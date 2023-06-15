Insider

To Tame the Inflation Dragon, the Fed Might Kill the Damsel

Without a playbook to turn to, officials are still grasping for solutions.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 24, 2020. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

For more than a year, the U.S. Federal Reserve has launched an unusually aggressive campaign of sharp interest rate hikes in its desperate bid to push down inflation, which currently looms above 4 percent. After 10 consecutive increases, officials announced on Wednesday that they would be pressing pause—for now—leaving the benchmark rate at 5 percent to 5.25 percent. But as long as their goal of 2 percent-or-so inflation remains elusive, the Fed warned it could raise interest rates again later this year.

The book covers for Jenna Smialek's Limitless: The Federal Reserve Takes on a New Age of Crisis and Nick Timiraos' Trillion Dollar Triage: How Jay Powell and the Fed Battled a President and a Pandemic—and Prevented Economic Disaster.
Jerome Powell, Chairman, Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System testifies before the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee on June 22, 2022 in Washington.
1970s-inflation-george-wylesol-illustration-site
