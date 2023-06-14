Why Taiwan Has a Lock on the World’s Chip Market

Integrated circuits. Microchips. Semiconductors. Or, as they’re best known, chips. There are many different names for that tiny piece of silicon that powers and defines our modern lives. From smartphones to cars and washing machines, chips are the very foundation for most of the world as we know it. They are so critical to how modern societies function that they—and their entire supply chains—have become the basis for geopolitical competition.
Ravi Agrawal is the editor in chief of Foreign Policy. Twitter: @RaviReports
Over the last few years, the United States has moved to limit China’s technological rise. U.S.-led sanctions have imposed unprecedented limits on Beijing’s access to advanced computing c...Show morehips. In response, China has accelerated its own efforts to develop its technological industry and reduce its dependence on external imports.
According to Dan Wang, a technology expert and visiting scholar at Yale Law School’s Paul Tsai China Center, China’s tech competitiveness is grounded in manufacturing capabilities. And sometimes China’s strategy beats America’s.
Where is this new tech war headed? How are other countries being impacted as a result? In what ways are they reassessing their relationships with the world’s largest economic superpowers? Join FP’s Ravi Agrawal in conversation with Wang for a discussion about China’s technological rise and whether U.S. actions can really stop it.
For decades, the U.S. foreign-policy establishment has made the assumption that India could serve as a partner as the United States jostles with China for power in the Indo-Pacific region. B...Show moreut Ashley J. Tellis, a longtime watcher of U.S.-India relations, says that Washington’s expectations of New Delhi are misplaced.
In a widely read Foreign Affairs essay, Tellis makes the case that the White House should recalibrate its expectations of India. Is Tellis right?
Send in your questions for an in-depth discussion with Tellis and FP Live host Ravi Agrawal ahead of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the White House on June 22.
Unlike several other technologies, however, the highest-end chips can’t just be produced by anyone. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) controls about 90 percent of the market for advanced chips—and it doesn’t seem as if any other company or country can catch up. But why? What is TSMC’s secret sauce? What makes its semiconductors so special? And why is it so crucial to the world economy and geopolitics?
For answers, FP’s Ravi Agrawal spoke with Chris Miller, the author of Chip War: The Fight for the World’s Most Critical Technology. Miller is also an associate professor of international history at Tufts University’s Fletcher School.
