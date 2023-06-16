What in the World?
Test yourself on the week of June 10: A Nigerian official is arrested, a former European leader dies, and Putin makes a confession.
This was a diplomacy-heavy week. Did you keep up with all the meetings?
1. Which Nigerian official was arrested over the weekend?
New President Bola Tinubu removed Emefiele from office a day before his arrest. FP’s Howard W. French previews Tinubu’s presidency by examining his tenure as governor of Lagos state.
2. Which former European leader died on Monday?
Berlusconi died at the age of 86 and left a complicated personal and political legacy, Barbie Latza Nadeau writes in an obituary for FP.
3. The earthquake that struck Indian-administered Kashmir on Tuesday registered what magnitude on the Richter scale?
The earthquake, which has so far led to no major reported damage, follows a devastating train crash in eastern India on June 2. The latter event has raised concerns about the integrity of India’s national infrastructure, FP’s Michael Kugelman wrote in last week’s South Asia Brief.
4. The lower house of Japan’s parliament passed a bill on Tuesday concerning the country’s LGBTQ+ population. What does the bill do?
Asian countries are slowly beginning to make space for their LGBTQ+ citizens. Nepal is the latest to consider legalizing same-sex marriage, Bibek Bhandari writes.
5. What did Russian President Vladimir Putin admit on Tuesday?
Russia’s weakening position is all the more reason to welcome Ukraine into NATO now, Tom Malinowski argues.
6. A Guatemalan tribunal sentenced newspaper founder José Rubén Zamora to six years in prison on Wednesday. For what charge was he convicted?
The conviction has been criticized as politically motivated—and as evidence of Guatemala’s continued democratic backsliding, which FP’s Catherine Osborn documented in Latin America Brief last month.
7. Which country is not a member of the African delegation that arrived in Ukraine on Friday to try to broker a peace agreement between Kyiv and Moscow?
One of the states spearheading the visit, South Africa, could face credibility issues in hypothetical peace talks due to its ties to Russia, FP’s Nosmot Gbadamosi wrote in Africa Brief last week.
8. Colombian President Gustavo Petro is scheduled to meet with which European leader on Friday?
The meeting will reportedly include discussions on energy and climate—issues Petro has vowed to prioritize. But to achieve his goals, Petro will need much more international support, Guy Edwards and Benjamin N. Gedan wrote in April.
9. Where was an Ecuadorian woman who was presumed dead found alive this week?
She was previously declared dead after not responding to the resuscitation protocol, CNN reports.
10. Swedes this week blamed a single person for their country’s persistent high inflation. Who was it?
Beyoncé’s decision to start her Renaissance World Tour in Stockholm led to a surge in hotel and restaurant prices, which the city has yet to shake off, CNN reports.
You scored
Drew Gorman is a deputy copy editor at Foreign Policy.
