Has China Peaked?

A debate on whether Beijing’s economic woes are temporary or terminal.

By , the editor in chief of Foreign Policy.
There’s been a spate of unflattering economic data out of China recently. Growth in the most recent quarter ending in June amounted to just 0.8 percent, dragged down by weak consumer spending. Trade flows have declined the most since the start of the pandemic. And rising geopolitical tensions have led multinational corporations to accelerate moves to shift their manufacturing and supply chains away from China.

Ravi Agrawal is the editor in chief of Foreign Policy. Twitter: @RaviReports

Tags: China, Demography, Economics, Education, United States

