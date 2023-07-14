What in the World?
Test yourself on the week of July 8: Turkey makes a surprise NATO announcement, Guatemala’s election drama intensifies, and Thailand’s Pita makes a bid for prime minister.
The NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, dominated this week’s headlines. Were you following events in the rest of the world, too?
Have feedback? Email whatintheworld@foreignpolicy.com to let me know your thoughts.
The NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, dominated this week’s headlines. Were you following events in the rest of the world, too?
1. Just six weeks out from general elections, a Zimbabwean court over the weekend upheld a decision banning an opposition political party from doing what?
An investigation last month revealed that Zimbabwe’s intelligence service has tightened its grip on protesters and opponents of the ruling party ahead of the vote, FP’s Nosmot Gbadamosi reported at the time.
2. According to a new report released this week, about how many Russian soldiers are estimated to have died since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022?
For more news and analysis, follow FP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine here.
3. On the eve of the NATO summit in Vilnius this week, Turkey announced that it was ready to allow Sweden into the alliance on what condition?
Hours later, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan softened his demand and announced support for Sweden’s bid, FP’s Alexandra Sharp reports in World Brief.
4. As tensions mount in Guatemala between the first and second rounds of the country’s presidential election, incumbent President Alejandro Giammattei on Monday took the unusual step of doing what?
Conflicting decisions from Guatemala’s electoral authorities and a top prosecutor mean the fate of a scheduled August runoff is unclear, FP’s Catherine Osborn writes in this week’s Latin America Brief.
5. Which U.S. official will travel to China next week in the latest bid by the Biden administration to reopen bilateral talks with Beijing?
Kerry will discuss cooperation on climate change mitigation, following Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s trip last week to open a dialogue on the same issue—which FP’s James Palmer details in China Brief.
6. By how many votes did progressive Thai politician Pita Limjaroenrat fall short of becoming prime minister in the first round of parliamentary voting on Thursday?
Pita could be the most significant liberal leader in recent Southeast Asian history—if he can rally enough support to form a functioning government, FP’s Jack Detsch and Ashley Ahn explored in a recent profile of the politician.
7. At least how many bodies were found in a mass grave in Darfur on Thursday?
The conflict in Sudan—which shows no signs of abating—is becoming a power struggle between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, Talal Mohammad writes.
8. In a rare U.N. Security Council appearance on Thursday, North Korea’s U.N. ambassador defended which action taken by the country this week?
The ambassador explained the launch as an exercise in self-defense as the United States conducts military exercises in East Asia. The episode raised fears of potential North Korean nuclear escalation—a topic Christopher Clary and Joshua Shifrinson recently discussed.
9. Nominations for the Emmy television awards were released this week. Which show got the most nods?
The HBO drama led the pack with 27 nominations, according to The Associated Press.
10. What was a Scottish woman forced to do after a dispute with her local council in Edinburgh?
Miranda Dickson painted her door pink in 2021 and has been forced to repaint it multiple times because her choices have not met the council’s standards, which state that “doors should be painted in appropriate dark and muted colours,” the Guardian reports.
You scored
It’s a big world out there! Brush up on global goings-on by subscribing to World Brief, Foreign Policy’s flagship daily newsletter.
You scored
Great job! Now, dig deeper by subscribing to Foreign Policy’s one-stop regional newsletters: Africa Brief, China Brief, Latin America Brief, and South Asia Brief.
You scored
Perfection! You’re a pro who needs the in-depth insights offered in Situation Report, our newsletter on national security and defense.
Have feedback? Email whatintheworld@foreignpolicy.com to let me know your thoughts.
Drew Gorman is a deputy copy editor at Foreign Policy.
More from Foreign Policy
NATO’s Next Decade
Nine thinkers assess the alliance’s future ahead of a historic summit.
There’s No Substitute for Chinese Drones (and That’s a Problem)
Grounding DJI products is already causing severe issues.
China Fires a Fresh Salvo in the Chip War
Beijing’s export restrictions on two metals may not be a death blow, but they are likely to serve as a warning shot.
The Long, Destructive Shadow of Obama’s Russia Doctrine
A series of bad decisions during the Obama years prepared the ground for Vladimir Putin’s war.
Join the Conversation
Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.
Already a subscriber?.
Subscribe Subscribe
View Comments
Join the Conversation
Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.
Subscribe Subscribe
Not your account?
View Comments
Join the Conversation
Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs.