The Real Consequences of U.S.-China Decoupling
Is economic war between the world’s two biggest economies inevitable?
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has been out of office for more than two years, but total decoupling from China could be back on the menu if the MAGA world takes the White House again in 2024. Even if it doesn’t, the Biden administration—which has rebranded decoupling as “de-risking”—has shown few signs of drawing back on the trade war that began five years ago.
But how feasible is decoupling, really? And what might it mean for the global economy? The essays below explore the consequences of—and barriers to—severing ties between the world’s two biggest economies.—Chloe Hadavas
Trump Trade War Mastermind Is Back With a Dangerous New Plan
Robert Lighthizer wants total decoupling from China—without thinking through the consequences, Bob Davis writes.
The Great Decoupling
Washington is pressing for a post-pandemic decoupling from China. But the last big economic split brought on two world wars and a depression, FP’s Keith Johnson and Robbie Gramer write. What’s in store this time?
The U.S. and China Haven’t Divorced Just Yet
Decoupling is all the rage. But a strong dollar and long-term corporate ties make the relationship as co-dependent as ever, FP’s Michael Hirsh writes.
China Is Hardening Itself for Economic War
Beijing is trying to close economic vulnerabilities out of fear of U.S. containment, FP’s Zongyuan Zoe Liu writes.
America Has Dictated Its Economic Peace Terms to China
By refusing negotiation over China’s rise, the United States might be making conflict inevitable, FP’s Adam Tooze writes.
