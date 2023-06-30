What in the World?
Test yourself on the week of June 24: Putin battles a coup attempt, Guatemalans head to the polls, and riots erupt in France.
Have you been paying attention to the world this week? See what you can remember with our quiz.
1. What was the outcome of the insurrection led by Wagner Group mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin against the Russian government over the weekend?
Though short-lived, the uprising has revealed that Putin’s grip on power has started to slip, Jeffrey A. Sonnenfeld, Jon M. Huntsman Jr., and William F. Browder write.
2. Who won Guatemala’s presidential election over the weekend?
Torres finished first, with around 16 percent, while Arévalo followed with 12 percent. The two will face off in an Aug. 20 runoff, FP’s Catherine Osborn writes in this week’s Latin America Brief.
3. Pakistan’s military fired three senior officials on Monday for their conduct during protests last month in support of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. What do the officers stand accused of doing?
Authorities have detained thousands of Khan’s supporters on chargers of rioting and creating threats to public order since the protests ended. Many may now face military trials, where legal processes are murky and justice is far from guaranteed, Betsy Joles writes.
4. On Tuesday, a group of French and Ugandan nongovernmental organizations took legal action against which energy company for human rights violations caused by its oil pipeline projects in Uganda and Tanzania?
More than 118,000 people in Uganda and Tanzania have faced total or partial expropriation due to the projects, leading to “serious food shortages,” FP’s Alexandra Sharp writes in World Brief.
5. A Thai court on Wednesday acquitted five people of what crime—one that could have warranted the death penalty?
The decision comes just a month after Thailand’s national elections, during which voters indicated their support for moving away from the military-monarchy axis’s stronghold on power, Jessica Keegan wrote at the time.
6. A French police officer on Thursday was handed a preliminary charge of voluntary homicide after doing what?
The deadly shooting incited several days of riots in response to the French police’s increasing heavy-handedness—a trend Michele Barbero documented in April.
7. Figures released on Thursday showed that consumer prices in Germany rose by how much over the past year?
FP’s Cameron Abadi and Adam Tooze discussed the worsening economic condition in Germany—and Europe more broadly—on last week’s episode of Ones and Tooze.
8. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen on Friday threatened to ban which social media giant from the country?
Hun Sen has reportedly grown fed up with the harassment he receives online, though he has also used Facebook to threaten opponents in the past, Fiona Kelliher writes.
9. A still-life fresco recently discovered in Pompeii was initially thought to depict what iconic Italian dish, before the theory was disproved by archaeologists?
Experts said the image could not be pizza because its essential ingredients were not introduced to Europe until hundreds of years after the fresco was painted, The Associated Press reports.
10. South Korea is changing how it measures age, upending a centuries-old counting method. What does the reform do?
South Korea’s traditional age-counting system considered everyone 1 year old at birth. The country’s legal ages for drinking and smoking will remain the same, The Associated Press reports.
Drew Gorman is a deputy copy editor at Foreign Policy.
