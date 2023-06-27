Wagner Mutiny Rattles the Kremlin’s War in Ukraine
With its good fighters out of the picture, Russia’s manpower problems get worse.
Before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Yevgeny Prigozhin denied that he had any involvement in the paramilitary Wagner Group, despite European Union sanctions against him and an FBI bounty for his arrest. But as Prigozhin grew increasingly critical of the Kremlin’s tactics in Ukraine, he finally admitted last year that he was the leader of the group and attended funerals for Wagner mercenaries slain in combat. And on Saturday, Prigozhin’s transformation from a shadowy Kremlin ally to a public challenger to Russian President Vladimir Putin was complete: In a lightning mutiny, the Wagner Group stormed into Rostov-on-Don, a city of a million people in the north Caucasus, before an eleventh-hour diplomatic intervention from Belarus ended the saga.
Jack Detsch is a Pentagon and national security reporter at Foreign Policy. Twitter: @JackDetsch
More from Foreign Policy
America Dropped the Baton in the Rare-Earth Race
Washington keeps trying to play catch-up in the rare-earths game with China. It’s losing ground.
Will India Surpass China to Become the Next Superpower?
Four inconvenient truths make this scenario unlikely.
BRICS Faces a Reckoning
Enlargement would be a sign not of the group’s strength, but of China’s growing influence.
The Next Global Superpower Isn’t Who You Think
What happens when the world is no longer unipolar, bipolar, or even multipolar?
Join the Conversation
Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.
Already a subscriber?.
Subscribe Subscribe
View Comments
Join the Conversation
Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.
Subscribe Subscribe
Not your account?
View Comments
Join the Conversation
Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs.