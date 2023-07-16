“Washington is overlooking one of the most interesting geopolitical developments in the region in years: the emergence of India as a major player in the Middle East,” FP’s Steven A. Cook wrote last month.

It’s not just the Middle East. Around the world, New Delhi is projecting its power in new ways as it forms alliances, seals trade deals, and ramps up defense cooperation, reshaping the global order in the process. This edition of Flash Points explores India’s new geopolitics—and what it means for the international balance of power.—Chloe Hadavas

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi embrace during a ceremonial reception at the presidential palace in New Delhi.

It’s time to take New Delhi’s projection of power in the region seriously, FP’s Steven A. Cook writes.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Joe Biden greet other world leaders at the G-20 summit in Bali, Indonesia.

India’s geopolitical shift is inexorable, and membership in the G-7 would help bridge north-south divides, FP’s C. Raja Mohan writes.

A Likud Party election banner hanging from a building shows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shaking hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a caption above reading in Hebrew "Netanyahu, in another league", in Tel Aviv on July 28, 2019.

India and Israel have strengthened their defense ties in recent years—but a new book makes the relationship sound more sinister than it is, FP’s Sumit Ganguly writes.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna meets with United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan (L) and Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar (C) during a trilateral ministerial meeting in New York.

Middle powers from India to Israel are pursuing small, issue-based partnerships outside the confines of formal institutions, Husain Haqqani and Narayanappa Janardhan write.

A sailor walks on the deck of an Indian Navy submarine at a naval base in Mumbai.

New Delhi and its partners are inching together to balance Beijing’s aggressive posture, Derek Grossman writes.