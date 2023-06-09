What in the World?
Test yourself on the week of June 3: Saudi Arabia announces oil cuts, Mexico holds an important state election, and a Ukrainian dam breaks.
Has the yellow haze clouded your memory of the week’s headlines? Find out with our international news quiz.
Have feedback? Email whatintheworld@foreignpolicy.com to let me know your thoughts.
1. Over the weekend, Saudi Arabia announced a plan to cut oil production by how many barrels a day starting in July?
The move follows a previous production cut in April—which was a play to shore up global oil dominance, Jason Bordoff and Karen E. Young wrote at the time.
2. Which political party won the gubernatorial election in Mexico’s State of Mexico, which surrounds Mexico City, over the weekend?
The party of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Morena’s strong showing bodes well for general elections in July 2024, FP’s Catherine Osborn writes in Latin America Brief.
3. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with his counterpart from which Asian nation on Monday to discuss strengthening bilateral weapons supply chains?
The meeting comes as the United States attempts to thaw tensions with China—a strategy that has historically failed, A. Wess Mitchell argues.
4. What did Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of doing on Tuesday?
If Russia is found to be responsible for the explosion, it would seriously hinder its war effort and add to the long list of alleged war crimes it has committed in Ukraine, FP’s Robbie Gramer, Christina Lu, and Brawley Benson report.
5. The Ethiopian government on Tuesday rejected Human Rights Watch’s accusations that it has been doing what?
Though the Tigray war in Ethiopia is over, Washington should not reengage with the Ethiopian government until an adequate transitional justice mechanism has been implemented, Seifudein Adem and Abadir M. Ibrahim argued in March.
6. Which Pacific island nation indicated on Wednesday that it is reconsidering its security ties with China?
Though China has made some gains in the Pacific, its grossly bungled diplomacy has ensured that the United States will not lose its regional allies anytime soon, Derek Grossman writes.
7. Which European leader made their debut trip to Washington as head of government on Thursday?
Artificial intelligence was at the top of Sunak’s agenda with Biden, FP’s Alexandra Sharp reports in World Brief.
8. On Friday, Myanmar’s military government announced what new measure related to the damage caused by Cyclone Mocha, which hit the nation in mid-May?
Neighboring Thailand’s recent elections, which ushered in a progressive government, could spell trouble for Myanmar’s military junta, Oren Samet writes.
9. A German court is giving an 82-year-old man his “very last warning” to avoid jail time for what offense?
The court swears this is the man’s last warning despite his 24 previous convictions, The Associated Press reports.
10. A Mumbai court recently granted a man bail on “medical and humanitarian grounds.” What condition prompted the court’s decision?
The man passed away hours after his plea hearing, the Free Press Journal reported this week.
It's a big world out there!
Great job!
Perfection!
Drew Gorman is a deputy copy editor at Foreign Policy.
