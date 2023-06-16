Insider

Your all-access pass to FP

Adam Tooze: Can Ukraine’s Counteroffensive End the War?

The new push against Russian forces has raised endgame scenarios.

By , a deputy editor at Foreign Policy.
A tank from Ukraine's 3rd Independent Tank Iron Brigade is seen at a position near the front line in Kharkiv region.
A tank from Ukraine's 3rd Independent Tank Iron Brigade is seen at a position near the front line in Kharkiv region.
A tank from Ukraine's 3rd Independent Tank Iron Brigade is seen at a position near the front line in Kharkiv region, on June 15. SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images

In the first week of its counteroffensive, the Ukrainian military managed to seize control of seven villages—comprising about 35 square miles. But Kyiv supporters are anticipating much more from Ukraine’s military operation, which is expected to last several months. Many are hoping that it could lay the groundwork for an end to the war—whether through negotiation, an outright victory for Ukraine, or some deepening relationship between Ukraine and the West.

Cameron Abadi is a deputy editor at Foreign Policy. Twitter: @CameronAbadi

Join the Conversation

Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.

Already a subscriber? .

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.

Not your account?

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs.

You are commenting as .
Tags: Europe, Russia, Ukraine, United States, War

Read More

An illustration shows a small figure facing away typing on a computer inside the eye of a large robotic AI face. Scrolls of text unspool in the foreground for a story about ChatGPT writing versus that of humans.
An illustration shows a small figure facing away typing on a computer inside the eye of a large robotic AI face. Scrolls of text unspool in the foreground for a story about ChatGPT writing versus that of humans.

Can ChatGPT Explain Geopolitics?

We asked the latest generative AI system to analyze Russia’s 2014 invasion of Crimea. Here’s how it fared against a college student.

Analysis |
Sasha Polakow-Suransky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is seen on a giant screen as he delivers a speech during NATO Parliamentary Assembly annual session held in Madrid on Nov. 21, 2022.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is seen on a giant screen as he delivers a speech during NATO Parliamentary Assembly annual session held in Madrid on Nov. 21, 2022.

NATO Has No Good News for Ukraine

Next month’s meeting of Western allies will leave the war-torn country mostly empty-handed.

Analysis |
Anchal Vohra
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (right) and Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari hold a joint press conference in Moscow. The Russian flag and the Pakistani flag flank each man in the background.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (right) and Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari hold a joint press conference in Moscow. The Russian flag and the Pakistani flag flank each man in the background.

Russian Oil Shipment Arrives in Pakistan

The cargo shows how the global south is balancing relations with Moscow and the West.

South Asia Brief |
Michael Kugelman

Editors’ Picks

  1. 1
    A Drawn-Out Ukraine War Should Not Change U.S. Strategy
  2. 2
    India and China Are Locked in a Cycle of Mutual Spite
  3. 3
    Why India and the U.S. Are Closer Than Ever
  4. 4
    The United States Is Creating a Kosovo Crisis
  5. 5
    Did Trump’s Bathroom Stash Threaten National Security?
  6. 6
    Can ChatGPT Explain Geopolitics?

More from Foreign Policy

Residents evacuated from Shebekino and other Russian towns near the border with Ukraine are seen in a temporary shelter in Belgorod, Russia, on June 2.
Residents evacuated from Shebekino and other Russian towns near the border with Ukraine are seen in a temporary shelter in Belgorod, Russia, on June 2.

Russians Are Unraveling Before Our Eyes

A wave of fresh humiliations has the Kremlin struggling to control the narrative.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva shake hands in Beijing.
Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva shake hands in Beijing.

A BRICS Currency Could Shake the Dollar’s Dominance

De-dollarization’s moment might finally be here.

Keri Russell as Kate Wyler in an episode of The Diplomat
Keri Russell as Kate Wyler in an episode of The Diplomat

Is Netflix’s ‘The Diplomat’ Factual or Farcical?

A former U.S. ambassador, an Iran expert, a Libya expert, and a former U.K. Conservative Party advisor weigh in.

An illustration shows the faces of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin interrupted by wavy lines of a fragmented map of Europe and Asia.
An illustration shows the faces of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin interrupted by wavy lines of a fragmented map of Europe and Asia.

The Battle for Eurasia

China, Russia, and their autocratic friends are leading another epic clash over the world’s largest landmass.

Trending

  1. NATO Has No Good News for Ukraine
    Analysis |
    Anchal Vohra

  2. Why India and the U.S. Are Closer Than Ever
    Report |
    Rishi Iyengar

  3. Can ChatGPT Explain Geopolitics?
    Analysis |
    Sasha Polakow-Suransky

  4. The United States Is Creating a Kosovo Crisis
    Argument |
    Edward P. Joseph

  5. Adam Tooze: Can Ukraine’s Counteroffensive End the War?
    Insider |
    Cameron Abadi