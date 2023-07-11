NATO Rebuffs Zelensky’s Demand for Membership Timeline

Welcome back to World Brief, where we’re looking at disagreements at the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania ; major judicial reform protests in Israel ; and the end of an era in Thailand’s politics.

Welcome back to World Brief, where we’re looking at disagreements at the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania; major judicial reform protests in Israel; and the end of an era in Thailand’s politics.

Sign up to receive World Brief in your inbox every weekday.

NATO Disappoints Kyiv

Day one of NATO’s summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, proved a big disappointment for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who had hoped to see the alliance leaders agree on a clear timeline for his country to join the bloc during this week’s two-day annual meeting. Unfortunately for Zelensky, the member states on Tuesday issued a joint communique saying Kyiv could join only when “conditions are met”—which could take months or years depending on how long Russia’s war in Ukraine continues—but declined to provide a specific timeline.

NATO’s refusal to set a timeframe for Ukraine’s membership is “unprecedented and absurd,” Zelensky wrote on Twitter before the summit. He added that having discussions about Ukraine’s NATO future without Zelensky in attendance was disrespectful and gives Russia motivation to “continue its terror.”

But Tuesday’s decision is a diplomatic win for the United States. Although U.S. President Joe Biden signaled his support for future Ukrainian membership, White House spokesperson John Kirby argued that the alliance could not accept Kyiv’s accession at this time without putting NATO at war with Russia. This put the United States at odds with some other NATO members, particularly those on the alliance’s eastern flank, which are more bullish on having Ukraine join. Ultimately, Washington’s position won the day.

Despite disagreements over Ukraine’s membership, military aid to Ukraine was a key area of unity among member states. On Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that Paris would supply Kyiv with long-range missiles, emphasizing the importance of sending “a message of support for Ukraine, of NATO unity, and of determination that Russia cannot and must not win this war.” The United Kingdom followed suit by agreeing to continue providing Storm Shadow cruise missiles, which defense experts argue may be crucial to Ukraine’s counteroffensive strategy.

Apart from Russia’s war in Ukraine, the summit’s other major focus centered on defense spending obligations. Last Friday, Reuters reported that bloc members had agreed to make the defense spending target of 2 percent of a country’s GDP a required minimum to combat growing Russian aggression. Currently, only 11 NATO members are set to meet that obligation this year. To demonstrate their commitment, both Norway and Germany have agreed to increase their defense spending to the 2 percent minimum. Norway also agreed to provide $960 million in military aid to Ukraine this year.

Today’s Most Read

What We’re Following

Day of disruption. Thousands of Israelis took to the streets on Tuesday following the first Knesset reading of a controversial legal reform bill put forward as part of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s efforts to weaken the nation’s judicial system. Demonstrators blocked highways leading into Israel’s largest cities, lined beaches along the Mediterranean Sea, and sparked chaos at Ben Gurion Airport. Calling the nationwide rallies a day of “disruption and resistance,” the protesters are hoping it’s not too late to stop the legislation; in Israel, a bill must be read and voted on three times for it to be passed.

The bill in question would throw out the country’s “reasonableness standard,” removing the Israeli Supreme Court’s ability to block government actions it deems legally or ethically questionable. Netanyahu aims to pass a raft of bills that would give his government greater power over judicial decisions, including the nomination of judges. The legislation could also help Netanyahu wriggle out of a series of corruption charges brought against him. The next two readings are yet to be scheduled, but lawmakers hope to complete them before the Knesset goes into recess at the end of July.

Out with the old. It’s the end of an era for Thai politics. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha announced on Tuesday that he will retire after taking power nine years ago in a military coup. The move comes just two days before Thai lawmakers are set to vote on the country’s next prime minister. As of now, progressive Move Forward Party candidate Pita Limjaroenrat and populist Pheu Thai Party candidate Paetongtarn Shinawatra are in the lead to secure the job. Prayuth stated that he will continue on in a caretaker role until a new prime minister takes up the mantle.

Prayuth’s decision came to the surprise of few, particularly because his conservative United Thai Nation party suffered a major loss in May’s general elections. Still, losing Prayuth may not catalyze a major change in Thai politics, since the country’s military junta and monarchy maintain a monopoly on power, elections experts Jessica Keegan and Martin Kunze argued in Foreign Policy.

Raisi heads to Africa. After a one-day delay, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is ready to embark on a rare Africa trip starting Wednesday, the first time an Iranian leader will visit the continent in 11 years. The three-day string of diplomatic meetings will begin in Kenya and then proceed to Uganda and Zimbabwe, where negotiations will focus on boosting political and economic relations.

Among Iran’s goals, Raisi hopes to increase his country’s trade with Africa as well as mirror China’s growing alliances with the region. “The expansion of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s relations with Africa is not with an eye towards the wealth of this region but with the goal of progress and welfare for all nations,” Raisi said in March following a meeting with West African representatives.

Odds and Ends

How do you define “off-white”? That’s the scandal rocking Scotland’s New Town area of Edinburgh, which is protected as a UNESCO World Heritage site. Resident Miranda Dickson is facing her third complaint after failing to comply with a paint color requirement for her front door, with the latest charge against her alleging that Dickson’s version of off-white is closer to light pink. Her past attempts at bright pink and green were also rejected. Truly a monumental national crisis.