Wagner Mutiny Rattles the Kremlin’s War in Ukraine

With its good fighters out of the picture, Russia’s manpower problems get worse.

By , a Pentagon and national security reporter at Foreign Policy.
A member of the Wagner Group stands guard with a rifle in front of a large stucco building flying a Russian flag against a blue sky. The guard wears a green helmet and uniform along with a camouflage face covering.
A member of the Wagner Group stands guard with a rifle in front of a large stucco building flying a Russian flag against a blue sky. The guard wears a green helmet and uniform along with a camouflage face covering.
A member of the Wagner Group stands guard outside the headquarters of the Russian Southern Military District in the city of Rostov-on-Don on June 24. Photo by Stringer/AFP via Getty Images.

Russia’s War in Ukraine

Understanding the conflict one year on.

More on this topic

Before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Yevgeny Prigozhin denied that he had any involvement in the paramilitary Wagner Group, despite European Union sanctions against him and an FBI bounty for his arrest. But as Prigozhin grew increasingly critical of the Kremlin’s tactics in Ukraine, he finally admitted last year that he was the leader of the group and attended funerals for Wagner mercenaries slain in combat. And on Saturday, Prigozhin’s transformation from a shadowy Kremlin ally to a public challenger to Russian President Vladimir Putin was complete: In a lightning mutiny, the Wagner Group stormed into Rostov-on-Don, a city of a million people in the north Caucasus, before an eleventh-hour diplomatic intervention from Belarus ended the saga. 

Jack Detsch is a Pentagon and national security reporter at Foreign Policy. Twitter: @JackDetsch

Tags: Russia, Ukraine, Vladimir Putin, Wagner Group

