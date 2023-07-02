Flash Points
The Ripple Effects of the Wagner Rebellion

How Prigozhin’s actions are felt around the world.

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Kremlin in Moscow.
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Kremlin in Moscow.
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 21. Sergei Karpukhin/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images

Since last weekend’s rebellion by Wagner Group mercenaries in Russia, news commentary has largely focused on what the mutiny might mean for the future of Vladimir Putin’s regime in Moscow as well as its war effort in Ukraine. But the insurrection—which lasted only about 24 hours—was felt further afield as well.

Over the past week, Foreign Policy has published essays and reporting on the global impact of the failed coup. Below, we examine its ripple effects on Moscow’s relationship with Beijing, U.S. foreign policy, Wagner’s operations in Africa, and more.—Chloe Hadavas

Russian President Vladimir Putin leaves after being greeted by Chinese President Xi Jinping at a summit in Shanghai on May 21, 2014. Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Images

China’s Ideological Affinity With Russia Is Over

For Beijing, last weekend’s mutiny against Vladimir Putin was a cautionary tale, FP’s Howard W. French writes.

Members of the Wagner Group prepare to pull out from the headquarters of the Southern Military District to return to their base in Rostov-on-Don late on June 24. Roman Romokhov/ AFP via Getty Images

Is Revolt in Russia Good for America?

The Wagner Group’s short-lived mutiny seems to have weakened Putin—but that isn’t necessarily a win for Washington, FP’s Emma Ashford and Matthew Kroenig write.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan (left) and Russian President Vladimir Putin arrive at the Commonwealth of Independent States summit in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Oct. 14, 2022. Dmitry Azarov/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images

Russia’s Periphery Takes Note of Putin’s Sudden Weakness

In Central Asia and the Caucasus, the Wagner rebellion has exposed Russia’s fragility, Daniel B. Baer writes.

A flag with the emblem of Russia hangs on a monument of Russian instructors in Bangui during a march in support of Russia's and China's presence in the Central African Republic on March 22. Barbara Debout/AFP via Getty Images

Will Wagner Stay in Africa?

A mutiny in Russia could have consequences for the mercenary group’s activities abroad, FP’s Nosmot Gbadamosi writes.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow on July 4, 2017. Sergei Ilnitsky/AFP via Getty Images

Xi’s Schadenfreude Over Moscow’s Mutiny

Xi feels vindicated over Putin’s style of governance—but he made a bad bet on the Russian leader, Craig Singleton writes.

