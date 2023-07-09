What to Know Ahead of NATO’s Summit

On Tuesday, NATO leaders will convene for their annual summit in Vilnius, Lithuania. Ahead of the meeting, all eyes are on the newly revived alliance and the challenges it faces in the second year of Russia’s war in Ukraine. As FP’s Stefan Theil writes , NATO has gone “back to its roots as a bulwark of the trans-Atlantic West against an expansionist Kremlin.”

Will Turkey continue to block Sweden’s accession? Will NATO clear a membership path for Ukraine? And how is the alliance thinking about more distant challenges, including threats from China? We explore these questions and more in the essays below—which serve as a guide of sorts to thinking about what NATO is today and where it might be headed.—Chloe Hadavas

An collage illustration shows map segments with member countries — and possible future members — of NATO. Russian President Vladamir Putin is seen in profile with a tear of Ukraine map to signify the effect of the Russian war on the alliance.

Nine thinkers assess the alliance’s future ahead of a historic summit.

A NATO flag is displayed at a ceremony marking Poland's ratification of Finland and Sweden's membership in the bloc, on board the Polish Navy frigate ORP Kosciuszko in Gdynia on July 22, 2022.

The Vilnius summit will test whether Europe’s wealthiest countries can get serious about defense, Bradley Bowman and Jack Sullivan write.

Finnish military personnel install Finland’s national flag at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

A new poll reveals strong support for Sweden’s accession to the security alliance.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (right) shakes hands with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg during their joint press conference in Kyiv.

Bringing Kyiv into the alliance soon could harden Russia’s resolve, frustrate potential peace efforts, and play into the Kremlin’s propaganda, John R. Deni writes.

Erdogan and Kristersson shake hands in front of a row of flags of their two countries.

It is now a waiting game—and that’s how it should be, Sinan Ciddi writes.