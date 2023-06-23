Insider

Adam Tooze: Why the Economic Gap Between the U.S. and Europe Is Growing

America is using its political and commercial might to stay ahead of Europe.

By , a deputy editor at Foreign Policy.
An employee at the Airbus A350 assembly site, in Colomiers in southwestern France, on Dec. 9, 2022. Valentine Chapuis/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. economy is now bigger than the EU and U.K. economies combined, at $25 trillion vs. $19.8 trillion—a reversal from just 15 years earlier, when Europe’s economy was $1.5 trillion larger. And it’s a trend that seems to be growing. The U.S. economy has low unemployment and continues to grow. The mood in Europe, meanwhile, is grim, with Germany staring down recession and still struggling with inflation. And that mood tracks with the anxieties of European policymakers, who swing from fear that the United States isn’t committed enough to the fight in Ukraine, to anger on its lack of coordination on economic issues ranging from China to climate policy.

Tags: Economics, Europe, Trade Policy & Agreements, United States

