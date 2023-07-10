Argument
An expert's point of view on a current event.

There’s Still Law in the Far North

Don't revive the Arctic Council until Russia is out of Ukraine.

By , a research analyst at CNA.
A large view shows the landscape of the Svalbard archipelago near Longyearbyen Harbor.
A large view shows the landscape of the Svalbard archipelago near Longyearbyen Harbor.
A large view shows the landscape of the Svalbard archipelago near Longyearbyen Harbor, on Sept. 23, 2021. Olivier Morin/AFP via Getty Images

One of the quieter consequences of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine was a joint decision by Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, and the United States (the Arctic 7) to pause the activities of the Arctic Council, which includes Russia. Almost immediately, some experts worried that this move would backfire on the Arctic 7 and make for a more disorderly Arctic. A recent article in the Financial Times is just the latest example to perpetuate fundamental myths about Arctic economic and social governance.

One of the quieter consequences of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine was a joint decision by Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, and the United States (the Arctic 7) to pause the activities of the Arctic Council, which includes Russia. Almost immediately, some experts worried that this move would backfire on the Arctic 7 and make for a more disorderly Arctic. A recent article in the Financial Times is just the latest example to perpetuate fundamental myths about Arctic economic and social governance.

In the Financial Times, former Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto warned that “an Arctic with no rules” was in the offing with the Arctic Council in limbo. But the council itself doesn’t create, or enforce, the rules of the north. The council is just a forum, and the vast majority of Arctic governance—economic, social, and climate—has always happened beyond its doors. International and national law are the real powers in the Arctic, and the only threat to them comes from Russian impunity.

The Arctic Council, established in 1996, is an intergovernmental forum composed of the eight Arctic states, a half-dozen Indigenous communities as permanent participants, and an assortment of observer states and organizations. The council is chaired by the Arctic states on a rotating basis, with biennial summits between foreign ministers capping one chair’s agenda and handing the reins to the next chair. The vast bulk of the council’s work is producing environmental, social, and development assessments (military security is off limits) through ad hoc projects and seven working and expert groups. Decisions require unanimity. Projects are funded and recommendations implemented by members, not the council.

International law underpins regional governance. The Arctic is ringed by land with clear owners—no land dispute remains in the Arctic. Beyond the Arctic’s shores,  the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) sets rules on resource entitlements in the oceans. The Arctic states all generally respect UNCLOS both in the Arctic and globally, and its universal rules clearly delineate where Arctic states have exclusive resource rights to oil, minerals, and fish, and where the high seas begin.

Exclusive economic zone (which stretch up to 200 nautical miles from shore) boundaries are all but settled, and competing Russian, Canadian, and Danish claims to more rights to seabed resources are proceeding in full accordance with international law. All that will be left for the global commons are the fish of the central Arctic Ocean—and even they are off the menu until 2037 thanks to a temporary international fishing moratorium.

Beyond these universal legal structures, Arctic-specific measures—such as a treaty divvying up search-and-rescue responsibilities (negotiated via the Arctic Council) or the International Maritime Organization’s Polar Code setting standards for ships operating in Arctic waters—also remain in place. The United States (and China, among others) have long-standing disagreements with Russia and Canada over navigational rights in the Northeast and Northwest Passages, but these are fundamentally universal issues about the sanctity of navigational freedom.

National law, whether on economic development, environmental protection, or Indigenous rights, provides the matter of governance within the framework of national sovereignty and exclusive rights. Take investment, for instance, which all Arctic states recognize as a key need for creating sustainable economies that respond to growing demand for Arctic resources. At the Center for Naval Analyses, we recently demonstrated how Canada, Norway, Russia, and the United States all use their own foreign direct investment screening laws to scrutinize and block investments from China at odds with national security.

This is just one example of how, even at its height, the Arctic Council was no European Union; states remained fully in control of what happened in their own Arctic lands and waters. For that exact reason, the Arctic Council was never going to prevent Russia from bringing on board new actors like BRICS states and investors to replace fleeing Western firms.

Haavisto also worries that the Arctic will be left without a “common goal for climate change.” Here he is half right. The Arctic Council plays a significant role facilitating scientific cooperation, and losing access to Russian data is a major blow to understanding how the climate crisis is unfolding in the Arctic. But already before the freeze, Russia did not participate in almost two-thirds of all Arctic Council projects, as the A7 demonstrated when they restarted these projects in mid-2022. Everything from environmental monitoring to economic development could work without Russia. The Arctic 7 has shown that they can continue most of the Arctic Council’s technical work without Russia. For missing climate data, the Arctic 7 governments should explore options for facilitating scientist-to-scientist contacts until Moscow ends its war.

Arctic hands might lament the death of Arctic exceptionalism, but suspending participation in a Russia-chaired Arctic Council was a justified response to Russia’s invasion. The Arctic could not remain an exception to a rightful Western repudiation of cooperation with Russia as Russia ripped through the principles underpinning the council and the international law providing the foundation for peace in the Arctic.

Norway took the chair of the Arctic Council in May and announced its ambition to reanimate the body in some form. To the extent the Arctic 7 can freeze Russia out of the Arctic Council while still starting or renewing projects among themselves under the Arctic Council banner, they should do so. But the Arctic 7 should remember that the Arctic Council’s coma or death does not invite disorder. That would only come from a return to business as usual and Russia getting away with trying to redraw settled boundaries with force. Properly understanding the stakes and the council’s scope puts its importance in context—the Arctic 7 should not rush to revive the full Arctic Council while Russia continues its war in Ukraine.

Cornell Overfield is a research analyst at CNA. The views expressed here are his own and do not reflect his employer.

Join the Conversation

Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.

Already a subscriber? .

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.

Not your account?

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs.

You are commenting as .
Tags: Arctic and Antarctic, Environment, Geopolitics, War

Read More

Two men sit at control boards inside the control room at a nuclear missile base outside Moscow.
Two men sit at control boards inside the control room at a nuclear missile base outside Moscow.

Prigozhin’s Failed Coup Was a Blessing in Disguise

In times of political instability, Washington prefers the nuclear devil it knows.

Argument
Christopher Clary, Joshua Shifrinson
Anders-Fogh-Rasmussen-FPLive-Site-3-2
Anders-Fogh-Rasmussen-FPLive-Site-3-2

Rasmussen: ‘Putin Has Exploited Our Hesitation’

NATO’s former secretary-general on the case for arming Ukraine and what to expect at the Vilnius summit.

Insider
Ravi Agrawal
A DJI Mavic Air drone hovers in front of the sun.
A DJI Mavic Air drone hovers in front of the sun.

There’s No Substitute for Chinese Drones (and That’s a Problem)

Grounding DJI products is already causing severe issues.

Analysis
Faine Greenwood

Editors’ Picks

  1. 1
    Prigozhin’s Failed Coup Was a Blessing in Disguise
  2. 2
    There’s No Substitute for Chinese Drones (and That’s a Problem)
  3. 3
    NATO’s Next Decade
  4. 4
    2 Options to Prevent the Next Russian Invasion of Ukraine
  5. 5
    Trump’s Most Enduring Legacy Isn’t What You Think
  6. 6
    Sweden Is Doing Fine in NATO’s Waiting Room

More from Foreign Policy

Chimney stacks for a factory processing rare earths, elements essential for the production of mobile phones and computers, in Baotou, China.
Chimney stacks for a factory processing rare earths, elements essential for the production of mobile phones and computers, in Baotou, China.

America Dropped the Baton in the Rare-Earth Race

Washington keeps trying to play catch-up in the rare-earth game with China. It’s losing ground.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wearing a dark tunic with white long-sleeved shirt under it, gives a thumbs up sign from behind a podium and teleprompter at an Indian cultural event in Sydney on May 23.
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wearing a dark tunic with white long-sleeved shirt under it, gives a thumbs up sign from behind a podium and teleprompter at an Indian cultural event in Sydney on May 23.

Will India Surpass China to Become the Next Superpower?

Four inconvenient truths make this scenario unlikely.

From left to right: Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu, Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar pose for photos at the BRICS foreign ministers meeting in Cape Town, South Africa, on June 1.
From left to right: Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu, Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar pose for photos at the BRICS foreign ministers meeting in Cape Town, South Africa, on June 1.

BRICS Faces a Reckoning

Enlargement would be a sign not of the group’s strength, but of China’s growing influence.

The U.S. and Chinese flags stand behind a microphone for a press conference at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing.
The U.S. and Chinese flags stand behind a microphone for a press conference at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing.

The Next Global Superpower Isn’t Who You Think

What happens when the world is no longer unipolar, bipolar, or even multipolar?

Trending

  1. NATO’s Next Decade
    Analysis
    Anders Fogh Rasmussen, Dmytro Kuleba, Kristi Raik, Angela Stent, Liana Fix, Ulrich Speck, A. Wess Mitchell, Ben Hodges, Anne-Marie Slaughter, Stefan Theil

  2. A BRICS Currency Could Shake the Dollar’s Dominance
    Argument
    Joseph W. Sullivan

  3. Sweden Is Doing Fine in NATO’s Waiting Room
    Argument
    Elisabeth Braw

  4. There’s No Substitute for Chinese Drones (and That’s a Problem)
    Analysis
    Faine Greenwood

  5. Trump’s Most Enduring Legacy Isn’t What You Think
    Essay
    Michael Hirsh