Is There Really a Cold War 2.0?

Even as U.S.-China relations have frayed, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has remained adamant that Washington is “determined to avoid” a cold war with Beijing. In the coming weeks, Blinken is expected to travel to China for talks after postponing a visit earlier this year in the wake of the Chinese spy balloon incident. The trip comes amid U.S. President Joe Biden’s prediction of a “thaw” in U.S.-China relations.

Yet depending on whom you ask, a Cold War 2.0 may already be here. In this edition of Flash Points, we explore the utility of the “cold war” framing, and whether it’s a helpful—or harmful—way to think about Beijing and Washington’s relationship today.—Chloe Hadavas

A large screen in a hearing room shows side-by-side images of a Chinese frigate and a U.S. Navy combat ship under the words "China's New Frigate Design Looks Awfully Familiar"

A Cold War crouch is inimical to a free, open, and flourishing society, Reid Smith writes.

A military propaganda image appears on a giant screen in Beijing on May 18, 2021.

Guardrails and statesmanship will be even more important this time around, Jo Inge Bekkevold writes.

A new biography of George Kennan, the father of containment, raises questions about whether the old Cold War—and the emerging one with China—could have been avoided, FP’s Michael Hirsh writes.

A young Czech woman shouts at Soviet soldiers

Yes, a new cold war is upon us. It’s time to stop talking about it and start trying to win it, Edward Lucas writes.

Soviet soldiers prepare tanks for transfer to the Soviet Union at the Altes Lager garrison near Jüterbog, East Germany, circa 1989.

A new book overplays the domestic roots of Sino-U.S. confrontation and underestimates its geopolitical logic, Jo Inge Bekkevold writes.