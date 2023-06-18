The Strangest Tourist Traps

In China’s Xinjiang region, fake dinosaurs loom over visitors not far from where authorities have detained ethnic minorities in internment camps. In Shusha, Nagorno-Karabakh, the site of a bloody battle in 2020 now boasts renovated hotels. And in Kashmir, India recently hosted a G-20 summit on tourism, despite ongoing separatist violence in the region.

In China’s Xinjiang region, fake dinosaurs loom over visitors not far from where authorities have detained ethnic minorities in internment camps. In Shusha, Nagorno-Karabakh, the site of a bloody battle in 2020 now boasts renovated hotels. And in Kashmir, India recently hosted a G-20 summit on tourism, despite ongoing separatist violence in the region.

This edition of Flash Points explores the push to bring tourism to unlikely destinations around the world, as well as the political, economic, and diplomatic factors that drive governments to create—or revive—tourist traps.—Chloe Hadavas

Police officers guard a new laser and water show on June 30, 2017 in the old town of Kashgar, in Xinjiang , China

After years of human rights abuses, Beijing wants Han visitors in the region, Eva Xiao writes.

A G-20 logo is seen on a boat in Dal Lake ahead of the G-20 meeting in Srinagar, India.

India’s government wants to turn the war-torn region into a renewed tourist hot spot, David Lepeska writes.

Green cladding surrounds the Ghazanchetsots, an Armenian Apostolic cathedral damaged in the war, during construction on the building in Shusha on Sept. 25.

Shusha was the key to the recent war between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Now Baku wants to turn the fabled fortress town into a resort, Liz Cookman writes.

The author stands on the nuclear bombing test fields in Kazakhstan.

Forgetting the site where Russia became a nuclear power comes with its own risks, Cheryl L. Reed writes.

A man visiting the Hejaz train station near al-Ula, Saudi Arabia, on Jan. 4, 2019.

Saudi Arabia is making a very risky bet that it can become an international tourist destination, Adam Baron writes.