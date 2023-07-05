Insider

Why the United States Is Winning the AI Race—for Now

Paul Scharre expands on his FP cover essay.

By Ravi Agrawal, the editor in chief of Foreign Policy.
Artificial intelligence has gone from being a relatively niche area a year ago to a topic that the broader public seems obsessed with. Some of this new interest, to be fair, is because of OpenAI’s ChatGPT. When it launched late last year, its performance resonated with non-experts because it started doing well at human tasks such as school tests or the bar exam. As a result, it spurred a bigger debate about AI’s role in society, its impact on jobs, the economy, and much else.

Ravi Agrawal is the editor in chief of Foreign Policy. Twitter: @RaviReports

Tags: China, Geopolitics, Science and Technology, United States

AI-geopolitics-cooperation-nonproliferation-foreign-policy-illustration-erik-carter-hp
AI’s Gatekeepers Aren’t Prepared for What’s Coming

What was once a diffuse technology is now increasingly controlled by a handful of tech companies. Governments need to catch up.

Paul Scharre

A textural drawn illustraiton shows a robotic AI arm stabbing a flag through a globe wireframe containing two wrestling human-shaped figures with U.S. and China colors on each for a story about global competition over artificial intelligence.
AI Is Winning the AI Race

Success isn’t just staying ahead of China.

Mariano-Florentino Cuéllar, Matt Sheehan
AI-war-predictions-technology-Brian-Stauffer-illustration-foreign-policy
AI Has Entered the Situation Room

Data lets us see with unprecedented clarity—but reaping its benefits requires changing how foreign policy is made.

Stanley McChrystal, Anshu Roy

Chimney stacks for a factory processing rare earths, elements essential for the production of mobile phones and computers, in Baotou, China.
America Dropped the Baton in the Rare-Earth Race

Washington keeps trying to play catch-up in the rare-earth game with China. It’s losing ground.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wearing a dark tunic with white long-sleeved shirt under it, gives a thumbs up sign from behind a podium and teleprompter at an Indian cultural event in Sydney on May 23.
Will India Surpass China to Become the Next Superpower?

Four inconvenient truths make this scenario unlikely.

From left to right: Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu, Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar pose for photos at the BRICS foreign ministers meeting in Cape Town, South Africa, on June 1.
BRICS Faces a Reckoning

Enlargement would be a sign not of the group’s strength, but of China’s growing influence.

The U.S. and Chinese flags stand behind a microphone for a press conference at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing.
The Next Global Superpower Isn’t Who You Think

What happens when the world is no longer unipolar, bipolar, or even multipolar?

