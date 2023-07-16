India’s New Geopolitics
New Delhi is projecting its power in new ways.
“Washington is overlooking one of the most interesting geopolitical developments in the region in years: the emergence of India as a major player in the Middle East,” FP’s Steven A. Cook wrote last month.
“Washington is overlooking one of the most interesting geopolitical developments in the region in years: the emergence of India as a major player in the Middle East,” FP’s Steven A. Cook wrote last month.
It’s not just the Middle East. Around the world, New Delhi is projecting its power in new ways as it forms alliances, seals trade deals, and ramps up defense cooperation, reshaping the global order in the process. This edition of Flash Points explores India’s new geopolitics—and what it means for the international balance of power.—Chloe Hadavas
India Has Become a Middle Eastern Power
It’s time to take New Delhi’s projection of power in the region seriously, FP’s Steven A. Cook writes.
It’s Time to Tie India to the West
India’s geopolitical shift is inexorable, and membership in the G-7 would help bridge north-south divides, FP’s C. Raja Mohan writes.
How Modi and Bibi Built a Military Alliance
India and Israel have strengthened their defense ties in recent years—but a new book makes the relationship sound more sinister than it is, FP’s Sumit Ganguly writes.
The Minilateral Era
Middle powers from India to Israel are pursuing small, issue-based partnerships outside the confines of formal institutions, Husain Haqqani and Narayanappa Janardhan write.
India Is Becoming a Power in Southeast Asia
New Delhi and its partners are inching together to balance Beijing’s aggressive posture, Derek Grossman writes.
More from Foreign Policy
NATO’s Next Decade
Nine thinkers assess the alliance’s future ahead of a historic summit.
There’s No Substitute for Chinese Drones (and That’s a Problem)
Grounding DJI products is already causing severe issues.
China Fires a Fresh Salvo in the Chip War
Beijing’s export restrictions on two metals may not be a death blow, but they are likely to serve as a warning shot.
The Long, Destructive Shadow of Obama’s Russia Doctrine
A series of bad decisions during the Obama years prepared the ground for Vladimir Putin’s war.
Join the Conversation
Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.
Already a subscriber?.
Subscribe Subscribe
View Comments
Join the Conversation
Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.
Subscribe Subscribe
Not your account?
View Comments
Join the Conversation
Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs.