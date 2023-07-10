Insider

Your all-access pass to FP

Rasmussen: ‘Putin Has Exploited Our Hesitation’

NATO’s former secretary-general on the case for arming Ukraine and what to expect at the Vilnius summit.

By , the editor in chief of Foreign Policy.
No audio? Hover over the video player, and tap the Click to Unmute button.

Already an FP Subscriber?

On-demand recordings of FP Live conversations are available to FP subscribers.

Last weekend marked 500 days since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine—a grim landmark that will hang over Vilnius, Lithuania, as leaders of 31 NATO countries assemble for the security alliance’s annual summit. While some member states, especially in Eastern Europe, continue to lobby for Ukraine’s accession to NATO, the United States has already made clear such a move is far-fetched while war remains underway. Even Sweden’s membership is up in the air, with Turkey playing spoiler once again: Ankara says the European Union should create a pathway for it to join the bloc before it agrees to support Stockholm's bid.

Ravi Agrawal is the editor in chief of Foreign Policy. Twitter: @RaviReports

Join the Conversation

Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.

Already a subscriber? .

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.

Not your account?

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs.

You are commenting as .
Tags: China, Europe, NATO, Russia, United States

Read More

An collage illustration shows map segments with member countries — and possible future members — of NATO. Russian President Vladamir Putin is seen in profile with a tear of Ukraine map to signify the effect of the Russian war on the alliance.
An collage illustration shows map segments with member countries — and possible future members — of NATO. Russian President Vladamir Putin is seen in profile with a tear of Ukraine map to signify the effect of the Russian war on the alliance.

NATO’s Next Decade

Nine thinkers assess the alliance’s future ahead of a historic summit.

Analysis
Anders Fogh Rasmussen, Dmytro Kuleba, Kristi Raik, Angela Stent, Liana Fix, Ulrich Speck, A. Wess Mitchell, Ben Hodges, Anne-Marie Slaughter, Stefan Theil
An illustration shows the NATO compass logo at the center of expanding echo lines across the world map to indicate the alliance's network of allies and partners.
An illustration shows the NATO compass logo at the center of expanding echo lines across the world map to indicate the alliance's network of allies and partners.

What to Know Ahead of NATO’s Summit

This is where the alliance might be headed.

Flash Points
FP Contributors
A DJI Mavic Air drone hovers in front of the sun.
A DJI Mavic Air drone hovers in front of the sun.

There’s No Substitute for Chinese Drones (and That’s a Problem)

Grounding DJI products is already causing severe issues.

Analysis
Faine Greenwood

Editors’ Picks

  1. 1
    There’s No Substitute for Chinese Drones (and That’s a Problem)
  2. 2
    Is Cameroon the Next Sudan?
  3. 3
    China Fires a Fresh Salvo in the Chip War
  4. 4
    Trump’s Most Enduring Legacy Isn’t What You Think
  5. 5
    NATO’s Next Decade
  6. 6
    Sweden Is Doing Fine in NATO’s Waiting Room

More from Foreign Policy

Chimney stacks for a factory processing rare earths, elements essential for the production of mobile phones and computers, in Baotou, China.
Chimney stacks for a factory processing rare earths, elements essential for the production of mobile phones and computers, in Baotou, China.

America Dropped the Baton in the Rare-Earth Race

Washington keeps trying to play catch-up in the rare-earth game with China. It’s losing ground.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wearing a dark tunic with white long-sleeved shirt under it, gives a thumbs up sign from behind a podium and teleprompter at an Indian cultural event in Sydney on May 23.
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wearing a dark tunic with white long-sleeved shirt under it, gives a thumbs up sign from behind a podium and teleprompter at an Indian cultural event in Sydney on May 23.

Will India Surpass China to Become the Next Superpower?

Four inconvenient truths make this scenario unlikely.

From left to right: Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu, Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar pose for photos at the BRICS foreign ministers meeting in Cape Town, South Africa, on June 1.
From left to right: Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu, Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar pose for photos at the BRICS foreign ministers meeting in Cape Town, South Africa, on June 1.

BRICS Faces a Reckoning

Enlargement would be a sign not of the group’s strength, but of China’s growing influence.

The U.S. and Chinese flags stand behind a microphone for a press conference at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing.
The U.S. and Chinese flags stand behind a microphone for a press conference at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing.

The Next Global Superpower Isn’t Who You Think

What happens when the world is no longer unipolar, bipolar, or even multipolar?

Trending

  1. Sweden Is Doing Fine in NATO’s Waiting Room
    Argument
    Elisabeth Braw

  2. There’s No Substitute for Chinese Drones (and That’s a Problem)
    Analysis
    Faine Greenwood

  3. A BRICS Currency Could Shake the Dollar’s Dominance
    Argument
    Joseph W. Sullivan

  4. NATO’s Next Decade
    Analysis
    Anders Fogh Rasmussen, Dmytro Kuleba, Kristi Raik, Angela Stent, Liana Fix, Ulrich Speck, A. Wess Mitchell, Ben Hodges, Anne-Marie Slaughter, Stefan Theil

  5. Prigozhin’s Failed Coup Was a Blessing in Disguise
    Argument
    Christopher Clary, Joshua Shifrinson