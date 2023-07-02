The Ripple Effects of the Wagner Rebellion

Since last weekend’s rebellion by Wagner Group mercenaries in Russia, news commentary has largely focused on what the mutiny might mean for the future of Vladimir Putin’s regime in Moscow as well as its war effort in Ukraine. But the insurrection—which lasted only about 24 hours—was felt further afield as well.

Since last weekend’s rebellion by Wagner Group mercenaries in Russia, news commentary has largely focused on what the mutiny might mean for the future of Vladimir Putin’s regime in Moscow as well as its war effort in Ukraine. But the insurrection—which lasted only about 24 hours—was felt further afield as well.

Over the past week, Foreign Policy has published essays and reporting on the global impact of the failed coup. Below, we examine its ripple effects on Moscow’s relationship with Beijing, U.S. foreign policy, Wagner’s operations in Africa, and more.—Chloe Hadavas

Russian President Vladimir Putin leaves after being greeted by Chinese President Xi Jinping before the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia summit in Shanghai.

For Beijing, last weekend’s mutiny against Vladimir Putin was a cautionary tale, FP’s Howard W. French writes.

Members of the Wagner Group prepare to pull out from the headquarters of the Southern Military District to return to their base in Rostov-on-Don.

The Wagner Group’s short-lived mutiny seems to have weakened Putin—but that isn’t necessarily a win for Washington, FP’s Emma Ashford and Matthew Kroenig write.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan (left) and Russian President Vladimir Putin arrive at the Commonwealth of Independent States summit in Astana, Kazakhstan.

In Central Asia and the Caucasus, the Wagner rebellion has exposed Russia’s fragility, Daniel B. Baer writes.

A flag with the emblem of Russia hangs on a monument of Russian instructors in Bangui during a march in support of Russia's and China's presence in the Central African Republic.

A mutiny in Russia could have consequences for the mercenary group’s activities abroad, FP’s Nosmot Gbadamosi writes.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping reach out to shake hands, against a backdrop of Russian and Chinese flags, at the Kremlin in Moscow.

Xi feels vindicated over Putin’s style of governance—but he made a bad bet on the Russian leader, Craig Singleton writes.