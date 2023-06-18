The Strangest Tourist Traps

Flash Points
The Azerbaijani army patrols the streets of Shusha on Sept. 25, 2021, under a sign that reads: "Dear Shusha, you are free. Dear Shusha, we are back. Dear Shusha, we will resurrect you. Shusha is ours." Emre Caylak photos for Foreign Policy
The Azerbaijani army patrols the streets of Shusha on Sept. 25, 2021, under a sign that reads: "Dear Shusha, you are free. Dear Shusha, we are back. Dear Shusha, we will resurrect you. Shusha is ours."
The Azerbaijani army patrols the streets of Shusha on Sept. 25, 2021, under a sign that reads: "Dear Shusha, you are free. Dear Shusha, we are back. Dear Shusha, we will resurrect you. Shusha is ours." Emre Caylak photos for Foreign Policy

In China’s Xinjiang region, fake dinosaurs loom over visitors not far from where authorities have detained ethnic minorities in internment camps. In Shusha, Nagorno-Karabakh, the site of a bloody battle in 2020 now boasts renovated hotels. And in Kashmir, India recently hosted a G-20 summit on tourism, despite ongoing separatist violence in the region.

In China’s Xinjiang region, fake dinosaurs loom over visitors not far from where authorities have detained ethnic minorities in internment camps. In Shusha, Nagorno-Karabakh, the site of a bloody battle in 2020 now boasts renovated hotels. And in Kashmir, India recently hosted a G-20 summit on tourism, despite ongoing separatist violence in the region.

This edition of Flash Points explores the push to bring tourism to unlikely destinations around the world, as well as the political, economic, and diplomatic factors that drive governments to create—or revive—tourist traps.—Chloe Hadavas

Police officers guard a new laser and water show in the old town of Kashgar, in Xinjiang, China, on June 30, 2017.Kevin Frayer/Getty Images
Police officers guard a new laser and water show on June 30, 2017 in the old town of Kashgar, in Xinjiang , China

Police officers guard a new laser and water show in the old town of Kashgar, in Xinjiang, China, on June 30, 2017.Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

China Is Turning a Crushed Xinjiang Into a Tourist Trap

After years of human rights abuses, Beijing wants Han visitors in the region, Eva Xiao writes.

A G-20 logo is seen on a boat in Dal Lake ahead of the G-20 meeting in Srinagar, India.
A G-20 logo is seen on a boat in Dal Lake ahead of the G-20 meeting in Srinagar, India.

A G-20 logo is seen on a boat in Dal Lake ahead of the G-20 meeting in Srinagar, India, on May 19.Tauseef Mustafa/AFP via Getty Images

Modi Wants to Bring Tourists Back to Kashmir

India’s government wants to turn the war-torn region into a renewed tourist hot spot, David Lepeska writes.

Green cladding surrounds the Ghazanchetsots, an Armenian Apostolic cathedral damaged in the war, during construction on the building in Shusha on Sept. 25, 2021.Emre Caylak photo for Foreign Policy
Green cladding surrounds the Ghazanchetsots, an Armenian Apostolic cathedral damaged in the war, during construction on the building in Shusha on Sept. 25.

Green cladding surrounds the Ghazanchetsots, an Armenian Apostolic cathedral damaged in the war, during construction on the building in Shusha on Sept. 25, 2021.Emre Caylak photo for Foreign Policy

From the Ruins of War, a Tourist Resort Emerges

Shusha was the key to the recent war between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Now Baku wants to turn the fabled fortress town into a resort, Liz Cookman writes.

The author stands on the nuclear bombing test fields in Kazakhstan.
The author stands on the nuclear bombing test fields in Kazakhstan.

Cheryl L. Reed, the author, stands on the nuclear bomb test fields in Kazakhstan on Sept. 13, 2022, wearing a hazmat suit as protection against radiation.Cheryl L. Reed for Foreign Policy

Can Kazakhstan Bury Its Nuclear Past?

Forgetting the site where Russia became a nuclear power comes with its own risks, Cheryl L. Reed writes.

A man visiting the Hejaz train station near al-Ula, Saudi Arabia, on Jan. 4, 2019.Fayez Nureldine/AFP/Getty Images
A man visiting the Hejaz train station near al-Ula, Saudi Arabia, on Jan. 4, 2019.

A man visiting the Hejaz train station near al-Ula, Saudi Arabia, on Jan. 4, 2019.Fayez Nureldine/AFP/Getty Images

The Other Magic Kingdom

Saudi Arabia is making a very risky bet that it can become an international tourist destination, Adam Baron writes.

Residents evacuated from Shebekino and other Russian towns near the border with Ukraine are seen in a temporary shelter in Belgorod, Russia, on June 2.
Residents evacuated from Shebekino and other Russian towns near the border with Ukraine are seen in a temporary shelter in Belgorod, Russia, on June 2.

Russians Are Unraveling Before Our Eyes

A wave of fresh humiliations has the Kremlin struggling to control the narrative.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva shake hands in Beijing.
Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva shake hands in Beijing.

A BRICS Currency Could Shake the Dollar’s Dominance

De-dollarization’s moment might finally be here.

Keri Russell as Kate Wyler in an episode of The Diplomat
Keri Russell as Kate Wyler in an episode of The Diplomat

Is Netflix’s ‘The Diplomat’ Factual or Farcical?

A former U.S. ambassador, an Iran expert, a Libya expert, and a former U.K. Conservative Party advisor weigh in.

An illustration shows the faces of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin interrupted by wavy lines of a fragmented map of Europe and Asia.
An illustration shows the faces of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin interrupted by wavy lines of a fragmented map of Europe and Asia.

The Battle for Eurasia

China, Russia, and their autocratic friends are leading another epic clash over the world’s largest landmass.

