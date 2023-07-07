What in the World?

China-Debate-FPLive-Site-3-2 For much of the past three decades, there was widespread consensus that China’s continued rise was inevitable. But more recently, an alternative school of thought has become popular: China...Show more has already peaked. Which theory is correct? It depends who you ask. In 2021, Michael Beckley argued in FP that China’s demographic challenges and a decline in productivity would lead to economic stagnation. Together with his Danger Zone co-author Hal Brands, Beckley made the term “Peak China” mainstream. But Keyu Jin, the author of The New China Playbook, counters that Beijing could helm the world’s largest economy within the next decade—if it continues its innovative approach to local competition. Join FP’s Ravi Agrawal for a timely debate between Beckley and Jin. FP subscribers are encouraged to send in questions in advance.

Ro-Khanna-China-US-Reset-Relations-FPLive-Site-3-2 U.S. Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna has a proposal for improving the most important relationship in the world. A member of the House select committee on China, Khanna says Washington needs...Show more to rebalance its economic relationship with Beijing. Khanna’s plan includes reducing trade deficits and tensions, improving communication, and bolstering deterrence. But how can such a plan work when domestic politics on both sides seem in favor of tougher rhetoric and policy? Khanna will join FP editor in chief Ravi Agrawal for an in-depth discussion about not only China, but also Ukraine, U.S. national security priorities, trade policy, and more.