What to Know Ahead of NATO’s Summit
This is where the alliance might be headed.
On Tuesday, NATO leaders will convene for their annual summit in Vilnius, Lithuania. Ahead of the meeting, all eyes are on the newly revived alliance and the challenges it faces in the second year of Russia’s war in Ukraine. As FP’s Stefan Theil writes, NATO has gone “back to its roots as a bulwark of the trans-Atlantic West against an expansionist Kremlin.”
On Tuesday, NATO leaders will convene for their annual summit in Vilnius, Lithuania. Ahead of the meeting, all eyes are on the newly revived alliance and the challenges it faces in the second year of Russia’s war in Ukraine. As FP’s Stefan Theil writes, NATO has gone “back to its roots as a bulwark of the trans-Atlantic West against an expansionist Kremlin.”
Will Turkey continue to block Sweden’s accession? Will NATO clear a membership path for Ukraine? And how is the alliance thinking about more distant challenges, including threats from China? We explore these questions and more in the essays below—which serve as a guide of sorts to thinking about what NATO is today and where it might be headed.—Chloe Hadavas
NATO’s Next Decade
Nine thinkers assess the alliance’s future ahead of a historic summit.
Can NATO Finally Make the 2 Percent Stick?
The Vilnius summit will test whether Europe’s wealthiest countries can get serious about defense, Bradley Bowman and Jack Sullivan write.
U.S. Elites Agree on NATO Enlargement
A new poll reveals strong support for Sweden’s accession to the security alliance.
Don’t Promise Ukraine NATO Membership Now
Bringing Kyiv into the alliance soon could harden Russia’s resolve, frustrate potential peace efforts, and play into the Kremlin’s propaganda, John R. Deni writes.
Will Erdogan Finally Ratify Sweden’s NATO Accession? No One Knows.
It is now a waiting game—and that’s how it should be, Sinan Ciddi writes.
More from Foreign Policy
America Dropped the Baton in the Rare-Earth Race
Washington keeps trying to play catch-up in the rare-earth game with China. It’s losing ground.
Will India Surpass China to Become the Next Superpower?
Four inconvenient truths make this scenario unlikely.
BRICS Faces a Reckoning
Enlargement would be a sign not of the group’s strength, but of China’s growing influence.
The Next Global Superpower Isn’t Who You Think
What happens when the world is no longer unipolar, bipolar, or even multipolar?
Join the Conversation
Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.
Already a subscriber?.
Subscribe Subscribe
View Comments
Join the Conversation
Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.
Subscribe Subscribe
Not your account?
View Comments
Join the Conversation
Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs.