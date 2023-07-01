How China’s Panda Diplomacy Opened Hearts, Minds, and Borders

MY FP:Click + to receive more stories written by
Christina Lu
It can be hard to win friends and influence people in geopolitics, so China has turned to uniquely charming foreign-policy envoys: pandas. For decades, Beijing has dispatched as many as 70 jumbo bears to zoos around the world, part of a unique soft-power strategy that the world now knows as panda diplomacy.
Christina Lu is a reporter at Foreign Policy. Twitter: @christinafei
U.S. Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna has a proposal for improving the most important relationship in the world. A member of the House select committee on China, Khanna says Washington needs...Show more to rebalance its economic relationship with Beijing. Khanna’s plan includes reducing trade deficits and tensions, improving communication, and bolstering deterrence.
But how can such a plan work when domestic politics on both sides seem in favor of tougher rhetoric and policy? Khanna will join FP editor in chief Ravi Agrawal for an in-depth discussion about not only China, but also Ukraine, U.S. national security priorities, trade policy, and more.
For much of the past three decades, there was widespread consensus that China’s continued rise was inevitable. But more recently, an alternative school of thought has become popular: China...Show more has already peaked.
Which theory is correct? It depends who you ask.
In 2021, Michael Beckley argued in FP that China’s demographic challenges and a decline in productivity would lead to economic stagnation. Together with his Danger Zone co-author Hal Brands, Beckley made the term “Peak China” mainstream. But Keyu Jin, the author of The New China Playbook, counters that Beijing could helm the world’s largest economy within the next decade—if it continues its innovative approach to local competition.
Join FP’s Ravi Agrawal for a timely debate between Beckley and Jin. FP subscribers are encouraged to send in questions in advance.
All of a sudden, everyone is talking about artificial intelligence. But while most public conversations about AI center around productivity and jobs, the race to dominate technology is in fa...Show morect a primary geopolitical concern. AI is already impacting warfare and deterrence, and the immense amount of computing power required to stay ahead of the curve is driving foreign-policy choices for major economies.
Who will win the AI race? What does it mean for critical minerals and mining? How will it impact global trade, sanctions, and great-power competition? To discuss his lead essay in FP’s summer print issue, “The Scramble for AI”, join FP’s Ravi Agrawal in conversation with Paul Scharre, author of Four Battlegrounds: Power in the Age of Artificial Intelligence.
