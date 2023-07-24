Adam Tooze: The Shifting Economics of Hollywood

The Biden administration has made it a point to focus on investing in the middle class—even when considering foreign policy and trade. The White House has poured money into initiatives suc... Show more h as the Inflation Reduction Act and the CHIPS and Science Act to encourage domestic production and job creation. As a member of Biden’s Council of Economic Advisers and chief economist of his Invest in America Cabinet, Heather Boushey is one of the primary intellectual architects of the U.S. approach to inequality, growth, and job creation. Is Washington’s turn toward industrial policy working as planned? What are the chances of a recession this year? Boushey will join FP’s Ravi Agrawal for a wide-ranging discussion on the U.S. economy. FP subscribers are encouraged to send in questions in advance.

U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna has a proposal for improving the most important relationship in the world. A member of the House select committee on China, Khanna says Washington needs to rebalance its economic relationship with Beijing. Khanna's plan includes reducing trade deficits and tensions, improving communication, and bolstering deterrence. But how can such a plan work when domestic politics on both sides seem in favor of tougher rhetoric and policy? Khanna will join FP editor in chief Ravi Agrawal for an in-depth discussion about not only China, but also Ukraine, U.S. national security priorities, trade policy, and more.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has what must be the most difficult job in the world. At last week's NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, he couldn't help but express disappointment that the security alliance wasn't able to offer Kyiv a guaranteed pathway to membership. After reportedly being chided for his tone, Zelensky then switched to effusively praising NATO for its support. And then, once he had managed to balance diplomacy with the demands of war, he found himself managing a different narrative, this time to a domestic audience: He put out the message that Ukraine had gotten enough positives out of the summit, even though he surely wanted more. Kyiv's sense of urgency stems from the state of play on the battlefield. Ukraine's counteroffensive, now underway for several weeks, has been slower than expected in part because of how entrenched Russia's military is, and how it has strewn large swaths of land with deadly mines. Kyiv also wishes it could have been able to take advantage of the recent mutiny by the Wagner group, a dangerous mercenary outfit run by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a former loyalist of Russian President Vladimir Putin whose whereabouts are now unknown. Where is the war headed? Will Wagner's forces reemerge on the battlefield? And has Putin been weakened by the most public mutiny in his time in power? For answers, FP's Ravi Agrawal spoke with Andrea Kendall-Taylor, a senior fellow and the director of the trans-Atlantic security program at the Center for a New American Security.