What in the World?
Test yourself on the week of June 17: Modi visits Washington, Middle Eastern countries mend ties, and Germany issues a warning to China.
Summer has officially arrived—and longer, sunnier days produce more headlines. Have you kept up with them all?
1. International donors promised how much in additional aid to Sudan on Monday?
The conflict in Sudan continues to escalate, with fighting spreading to the Darfur region—conjuring memories of a violent past, Justin Lynch writes.
2. The United Arab Emirates and which country reopened their respective embassies in each other’s capitals on Monday?
Growing concerns over regional stability and security have prompted some Middle Eastern countries to mend previously tense ties. This has included allowing Syria back into the Arab League, Ellen Ioanes writes.
3. Estonian lawmakers on Tuesday approved legislation allowing for what, starting in 2024?
Many in Estonia may have begun to associate anti-gay bigotry with Russia’s imperial aggression. Johanna Chisholm wrote about a similar trend in Ukraine earlier this year.
4. How many women were killed in a riot at a women’s prison in Honduras on Tuesday?
The fighting broke out between rival gangs, FP’s Alexandra Sharp reports in World Brief.
5. Kazakhstan on Wednesday announced it would no longer hold talks on what issue?
The move surprised Russia, highlighting that Moscow is no longer as significant an actor in Central Asia—a trend discussed by FP’s James Palmer in China Brief.
6. What did German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warn China against on Thursday?
Germany’s recently released national security strategy highlighted the danger posed by China, FP’s Anchal Vohra writes.
7. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi did something unusual on Thursday during his first official state visit to the United States. What did he do?
The rise in crackdowns on press freedom domestically is just one of the many troubling signs of India’s democratic backsliding under Modi, FP’s Michael Kugelman wrote in South Asia Brief in March. (Modi did indeed lead a yoga practice in New York, but it was on Wednesday.)
8. Cambodia on Friday passed legislation that will ban candidates from running for office if they fail to do what?
The move has been criticized by Prime Minister Hun Sen’s opponents as an attempt to stifle opposition candidates ahead of the country’s elections in July. Hun Sen is expected to extend his 38 years in power, Fiona Kelliher wrote this month.
9. This week, around 8,000 people gathered at which ancient monument to express their devotion to the sun and celebrate the summer solstice?
Charity English Heritage said that about 154,000 people from around the world tuned in to a livestream of the sun setting and rising on the monument, The Associated Press reports.
10. A doctor’s group that promotes plant-based eating wants to change the name of a local baseball team in the U.S. state of Georgia. What is the team’s name?
The team’s stadium’s menu includes items such as bacon-wrapped bacon, steak-cut bacon, bacon-loaded cheese fries, and bacon chips, according to The Associated Press.
Drew Gorman is a deputy copy editor at Foreign Policy.
