Is There Really a Cold War 2.0?
Inside the debate on how to think about the U.S.-China rivalry.
Even as U.S.-China relations have frayed, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has remained adamant that Washington is “determined to avoid” a cold war with Beijing. In the coming weeks, Blinken is expected to travel to China for talks after postponing a visit earlier this year in the wake of the Chinese spy balloon incident. The trip comes amid U.S. President Joe Biden’s prediction of a “thaw” in U.S.-China relations.
Even as U.S.-China relations have frayed, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has remained adamant that Washington is “determined to avoid” a cold war with Beijing. In the coming weeks, Blinken is expected to travel to China for talks after postponing a visit earlier this year in the wake of the Chinese spy balloon incident. The trip comes amid U.S. President Joe Biden’s prediction of a “thaw” in U.S.-China relations.
Yet depending on whom you ask, a Cold War 2.0 may already be here. In this edition of Flash Points, we explore the utility of the “cold war” framing, and whether it’s a helpful—or harmful—way to think about Beijing and Washington’s relationship today.—Chloe Hadavas
Why the U.S.-China ‘Cold War’ Framing Is So Dangerous
A Cold War crouch is inimical to a free, open, and flourishing society, Reid Smith writes.
5 Ways the U.S.-China Cold War Will Be Different From the Last One
Guardrails and statesmanship will be even more important this time around, Jo Inge Bekkevold writes.
Is Cold War Inevitable?
A new biography of George Kennan, the father of containment, raises questions about whether the old Cold War—and the emerging one with China—could have been avoided, FP’s Michael Hirsh writes.
The West Needs a Cure for Cold War Fever
Yes, a new cold war is upon us. It’s time to stop talking about it and start trying to win it, Edward Lucas writes.
Cold War II Is All About Geopolitics
A new book overplays the domestic roots of Sino-U.S. confrontation and underestimates its geopolitical logic, Jo Inge Bekkevold writes.
More from Foreign Policy
Russians Are Unraveling Before Our Eyes
A wave of fresh humiliations has the Kremlin struggling to control the narrative.
A BRICS Currency Could Shake the Dollar’s Dominance
De-dollarization’s moment might finally be here.
Is Netflix’s ‘The Diplomat’ Factual or Farcical?
A former U.S. ambassador, an Iran expert, a Libya expert, and a former U.K. Conservative Party advisor weigh in.
The Battle for Eurasia
China, Russia, and their autocratic friends are leading another epic clash over the world’s largest landmass.
Join the Conversation
Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.
Already a subscriber?.
Subscribe Subscribe
View Comments
Join the Conversation
Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.
Subscribe Subscribe
Not your account?
View Comments
Join the Conversation
Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs.