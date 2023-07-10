Rasmussen: ‘Putin Has Exploited Our Hesitation’

Last weekend marked 500 days since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine—a grim landmark that will hang over Vilnius, Lithuania, as leaders of 31 NATO countries assemble for the security alliance’s annual summit. While some member states, especially in Eastern Europe, continue to lobby for Ukraine’s accession to NATO, the United States has already made clear such a move is far-fetched while war remains underway. Even Sweden’s membership is up in the air, with Turkey playing spoiler once again: Ankara says the European Union should create a pathway for it to join the bloc before it agrees to support Stockholm's bid.
For much of the past three decades, there was widespread consensus that China’s continued rise was inevitable. But more recently, an alternative school of thought has become popular: China...Show more has already peaked.
Which theory is correct? It depends who you ask.
In 2021, Michael Beckley argued in FP that China’s demographic challenges and a decline in productivity would lead to economic stagnation. Together with his Danger Zone co-author Hal Brands, Beckley made the term “Peak China” mainstream. But Keyu Jin, the author of The New China Playbook, counters that Beijing could helm the world’s largest economy within the next decade—if it continues its innovative approach to local competition.
Join FP's Ravi Agrawal for a timely debate between Beckley and Jin.
U.S. Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna has a proposal for improving the most important relationship in the world. A member of the House select committee on China, Khanna says Washington needs...Show more to rebalance its economic relationship with Beijing. Khanna’s plan includes reducing trade deficits and tensions, improving communication, and bolstering deterrence.
Khanna will join FP editor in chief Ravi Agrawal for an in-depth discussion about not only China, but also Ukraine, U.S. national security priorities, trade policy, and more.
Beyond the fraught questions of membership, however, other issues of consequence will be up for discussion this week. It’s likely that NATO will update its defense posture and begin talks on offering Kyiv security commitments. Some of those plans have originated from the alliance’s former chief, Anders Fogh Rasmussen, who has informally advised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Rasmussen is also a contributor to FP’s collection of essays exploring the future of NATO—a roundup that includes takes from Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Russia experts Angela Stent and Liana Fix. Click on the links below to watch or read Rasmussen’s view on expanding NATO, the security alliance’s defense posture, the use of cluster munitions, and how to manage the rise of China.
