Navigating a Fraught U.S.-China Relationship

“We shouldn’t expect coherence on China policy when the United States is inherently incoherent on it.”

By , the editor in chief of Foreign Policy.
No audio? Hover over the video player, and tap the Click to Unmute button.

Already an FP Subscriber?

On-demand recordings of FP Live conversations are available to FP subscribers.

Last weekend, spy chiefs and defense officials from around the world descended on Singapore to attend the Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia’s biggest annual security conference. The U.S. delegation was led by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who asked for a bilateral meeting with China’s new defense minister, Li Shangfu. The request was denied, perhaps in part because Li has been sanctioned by Washington for his role in the purchase of military equipment from Moscow.

Ravi Agrawal is the editor in chief of Foreign Policy. Twitter: @RaviReports

Join the Conversation

Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.

Already a subscriber? .

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.

Not your account?

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs.

You are commenting as .
Tags: China, Europe, United States

Read More

A large screen in a hearing room shows side-by-side images of a Chinese frigate and a U.S. Navy combat ship under the words "China's New Frigate Design Looks Awfully Familiar"
A large screen in a hearing room shows side-by-side images of a Chinese frigate and a U.S. Navy combat ship under the words "China's New Frigate Design Looks Awfully Familiar"

Why the U.S.-China ‘Cold War’ Framing Is So Dangerous

A Cold War crouch is inimical to a free, open, and flourishing society.

Argument |
Reid Smith
A Tornado reconnaissance aircraft takes off from a military airbase in Jagel, Germany, on Dec. 10, 2015.
A Tornado reconnaissance aircraft takes off from a military airbase in Jagel, Germany, on Dec. 10, 2015.

Did German Pilots Just Pass NATO’s Tactics to China?

A Luftwaffe scandal underlines Europe’s lack of seriousness about military threats.

Argument |
Franz-Stefan Gady
Dr. Alondra Nelson, wearing a dark suit jacket and a patterned scarf, poses with her hand on a table, for a portrait at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington. Circular light bursts surround her face.
Dr. Alondra Nelson, wearing a dark suit jacket and a patterned scarf, poses with her hand on a table, for a portrait at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington. Circular light bursts surround her face.

How to Regulate AI

Biden’s former top tech policymaker explains how guardrails around technology should work.

Insider |
Ravi Agrawal

Editors’ Picks

  1. 1
    The Bomb Was Horrifying. The Alternatives Would Have Been Worse.
  2. 2
    The Right to Kill 3309 Shares
  3. 3
    6 Swing States Will Decide the Future of Geopolitics
  4. 4
    Russians Are Unraveling Before Our Eyes
  5. 5
    Is Netflix’s ‘The Diplomat’ Factual or Farcical?
  6. 6
    Did German Pilots Just Pass NATO’s Tactics to China?

More from Foreign Policy

Residents evacuated from Shebekino and other Russian towns near the border with Ukraine are seen in a temporary shelter in Belgorod, Russia, on June 2.
Residents evacuated from Shebekino and other Russian towns near the border with Ukraine are seen in a temporary shelter in Belgorod, Russia, on June 2.

Russians Are Unraveling Before Our Eyes

A wave of fresh humiliations has the Kremlin struggling to control the narrative.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva shake hands in Beijing.
Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva shake hands in Beijing.

A BRICS Currency Could Shake the Dollar’s Dominance

De-dollarization’s moment might finally be here.

Keri Russell as Kate Wyler in an episode of The Diplomat
Keri Russell as Kate Wyler in an episode of The Diplomat

Is Netflix’s ‘The Diplomat’ Factual or Farcical?

A former U.S. ambassador, an Iran expert, a Libya expert, and a former U.K. Conservative Party advisor weigh in.

An illustration shows the faces of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin interrupted by wavy lines of a fragmented map of Europe and Asia.
An illustration shows the faces of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin interrupted by wavy lines of a fragmented map of Europe and Asia.

The Battle for Eurasia

China, Russia, and their autocratic friends are leading another epic clash over the world’s largest landmass.

Trending

  1. Russians Are Unraveling Before Our Eyes
    Argument |
    Alexey Kovalev

  2. 6 Swing States Will Decide the Future of Geopolitics
    Analysis |
    Cliff Kupchan

  3. Sweden Pushes to Fast-Track Delayed NATO Bid
    Report |
    Jack Detsch, Robbie Gramer

  4. Why the U.S.-China ‘Cold War’ Framing Is So Dangerous
    Argument |
    Reid Smith

  5. How Europe Is Navigating a Fraught U.S.-China Relationship
    Insider |
    Ravi Agrawal