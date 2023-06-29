World Brief
Police Killing Sparks Outrage in France

Authorities are ramping up efforts to quell the unrest, despite deep-rooted concerns about police brutality.

Firefighters extinguish burning cars on a street in the Parisian suburb of Nanterre on June 29 as clashes erupted at the end of a commemoration march for a teenage driver shot dead by police two days prior. Zakaria Abdelkafi/AFP via Getty Images

Welcome back to World Brief, where we’re looking at unrest in France after police shot and killed a teenager, a court ruling on Britain’s controversial deportation plan, and new expert polling on the future of NATO.

French Authorities Struggle to Quell Protests

French authorities are still scrambling to respond to violent protests that erupted after police shot and killed a 17-year-old during a traffic stop on Tuesday. The killing sparked public outrage over police brutality and intensified scrutiny of authorities’ unequal treatment of communities in the poorer and more diverse suburbs, or banlieues, of Paris.

Officials have identified the teenager, who was of Algerian and Moroccan descent, only as Nahel M. Although initial reports differed on how the incident unfolded, video footage shared on Twitter on Tuesday showed Nahel driving away from police when he was shot. In the days since the killing, protesters in cities across France have torched cars and set fire to buildings. According to French authorities, 180 people were arrested and 170 officers wounded on Wednesday night.

To quell the anger, authorities plan to dramatically ramp up the number of officers deployed throughout the country to 40,000 on Thursday night—more than quadrupling the number of police on the streets. Meanwhile, the officer responsible for the shooting has been placed under investigation for voluntary homicide and detained, officials said, although it remains unclear as to whether this announcement will ease the unrest.

French President Emmanuel Macron called the killing “inexcusable,” but he also criticized the actions of some protesters. “The last few hours have been marked by scenes of violence against police stations but also schools and town halls and thus institutions of the republic—and these scenes are wholly unjustifiable,” he said in an emergency meeting on Thursday.

A vigil march for the slain teenager on Thursday drew thousands of participants, many of whom carried “Justice for Nahel” posters and vowed to continue the fight. “We demand that the judiciary does its job. Otherwise we’ll do it our way,” a neighbor of Nahel’s family told Reuters.

What We’re Following

Surovikin detained? Russian Gen. Sergey Surovikin, a former top commander of Russian forces in Ukraine, has been detained in the wake of the Wagner Group’s failed weekend mutiny, led by the organization’s chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin. Surovikin has not been seen in days and was aware of Prigozhin’s plans, according to U.S. officials.

Experts say Prigozhin’s failed insurrection has exposed some cracks in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regime. “This goes back to that dichotomy between stability and what is needed to win the war,” Dara Massicot, a senior policy researcher at the Rand Corp., told FP’s Jack Detsch. “We’re still seeing this dichotomy at play here at the senior leadership of Russia. They’re not correcting failure; they’re reinforcing failure.”

Britain’s deportation plan. A U.K. court has deemed the British government’s plan to send tens of thousands of asylum-seekers to Rwanda “unlawful,” fueling uncertainty about the future of the policy. The plan was already subject to multiple legal challenges, but the latest ruling deals a political blow to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who has vowed to appeal to the Supreme Court. Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson first announced the policy last year; Sunak’s administration has continued the controversial campaign.

Last year, journalist Andrew Connelly argued in Foreign Policy that the policy was a “cruel, expensive, and pointless spectacle.” “It is a crude gimmick to provoke endless disputes and avoid grappling with the reality of how and why people move,” he wrote.

Meta’s content moderation. The Oversight Board of Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, has urged the social media giant to suspend Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen’s accounts on the platforms for at least six months, citing a January video in which he issued threats against political opponents. The Oversight Board also asked Meta to remove the video.

Hun Sen, who has held power in Cambodia for nearly four decades, is gearing up for a general election next month. The recommendation marks the first time the Oversight Board has asked Meta to block a head of government. This month, Fiona Kelliher wrote in Foreign Policy that Hun Sen’s case was a litmus test for Meta.

Chart of the Week

Foreign-policy practitioners and international relations scholars may butt heads on some global issues, but when it comes to the future of NATO, they’re in agreement. New polling published in Foreign Policy shows that they overwhelmingly see eye-to-eye on the importance of enlarging NATO—and on which country could be the next to join.

Odds and Ends

France and Italy may be known for their cuisines, but not everyone is impressed. After diplomatic trips to both countries, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said the food options in both countries were “not that great.” “I can travel to the entire world, I can eat around the world, but when I come home, to eat a bit of [beans] with rice, a steak and two fried eggs, for me, it’s the best dish in the world,” he said.

Christina Lu is a reporter at Foreign Policy. Twitter: @christinafei

Europe, France

