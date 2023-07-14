Quiz

What in the World?

Test yourself on the week of July 8: Turkey makes a surprise NATO announcement, Guatemala’s election drama intensifies, and Thailand’s Pita makes a bid for prime minister.

By , a deputy copy editor at Foreign Policy.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg holds a gavel ahead of a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council during the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg holds a gavel ahead of a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council during the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 12. Odd Andersen/AFP via Getty Images

The NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, dominated this week’s headlines. Were you following events in the rest of the world, too?

1. Just six weeks out from general elections, a Zimbabwean court over the weekend upheld a decision banning an opposition political party from doing what?

An investigation last month revealed that Zimbabwe’s intelligence service has tightened its grip on protesters and opponents of the ruling party ahead of the vote, FP’s Nosmot Gbadamosi reported at the time.

2. According to a new report released this week, about how many Russian soldiers are estimated to have died since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022?

For more news and analysis, follow FP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine here.

3. On the eve of the NATO summit in Vilnius this week, Turkey announced that it was ready to allow Sweden into the alliance on what condition?

Hours later, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan softened his demand and announced support for Sweden’s bid, FP’s Alexandra Sharp reports in World Brief.

4. As tensions mount in Guatemala between the first and second rounds of the country’s presidential election, incumbent President Alejandro Giammattei on Monday took the unusual step of doing what?

Conflicting decisions from Guatemala’s electoral authorities and a top prosecutor mean the fate of a scheduled August runoff is unclear, FP’s Catherine Osborn writes in this week’s Latin America Brief.

5. Which U.S. official will travel to China next week in the latest bid by the Biden administration to reopen bilateral talks with Beijing?

Kerry will discuss cooperation on climate change mitigation, following Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s trip last week to open a dialogue on the same issue—which FP’s James Palmer details in China Brief.

6. By how many votes did progressive Thai politician Pita Limjaroenrat fall short of becoming prime minister in the first round of parliamentary voting on Thursday?

Pita could be the most significant liberal leader in recent Southeast Asian history—if he can rally enough support to form a functioning government, FP’s Jack Detsch and Ashley Ahn explored in a recent profile of the politician.

7. At least how many bodies were found in a mass grave in Darfur on Thursday?

The conflict in Sudan—which shows no signs of abating—is becoming a power struggle between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, Talal Mohammad writes.

8. In a rare U.N. Security Council appearance on Thursday, North Korea’s U.N. ambassador defended which action taken by the country this week?

The ambassador explained the launch as an exercise in self-defense as the United States conducts military exercises in East Asia. The episode raised fears of potential North Korean nuclear escalation—a topic Christopher Clary and Joshua Shifrinson recently discussed.

9. Nominations for the Emmy television awards were released this week. Which show got the most nods?

The HBO drama led the pack with 27 nominations, according to The Associated Press.

10. What was a Scottish woman forced to do after a dispute with her local council in Edinburgh?

Miranda Dickson painted her door pink in 2021 and has been forced to repaint it multiple times because her choices have not met the council’s standards, which state that “doors should be painted in appropriate dark and muted colours,” the Guardian reports.

You scored

You scored

You scored

Drew Gorman is a deputy copy editor at Foreign Policy.

