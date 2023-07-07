Adam Tooze: How Apple Became the World’s Largest Company
The tech giant crossed a major threshold this past week with a $3 trillion valuation.
Apple reached a valuation of $3 trillion this past week, making it the first company to ever cross that threshold (it crossed that line last year but only briefly). As a designer and manufacturer of technology products, Apple has become ubiquitous in our culture. But the company is also worthy of consideration as a macroeconomic and political actor in its own right.
Cameron Abadi is a deputy editor at Foreign Policy. Twitter: @CameronAbadi
More from Foreign Policy
America Dropped the Baton in the Rare-Earth Race
Washington keeps trying to play catch-up in the rare-earth game with China. It’s losing ground.
Will India Surpass China to Become the Next Superpower?
Four inconvenient truths make this scenario unlikely.
BRICS Faces a Reckoning
Enlargement would be a sign not of the group’s strength, but of China’s growing influence.
The Next Global Superpower Isn’t Who You Think
What happens when the world is no longer unipolar, bipolar, or even multipolar?
Join the Conversation
Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.
Already a subscriber?.
Subscribe Subscribe
View Comments
Join the Conversation
Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.
Subscribe Subscribe
Not your account?
View Comments
Join the Conversation
Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs.