Is India Taking Advantage of America?

All of a sudden, everyone is talking about artificial intelligence. But while most public conversations about AI center around productivity and jobs, the race to dominate technology is in fact a primary geopolitical concern. AI is already impacting warfare and deterrence, and the immense amount of computing power required to stay ahead of the curve is driving foreign-policy choices for major economies. Who will win the AI race? What does it mean for critical minerals and mining? How will it impact global trade, sanctions, and great-power competition? To discuss his lead essay in FP's summer print issue, "The Scramble for AI", join FP's Ravi Agrawal in conversation with Paul Scharre, author of Four Battlegrounds: Power in the Age of Artificial Intelligence.

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 24: U.S. President Joe Biden (R) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi participate in a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on September 24, 2021 in Washington, DC. President Biden is hosting a Quad Leaders Summit later today with Prime Minister Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide. (Photo by Sarahbeth Maney-Pool/Getty Images)

As Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi heads to the White House this week for a state dinner, politicians and TV anchors will recall familiar platitudes about how India and the United States are the world's two biggest democracies and uniquely share values and interests in an otherwise turbulent and rocky world order. The rhetoric may have felt promising a decade ago. Today, it feels dated. After all, democracy has faced challenges in both the United States and India; and New Delhi has pointedly diverged from Washington's foreign-policy objectives by not only refusing to sanction Russia for its invasion of Ukraine but also increasing its imports of Russian crude in the last year by orders of magnitude. As the United States has sought to build a coalition to punish Russia, isolate China, and, more broadly, align democracies against autocracies, India hasn't quite followed the script. Instead, it has expressed a more individualistic approach, picking and choosing the best deals and partnerships for itself depending on its circumstance and specific perceived need. Ashley J. Tellis, a former U.S. policymaker and longtime watcher of U.S.-India relations, made a splash recently with a Foreign Affairs article titled "America's Bad Bet on India." (He has since told FP's Ravi Agrawal the headline itself was "melodramatic" and overstated his argument.) But his larger point was that Washington may be hoping for too much of its friendship with New Delhi—that if it expects India to get involved in a potential future conflict with China, it will end up being disappointed. In other words, India will do India. Is Washington expecting too much of New Delhi? Is India somehow taking advantage of a moment when the United States is preoccupied with competition with China? Ahead of Modi's visit to the United States, FP's Ravi Agrawal interviewed Tellis on FP Live. Tellis is the Tata chair for strategic affairs and a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.