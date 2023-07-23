Flash Points
Themed journeys through our archive.

The Real Consequences of U.S.-China Decoupling

Is economic war between the world’s two biggest economies inevitable?

By
Two policemen look at a cargo ship.
Chinese police officers watch a cargo ship at a port in Qingdao in China’s eastern Shandong province on March 8, 2018. AFP via Getty Images

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has been out of office for more than two years, but total decoupling from China could be back on the menu if the MAGA world takes the White House again in 2024. Even if it doesn’t, the Biden administration—which has rebranded decoupling as “de-risking”—has shown few signs of drawing back on the trade war that began five years ago.

But how feasible is decoupling, really? And what might it mean for the global economy? The essays below explore the consequences of—and barriers to—severing ties between the world’s two biggest economies.—Chloe Hadavas

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer speaks with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He at the Xijiao Conference Center in Shanghai.
U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer speaks with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He at the Xijiao Conference Center in Shanghai on July 31, 2019. NG HAN GUAN/AFP via Getty Images

Trump Trade War Mastermind Is Back With a Dangerous New Plan

Robert Lighthizer wants total decoupling from China—without thinking through the consequences, Bob Davis writes.

Jon Benedict for Foreign Policy/Getty Images

The Great Decoupling

Washington is pressing for a post-pandemic decoupling from China. But the last big economic split brought on two world wars and a depression, FP’s Keith Johnson and Robbie Gramer write. What’s in store this time?

U.S. and Chinese officials meet to discuss U.S.-China relations in Anchorage, Alaska, on March 18, 2021.
U.S. and Chinese officials meet to discuss U.S.-China relations in Anchorage, Alaska, on March 18, 2021.FREDERIC J. BROWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. and China Haven’t Divorced Just Yet

Decoupling is all the rage. But a strong dollar and long-term corporate ties make the relationship as co-dependent as ever, FP’s Michael Hirsh writes.

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the National People’s Congress in Beijing.
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the National People’s Congress in Beijing on May 25, 2020. Andrea Verdelli/Getty Images

China Is Hardening Itself for Economic War

Beijing is trying to close economic vulnerabilities out of fear of U.S. containment, FP’s Zongyuan Zoe Liu writes.

Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen delivers remarks at Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS) on April 20, 2023 in Washington.
Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen delivers remarks at Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS) on April 20, 2023 in Washington. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

America Has Dictated Its Economic Peace Terms to China

By refusing negotiation over China’s rise, the United States might be making conflict inevitable, FP’s Adam Tooze writes.

Tags: Asia, China, East Asia, Economics, Geopolitics, North America, Trade Policy & Agreements, United States

