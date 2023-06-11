Flash Points
Is There Really a Cold War 2.0?

Inside the debate on how to think about the U.S.-China rivalry.

U.S. President Jimmy Carter and Leonid Brezhnev, general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, sign the SALT II treaty in Vienna on June 18, 1979. VOTAVAFOTO/AFP/Getty Images

Even as U.S.-China relations have frayed, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has remained adamant that Washington is “determined to avoid” a cold war with Beijing. In the coming weeks, Blinken is expected to travel to China for talks after postponing a visit earlier this year in the wake of the Chinese spy balloon incident. The trip comes amid U.S. President Joe Biden’s prediction of a “thaw” in U.S.-China relations.

Even as U.S.-China relations have frayed, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has remained adamant that Washington is "determined to avoid" a cold war with Beijing. In the coming weeks, Blinken is expected to travel to China for talks after postponing a visit earlier this year in the wake of the Chinese spy balloon incident. The trip comes amid U.S. President Joe Biden's prediction of a "thaw" in U.S.-China relations.

Yet depending on whom you ask, a Cold War 2.0 may already be here. In this edition of Flash Points, we explore the utility of the “cold war” framing, and whether it’s a helpful—or harmful—way to think about Beijing and Washington’s relationship today.—Chloe Hadavas

Images of a Chinese frigate and a U.S. Navy combat ship are displayed during a hearing of the U.S. House Select Committee on Strategic Competition between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party on Feb. 28 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Why the U.S.-China ‘Cold War’ Framing Is So Dangerous

A Cold War crouch is inimical to a free, open, and flourishing society, Reid Smith writes.

A military propaganda image appears on a giant screen in Beijing on May 18, 2021.NOEL CELIS/AFP via Getty Images

5 Ways the U.S.-China Cold War Will Be Different From the Last One

Guardrails and statesmanship will be even more important this time around, Jo Inge Bekkevold writes.

Foreign Policy illustration/Getty Images

Is Cold War Inevitable?

A new biography of George Kennan, the father of containment, raises questions about whether the old Cold War—and the emerging one with China—could have been avoided, FP’s Michael Hirsh writes.

A young Czech woman shouts at Soviet soldiers on a tank during the Soviet-led invasion of Czechoslovakia, in Prague on Aug. 26, 1968. Bettmann/Getty Images Archive

The West Needs a Cure for Cold War Fever

Yes, a new cold war is upon us. It’s time to stop talking about it and start trying to win it, Edward Lucas writes.

Soviet soldiers prepare tanks for transfer to the Soviet Union at the Altes Lager garrison near Jüterbog, East Germany, circa 1989.Corbis Historical/Getty Images

Cold War II Is All About Geopolitics

A new book overplays the domestic roots of Sino-U.S. confrontation and underestimates its geopolitical logic, Jo Inge Bekkevold writes.

Tags: China, Cold War, History, United States

