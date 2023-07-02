The Ripple Effects of the Wagner Rebellion
How Prigozhin’s actions are felt around the world.
Since last weekend’s rebellion by Wagner Group mercenaries in Russia, news commentary has largely focused on what the mutiny might mean for the future of Vladimir Putin’s regime in Moscow as well as its war effort in Ukraine. But the insurrection—which lasted only about 24 hours—was felt further afield as well.
Over the past week, Foreign Policy has published essays and reporting on the global impact of the failed coup. Below, we examine its ripple effects on Moscow’s relationship with Beijing, U.S. foreign policy, Wagner’s operations in Africa, and more.—Chloe Hadavas
China’s Ideological Affinity With Russia Is Over
For Beijing, last weekend’s mutiny against Vladimir Putin was a cautionary tale, FP’s Howard W. French writes.
Is Revolt in Russia Good for America?
The Wagner Group’s short-lived mutiny seems to have weakened Putin—but that isn’t necessarily a win for Washington, FP’s Emma Ashford and Matthew Kroenig write.
Russia’s Periphery Takes Note of Putin’s Sudden Weakness
In Central Asia and the Caucasus, the Wagner rebellion has exposed Russia’s fragility, Daniel B. Baer writes.
Will Wagner Stay in Africa?
A mutiny in Russia could have consequences for the mercenary group’s activities abroad, FP’s Nosmot Gbadamosi writes.
Xi’s Schadenfreude Over Moscow’s Mutiny
Xi feels vindicated over Putin’s style of governance—but he made a bad bet on the Russian leader, Craig Singleton writes.
